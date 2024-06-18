Is India The Next Global Growth Powerhouse?

Summary

  • Gargi Pal Chaudhuri and Tara Iyer from BlackRock uncover the various factors that are driving India's growth and what hurdles may yet lie ahead for investors.
  • The IMF forecast for India is to have a growth of about 6.8% in 2024 and about 6.5% in 2025. The world GDP is about 3.25%.
  • India's labor force participation of women right now is relatively low compared to many economies, and increasing labor supply of younger women in the workforce will allow it to further harness its demographic dividend and spur future growth.

Episode Description

India has recently become the world's most populous country, overtaking China and is projected to become the world's third-largest global economy by 2027.

Gargi Pal Chaudhuri, Chief Investment and Portfolio Strategist for the Americas at BlackRock and Tara

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
605 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

