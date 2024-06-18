Consensus Forms At Outlook Forum

Summary

  • There’s broad agreement among portfolio managers that a concentrated group of AI winners will drive returns over a short-term tactical horizon.
  • U.S. stocks hit record highs and bond yields fell after the May CPI came in below expectations. The Federal Reserve now only expects to cut rates once this year.
  • We’re watching the UK CPI data to see if falling goods prices are bringing inflation down enough for the Bank of England to start cutting policy rates.

Intersection of Past Present and Future

Transcript

BlackRock investment leaders recently met to discuss our Midyear Outlook.

There’s a growing consensus that interest rates will stay high for longer due to persistent inflation.

1) Higher rate reality hits

Seven months ago at our last

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

