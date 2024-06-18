Alfonso Soler/iStock via Getty Images

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) operates distilleries, selling spirit drinks such as Ezra Brooks Bourbon, Rossville Union, Yellowstone Select, El Mayor Tequila, and many others. In addition, the company sells distilling solutions and food ingredients mostly sourced from wheat starches. The distilling solutions is MGP’s largest segment with a bit over half of total sales in 2023.

MGPI May 2024 Investor Presentation

The stock has had an impressive run in the past decade, compounding at a CAGR of 25.7% as profitability has been impressively ramped up. The company also pays out a dividend, but the current yield of 0.64% isn’t very notable as operative cash flows have mostly been spent on organic investments and M&A in past years. The company has recently put a $100 million share repurchase program in February.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Highly Accretive Acquisitions Bolster Recent Revenues

After a long-term history of stable revenues and wide declines from FY2008 to 2011, MGP’s growth has been great from 2020 forward. Revenues have doubled from 2020 to current revenues as a result of two accretive acquisitions that have boosted MGP’s earnings profile considerably.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company’s acquisitions have been a large driver in the recent growth – in early 2021, MGP announced the merger with Luxco, a premium distilled spirit manufacturer and specialty wheat protein & starch producer, for an enterprise value of $475 million. The acquisition was said to be highly accretive to gross margins and cash flows, and the acquisition brought around $202 million in annual sales at the time of the announcement. Compared to the current market cap of $1.64 billion, the acquisition was very significant.

A more recent transaction was the Penelope Bourbon acquisition, announced in May 2023. Penelope Bourbon adds to MGP’s portfolio of premium whiskey brands, and was made for an initial cash consideration of $105.0 million. The acquisition was also communicated to be accretive to MGP’s gross margins and EPS, with anticipated synergies of $5 million making the acquisition attractive. If certain performance conditions are met at the end of 2025, MGP could still pay up to $110.8 million in additional earn-outs from the acquisition. Looking back, the acquisitions have clearly been valuable for MGP, as operating income has risen from $50.5 million in 2020 into a current trailing $168.8 million.

I believe that MGP’s organic growth in the future should be modest, in line with the longer-term history. In Q1, distilling solutions were nearly stable, excluding the Atchison distillery closure. Branded spirits had a year-over-year decline of -12%, partly offset by a good 12% growth in ingredient solutions. Branded spirit sales should be able to grow in the longer-term as MGP is able to sell its growing amount of aging put-away whiskeys.

2024 Growth Is Guided Weak to Drive Up Profitability

The 2024 revenues look to completely pause MGP’s growth for the year. The company announced in July of 2023 that it plans to close its distillery in Atchison, Kansas in January of 2024. The distillery’s grain neutral spirits weren’t in line with industry demand, leading to weak profitability and the decision for the distillery to be closed as competition in the product category has increased.

The distillery was closed in December 2023, leading to the current revenue guidance of $742-756 million after Q1, corresponding to a sales decline of -11.3% to -9.6%. In the first quarter of 2024, revenues declined by -15.1%.

The clearly bad profitability of the closed distillery can be seen in the adjusted EBITDA guidance – despite losing a good amount of revenues, MGP guides for $218-222 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2024, up from $202.5 million in 2023. The decision seems to be good, and preserves MGP’s high profitability.

Over the long term, MGP has been able to drive greater profitability – the company had near breakeven operating income in 2014, but the margin currently stands at a trailing 20.9% with more leverage anticipated in 2024. The acquisitions have been able to drive up MGP’s gross margins in recent years as the press releases indicated, with an already good history in the past decade of driving up gross margins organically.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Yet, with earnings being healthy, MGP’s cash flow profile hasn’t been very strong – growing inventories and receivables have pushed working capital up as some of MGP’s aging whiskey requires to be held as inventory for a long period. In the past twelve months, inventories have increased by $30.3 million, and changes in payables and receivables have further weakened cash flows.

In addition, MGP continues to have high capital expenditures related to growth investments and strengthening the competitive position. In the past twelve months, capex has reached $66.1 million compared to D&A of just $22.2 million.

Combining the effects of working capital and capex, MGP’s cash flows are quite weak. While the tied capital should aid growth somewhat, historical capex hasn’t contributed into very high organic growth, and the increased inventories are in my opinion likely to continue growing for quite long. Current trailing free cash flow stands at $37.3 million, compared to net income of $97.0 million.

MGP’s Valuation Seems Balanced

To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model. In the model, I estimate MGP to have modest growth after 2024 with 4.5% in 2025, 4.4% in 2026, and slowly fading growth afterwards into 2.5% perpetual revenue growth.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate a stable 25.0% from 2025 forward, similar as the current 2024 guidance suggests for the year.

The company’s poor cash flow conversion should continue, but I estimate the conversion to start slowly improving with less working capital increases and slower capex. In 2033, I estimate the conversion to already be reasonable, at many times the current level.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put MGP’s fair value estimate at $81.35, 9% above the stock price at the time of writing. The forward P/E of 12.2 seems to value MGP’s prospects fairly, unless the company can demonstrate a better organic growth runway than I anticipate or new accretive M&A.

A weighted average cost of capital of 7.81% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, MGP had $2.0 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 2.69% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate a moderate long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.28% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates MGP’s beta at 0.62. Finally, I add an ESG addon of 1.25% and a liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 8.68% and a WACC of 7.81%.

Takeaway

MGP has completed two incredibly accretive acquisitions in the past few years, raising both revenues and margins by a wide margin. Organic growth looks to be modest in my opinion, with 2024 guided to have weak revenues related to the recent closure of the weakly profitable Atchison distillery. Going forward, some growth should be achieved, but high capex and working capital increases seem to be eating away cash flows for the time being. With my financial estimates, the stock seems to be valued fairly. As such, I initiate MGP Ingredients at Hold.