Marieke Peche/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) [BFB] is a hold rating. The combination of a challenging macro environment, poor consumer demand, and the risk of increased promotion are key hurdles to forecasting when demand will recover for BFB. Until such time as BFB is able to show strong signs of demand coming back online, I believe valuation will continue to stay rangebound at the current levels.

Business Overview

BFB is a producer and marketer of spirits and wines. Its most famous brands include Jack Daniel's, Tequila Herradura, and Woodford Reserve. BFB sells to an international audience, where it derives 45% of revenue from the US, 28% from developed international markets (the largest markets are the UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Japan), 21% from emerging markets, and 6% from travel retail, non-branded, & bulk.

4Q24 results update

Released around two weeks ago, BFB 4Q24 net sales fell 7.8% (FY24 net sales fell 1.2%, or 1% organically). On a full-year basis, Whiskey products fell by 2% organically, of which Jack Daniel's branded product net sales fell 4% organically. For ready-to-drink [RTD] products, Jack Daniel's RTD/RTP net sales fell by 5% y/y organically, driven by lower volumes of the Jack & Cola RTD, partially offset by the continued launch of the Jack & Coke RTD. The tequila portfolio net sales fell 7% organically, driven mostly by the 13% organic decline in Herradura due to lower volumes in the United States. Moving down the P&L, gross margin contracted 170bps to 59%, driven by lower COGS as well as favorable price/mix and the absence of supply chain disruption. However, gross profit dollars fell by 10%. Total operating profit fell by 34% in 4Q24, but this was largely due to the sale of Sonoma-Cutrer. Overall, 4Q24 EPS fell by 36%, and FY24 EPS fell by 7.6%.

Negative outlook ahead

Looking at the results, I have a negative view of the business over the next few quarters as underlying demand remains weak. There are two key reasons that led me to this conclusion.

First and foremost, while US distributor inventories may be back within their normal ranges (as noted by management in the call), there is little evidence to suggest that this metric will improve. The reality is that higher interest rates and poor consumer demand provide little incentive for distributors to stock up on inventories. The former impacts cost of capital is more expensive today, which impacts distributor's ability to hold more inventories. The latter impacts BFB's ability to turnover inventories (low demand = low sell-through). In other words, inventory levels may not get worse, but there's little to suggest they will improve anytime soon.

On the point of poor consumer demand, the debate is whether BFB can reap more premiumization benefits (higher pricing helps net off volume weakness). I do give the benefit of doubt that premiumization may continue, but the reality is that consumer takeaway remains below the historical range of mid-single-digit levels, and this is likely due to the higher inflation rate environment. As inflation rates have proven to be sticky, I imagine consumers are becoming more cost-conscious, which means a lesser willingness to spend on premium products.

We have so little money to spend on everything as it is with inflation and gas prices and grocery prices so high, we just don't have the money for anything else. I don't see that changing anytime soon, and I don't see us in a position to buy a whole lot of extras at this point. An update on US consumer sentiment: Are consumers on the cusp of a shift? By McKinsey

Secondly, while management highlighted that the promotional and pricing environment remains broadly healthy, I am less inclined to believe this is the case. Pernod Ricard, another major spirit player, has already voiced their intention to accelerate marketing activations, and they also noted that the industry is seeing aggressive price promotions. My fear is that industry players will further step up on promotions as the demand environment gets worse (if rates continue to stay at this high level for an extended period of time).

We have as well accelerated our activations, notably on Jameson, which has enjoyed the highest marketing investments ever made by Pernod Ricard USA ahead of Saint Patrick's Day, but as well as strong activation on our newly acquired brands, namely Jefferson's, Codigo and Skrewball. Our ambition to accelerate sequentially is taking a bit longer in the current context and this is because the market is experiencing very aggressive price promotions after the first O&D." Pernod Ricard 3Q24 earnings transcript

Not confident business can meet FY25 guidance

Redfox Capital Ideas

As such, I do not have much confidence that BFB will be able to meet its FY25 net sales organic growth guidance of 2 to 4%, especially when 4Q24 was down -5%. If we assume that 4Q24 weakness has persisted into 1Q25 (no major signs to suggest the underlying demand profile has improved), for BFB to meet the meet point of the guide (3% organic growth), BFB needs to see a strong acceleration in growth over the next 3 quarters. Suppose BFB sees a linear acceleration through FY25. My math suggests that BFB will need to exit FY25 at a very high organic growth rate (~10%), a rate that it has never touched before pre-covid (the normalized demand environment).

Overall, with the slowdown in consumption and the potential for promotional activity to pick up in light of weaker consumer trends, I think it is extremely difficult for the market to be convinced that this BFB can achieve this set of guidance.

Valuation

Given the uncertainty in forecasting BFB performance over the near term and when demand will recover, I believe the stock will remain rangebound at the current valuation of ~24x forward PE until there is more visibility to growth. I believe this situation applies to the entire industry (using Diageo PLC and Pernod Ricard as benchmarks), where valuation multiples (forward PE) have trended down from ~24x at the start of CY23 to ~19x today.

Conclusion

My view for BFB is a hold rating. Inventory levels are unlikely to improve significantly due to high interest rates and cautious consumer spending. While BFB may benefit from some premiumization, inflation is likely pressuring consumers towards cheaper options. Additionally, the industry seems to be at risk of more promotional activities. Considering these factors, it's uncertain if BFB can achieve its FY25 sales growth guidance. Given the lack of near-term growth visibility, I recommend holding BFB until demand recovers.