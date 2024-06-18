Luis Alvarez

In April, I believed that Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was focusing too much on absolute growth, rather than growth per share. With the company and peers warning for declining occupancy levels, slower rental growth, and the Fed at the time looking like it was holding rates steady for longer, shares were out of favor.

Shares bounced back after a solid first quarter earnings report, as I do not like a big recent acquisition at tight cap rates. This makes me cautious here, as growth seems to be a target in itself, rather than value creation on a per-share basis.

On Terreno

Terreno focuses on the acquisition, ownership and operating of warehouses and industrial real estate across major coastal areas in the US. On the West side this involves markets like Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Seattle. On the East side, this mostly focuses on the greater New York area, and to a smaller extent focuses on Washington, D.C. and Miami.

The company focuses on a mix of value-add and core investments, while it likes to keep things simple, and it therefore shies away from greenfield developments, (joint-venture) structures, while focusing heavily on discount to replacement values as a safety rule in its business model.

The company focuses on densely populated areas with limited supply growth, sometimes even negative growth. Its buildings being owned largely include warehouse and distribution centers, but also land, transshipment and flex solutions. While giants like Amazon and FedEx are key tenants, other rent payers include the US government, Northrop Grumman and Meta, to name a few.

Like the rest of the industry, the company benefited from tight supply in recent years, having posted double-digit same store NOI growth in 2022 and 2023. Despite this rental growth, the company reported an occupancy rate in excess of 98% in 2023 on its 16 million square feet and portfolio of 259 buildings.

The company went public in 2010, as this was just a stock trading in its teens until 2014. A rally post-pandemic drove shares to a high of $80 per share in 2021, after which shares have traded in a $50-$60 range thereafter.

Valuation Talks

For the year 2023 the company reported a 17% increase in rental revenues (including tenant reimbursements) to $323 million. Growth was driven by same store rent growth and modest acquisitions. The company posted GAAP earnings of $1.81 per share, but this does not say much for two reasons. For starters, the company reported some asset gains which inflated these earnings, while GAAP earnings include depreciation expenses, which is not really the norm within REIT land. The FFO metric, which largely adjusted for these, came in at $2.22 per share. These "earnings" are largely paid out to investors, with annual dividends now paid at a rate of $1.80 per share.

A $55 stock in April gave the company a $4.8 billion equity valuation with 88 million shares outstanding, with net debt of $610 million. With a $5.4 billion enterprise valuation, the assets were implicitly trading at a 6.4% yield based on annualized rent of $346 million.

Since the start of the year, Terreno announced a few developments. First quarter occupancy rates fell to 96% and change, while the company issued quite a few shares to finance acquisitions and developments, while the leverage position was already fairly limited. Some of these proceeds were used to finance some smaller acquisitions, as deals with cap rates between 5 and 6% felt a bit expensive.

This showed me that the focus was on growth, rather than growth per share, which made me a bit cautious. Moreover, the willingness to dilute while being under leveraged, really told me that focus was on growth, as arguably buybacks at these lower levels might be a better use of capital, and even acquisitions could be paid within the current capital structure.

While the underlying strategy, that of focus on populated areas with tight or even shrinking supply, made sense, I feared that valuations were still a bit too demanding, and too much focus was on growth.

Recent Clues

The bigger news in recent months was early in May, when Terreno announced the purchase of a portfolio of properties in NY City, New Jersey, San Francisco and Los Angeles. At a combined cost of $365 million, the 28 buildings will add 1.2 million square feet, while reporting near 92% occupancy rates with 70 tenants. The in-place cap rate is seen at just 4.3%, with the stabilized cap rate seen around 5.0%, and cap rate reported at 5.8% if we rents are adjusted to current market rent.

This deal is rather substantial as net investments into properties stood at $3.7 billion as of the first quarter, with this deal growing the business by some 10%, at least in terms of net assets. Needless to say, the cap rates in the 5s are much tighter than the market value of the assets overall. Hence, this really fits within the cadence of growth, over growth on a per-share basis with the own assets value by the market at a cap rate somewhere in the 6s.

Soon thereafter, the company posted pretty solid first quarter results, with cash same store NOI growth of 13.1% being very strong, with growth nearly at par compared to the 2023 results. The only negative was that occupancy rates fell to 96.2%, largely attributed to two vacancies during the quarter, as the growth meant that the portfolio rose to 17.4 million square feet across 290 locations, that is ahead of the latest portfolio deal.

Still Cautious

Since April, shares have seen modest to solid returns, with shares now trading at $59 per share, after a resilient first quarter, hopes for a rate cut, as well as continued acquisition activity. I still cannot escape the feeling that growth is too much a focus. This is rather conflicting as management own quite some stock, and in fact is conservative with the use of leverage, as frankly, share buybacks look like a better option here.

Amidst all this, I am a bit cautious as quite some assets were acquired at tight yields in recent times, making me quite cautious here to get involved, despite the sound long-term strategic direction.