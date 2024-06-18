Wall Street Breakfast: Higher And Higher

Higher and higher

The S&P 500 (SP500) has notched its 30th record close of 2024, closing out the session on Monday at 5,473. In fact, the index is now up a whopping 15% only six months into the year, resulting in an additional $5.5T in market capitalization. A lot is going for U.S. stocks at the moment, with things like rising corporate profits, cooling inflation and an upcoming Fed easing cycle, as well as historically low market volatility, a likely soft landing, and of course - the notable AI rally.



Caught off guard: Analysts keep moving up their targets as bullish energy takes over the Street. Evercore ISI is out with a new 6,000 call on the S&P 500, up from 4,750, while Goldman Sachs and Citi moved their year-end goals to 5,600, from 5,200 and 5,100 previously. Others, like Seeking Alpha analyst Cavenagh Research, have been continuous bulls since the beginning of the year, delivering bimonthly forecasts of Buy recommendations, new bull market phases and rallies to new all-time highs.



It's pretty clear that money is moving off the sidelines, but will it last? Those concerned about concentration risk point to the above-average share of megacaps, and should things go south in the sector, it could weigh on the broader market. It's a legitimate worry as the Magnificent 7 represent two-thirds of the gains this year for the S&P 500, but others point to the successful reasons behind that trade (i.e. AI) and to be greedy when others are fearful. Even if those stocks are stretched, there may be a lot of room to run for many of the other companies in the S&P 500 (SP500), which haven't seen significant appreciation this year and could also sustain the rally.



How to invest: While most S&P 500 ETFs have similar holdings, they do differ slightly on expense ratios, trading spreads, dividend yields and assets under management. Two of the most popular offerings include the low-cost Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), as well as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which is known for its liquidity and could be easier for intraday trading and options. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) also comes with lower fee costs, but its volumes are significantly lower. All of these ETFs are priced in the $500s per share, based on total assets and units outstanding, but if looking for a lower-priced product, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) is a practical option, especially for those who don't want to dabble with fractional shares or have a smaller portfolio.

After months of struggling to keep its business running, Fisker (OTC:FSRN) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The EV maker is in advanced talks for debtor-in-possession financing and the sale of assets due to "market and macroeconomic headwinds that impacted our ability to operate efficiently." A production pause will also remain in place. Cash-strapped Fisker flagged going concern doubts in February, after which its attempt to secure an investment from a major automaker failed, while its Ocean SUV is being investigated and some models have been recalled. (7 comments)

Blaming social media for a youth mental health crisis, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is pushing for a warning label on social media platforms, similar to the disclaimers placed on cigarettes 60 years ago. "Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours," he wrote in a New York Times op-ed piece. Popular social apps among teens include TikTok (BDNCE), YouTube (GOOG), Snapchat (SNAP) and Instagram (META). (48 comments)

Apple (AAPL) is discontinuing its BNPL offering that launched in the U.S. last year, which made financial services a deeper part of its ecosystem. Apple Pay Later had allowed customers to buy products online for up to $1,000 and pay in four installments with no interest. Now, Apple (AAPL) will focus on new payment options that were unveiled last week at its annual developers conference. They will be available when checking out with Apple Pay in the U.S. directly through Affirm (AFRM), and via cards issued by Citi (C), Synchrony (SYF) and Fiserv (FI). (4 comments)