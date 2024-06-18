Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

B&M (OTCPK:BMRRY) recently provided a trading update laying out expansion plans for the UK and France. In the 2024 financial year, 47 locations were opened in the UK and 11 new openings in France over the previous 12 months. And looking forward, the target openings are to remain in line for the 2025 financial year.

The new store openings have increased sales volumes while maintaining a stable operating margin. The long-term plans for the France region are targeted to achieve the same scale as the UK; however, this growth is not for the sake of growth; for growth’s sake, these new stores are expected to be profitable. B&M’s CEO, Alex Russo, highlights Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD) as benchmarks on which they are building B&M. These titans of US retail have set the standard for successful large retail, serving as a model for B&M for growth and expansion plans.

B&M has become one of the UK’s largest retailers and is included in the FTSE 100 index as one of the UK’s largest listed companies. The primary source of revenues is from discount retail through B&M stores, with a smaller grocery store business contributing approximately 10% of revenues.

B&M reports business operations from three connected business units:

B&M’s UK business contributes the majority of earnings at approximately 80% of revenues. B&M France contributes 10% of revenues and is expected to become a key growth driver over the coming years as continued expansion continues across the country.

The grocery store business Heron Foods differs from the main B&M business in that it supplies primarily frozen food products through 124 Heron Foods supermarkets located across the UK.

The competitive nature of the retail business is amplified in the discount segment, with many large-scale operators competing directly with B&M and Heron Foods, which I will touch on later in this article.

Business Update

B&M announced Q4 2024 results in early June, showing strong 10.1% YoY growth, outperforming the 4-year return CAGR of 9.5%. This improvement was largely driven by cost efficiencies, improving margins in existing stores, and the additional 58 stores added over the year as the business executed its expansion plans. The UK stores performed well, showing signs of strength as the business matures and absorbs new store openings. In France, existing stores are showing signs of stabilization as the rollout continues across the country and the brand becomes more established with local consumers. Revenues in France increased 19.1% YoY as margins improved to 9.1%. Heron Foods margin remained unchanged at 6.4%, which is sector-leading performance for the grocery business.

B&M Revenue and EBITDA (B&M Presentation)

The above chart displays B&M’s resilience in difficult times such as Covid, Brexit and the GFC. The discount retail segment and grocery business are known for their resilience and B&M’s revenue and EBITDA show the reality for these retailers who need to survive challenging markets in order to benefit from the economy upcycles.

Group revenues increased to half a billion YoY, with group adjusted EBITDA of 11.5% consistent with the previous year. Inflation impacts have been managed through the EDLC (Every Day Low Cost) program, which targets cost efficiencies across the business to minimize operational costs, thereby boosting store margins.

2024 Revenue Split (B&M 2024 Financials)

Operating cash flow dropped 9% YoY, primarily due to new store openings, which are still ramping up to meet group-level earnings targets, which are typically within two years from the date of store opening. Investors should keep this in mind this two-year stabilization time frame as B&M continues to open new stores in calendar year 2025.

B&M Financial Charts (B&M Presentation)

Growth Plans

Following the successful UK expansion by 47 stores in 2024, the outlook for 2025 expects an additional 45 new stores in 2025 to capture further market share in B&M’s largest market. Another factor that supported the successful 2024 growth was the downfall of Wilko, a large competitor that entered administration in late 2023, following which B&M acquired 51 Wilko stores to consolidate their offerings across key locations where there is no access to a B&M store. Long-term, B&M targets 1,200 stores across the UK, which is a significant increase from the current 741 stores.

UK Pipeline (B&M Investor Relations)

Expansion into France continues at pace with an additional 11 stores opened over the past 12 months, amounting to an approximate 10% increase in store count YoY. Interestingly, the store rollout model for France utilizes a smaller 1500 to 2000 m2 floor plate, focusing on core products with strong margins increasing store sales density.

I believe this is a positive strategy; utilizing smaller floor plates should ease operating costs, reduce risk, and facilitate opening up smaller regional markets that could not viably host a large B&M superstore.

B&M France Growth (B&M Q4 Presentation)

In a recent trading update, management highlighted the areas that have experienced positive growth momentum:

Cleaning Household

Pet Food and Products

Seasonal Grocery

Home Department

DIY

Christmas

These product areas have performed strongly and are expected to drive the majority of growth and gain market share with cost-sensitive consumers willing to make the trip to a B&M store. Low-cost products continue to be a critical component of B&M’s success; discount retail customers are typically brand agnostic and are willing to change to more budget friendly options where available. Frequent visits to competitor stores ensure the correct pricing strategy is used within B&M to remain competitive and attract new customers.

Competitors

The discount retail business is a very competitive segment within the retail segment. Competitors can range from small local discount stores to multinationals that integrate the discount model into their grocery store business, such as Lidl or Aldi.

Heron Foods competes with large supermarket chains such as Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF), Lidl, and Aldi.

B&M’s discount retail competitors consist of Poundstretcher, Poundland, Home Bargains and Wilko.

B&M’s expansion has moved the business into a leading position by store count, with only the Poundland store count coming close. However, Poundland has traditionally operated a smaller store floor plate, averaging circa 600 m2. The more recently opened stores are larger, at circa, 1900m2 which is more inline competition to B&M. The below table outlines each competitor's discount retail store count:

Peer Group Store Count (Chart By Author, Data from Company Filings)

Wilko entered administration in August 2023, following which B&M gained control of 51 Wilko locations and has now integrated these into the business. Shortly thereafter, Poundstretcher was acquired by Fortress Investment Group for an undisclosed sum in a sign of potential consolidation in this sector.

The Poundstretcher acquisition is relatively new, and how Fortress intends to manage their new acquisition is yet to be determined. However, I believe it is positive news to see large investment managers taking a significant interest in the competitive discount retail segment, indicating their value in the market.

Shareholder Returns

Share price returns over the past 5 years have been strong at 47%; additionally, the 3% dividend yield has rewarded shareholders. Investors looking to take advantage of the dividend should be aware of the upcoming ex-dividend date of June 28th, with a declared 9.6 pence.

B&M’s forward PE stands at a reasonable 12.7x, and when factoring in top and bottom line growth of circa 10%, the valuation is appealing.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The discount retail business is very competitive; each competitor typically visits their competition to try to find an edge on how to improve and capture market share from competitors. Consumers who shop at discount retailers tend to be very sensitive to cost; if they can find a better deal somewhere else, the consumer is likely to shop at the most affordable option.

B&M is aware of this and performs their own market research to ensure they remain the go-to discount retailer. The good news is that B&M is gaining market share faster than their direct competitors; however, competition in this industry remains elevated, and B&M will need to navigate this risk to achieve their growth targets. Additionally, online retail sales growth has continued, competing with B&M’s low-cost product business model.

Growth in France has been identified as a key growth driver. Despite labor challenges in France causing growth issues in the region, B&M’s expansion into France has been relatively successful. However, growth targets could be impacted due to ongoing labor shortages.

Rising labor costs have become a greater concern with a 9.8% increase to the minimum wage effective April 2024. A further 3.9% increase in 2025 is expected for the national living wage. B&M employees typically fall into these lower salary levels, meaning a rising minimum wage will directly impact labor costs. EBITDA margins will be an early indicator of labor cost headwinds affecting the bottom line.

In addition to rising labor costs, elevated interest rates are also impacting the discount retail sector. B&M has reasonable debt-to-equity levels at 1.2x; however, I believe it will be important to track if new debt is added to fund future growth plans. At this time, I see little need for additional debt for the proposed expansion due to the controlled rollout of new stores funded through cash flows.

Conclusion

B&M full-year results showed strong performance across the group. The UK business continues to perform well, with 8.5% YoY revenue growth, primarily from strong existing store sales and new store openings. Heron Food's 6.4% margin is market-leading in the supermarket chain business and continues to perform well with 15.3% revenue growth YoY. The expansion into France is expected to ramp up over the coming years as B&M captures market share in one of Europe's wealthiest countries.

In summary, the business is expanding, revenues are growing, and cash flow is stable. The forward PE stands at a reasonable 12.7x combined with a dividend of 3%, making the decision to buy and hold a sensible option for those wanting exposure to the retail sector.

Is B&M European Retail a buy, hold, or a sell?

I rate B&M stock a Buy on the back of a strong Q4 2024 report and future expansion plans within the UK and France.

