Impinj: What May Be Motivating The Shorts?

Jun. 18, 2024 8:50 AM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI) StockNXPI
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Impinj has seen its stock rally along with a major improvement in earnings, which was mostly the result of cash infusions from NXP Semiconductors.
  • The cash from NXPI has made a big difference, but it would be premature to assume this benefit is guaranteed to continue in the coming years.
  • PI has done very well recently, but the shorts do not appear to have changed their mind, and there may be several reasons why.
  • The stock has trended higher and PI has delivered much better results, but the bull case has hurdles standing in the way.

RFID Tag

JacobH

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), a provider of RFID hardware and software solutions, has pulled back in recent weeks, but that takes nothing away from the strong gains the stock has accumulated since the October 2023 bottom. The rally benefited from an improvement

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.95K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News