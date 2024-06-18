Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

June 17th was, no doubt, a bittersweet day for shareholders of The Aaron's Company (NYSE:AAN). The company, which focuses on leasing out and selling furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and other related goods, announced a major deal between it and a private investor. In short, management has agreed to sell off the business in a deal valued at $10.10 per share. This represents a 34% premium over where shares closed on June 14th. As a result, the stock skyrocketed, trading up about 32.6% in midday trading as I write this. The good news is that investors in the business get a quick and hefty payday. But the bad news is that, for all of the company's troubles, the price being paid by the acquirer seems awfully low. The market is also not anticipating a higher bid by some other player. So in all likelihood, additional upside from here should be limited.

For me personally, this can only be chalked up as a loss. I never bought shares of the business, but I did rate the company a ‘buy’ back in May of 2022. This was in spite of mixed financial results in the years leading up to that point, and was because of how cheap shares were. Unfortunately, even with this move higher, the stock is still down 48.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 27.4%. And even though the stock looks very cheap, mounting problems on both its top and bottom lines, combined with the price cap that this deal seems to put on shares, necessitates in my mind a double downgrade to a ‘sell’ to reflect my new view that shares are likely to underperform the broader market from here on out.

A bittersweet day

According to a press release issued by the management team at The Aaron's Company on June 17th, the company has agreed to be acquired by a financial tech firm known as IQVentures Holdings, LLC in an all-cash deal valued at $10.10 per share. This represents a 34% premium over the $7.54 that shares closed at on June 14th. Based on my own math, this implies an equity value of about $308.6 million. The enterprise value should be about $480.5 million. However, in the press release, management stated that the enterprise value is about $504 million. Given that we know the current shares outstanding, I assume that the disparity can be chalked up to an increase in net debt that the company probably incurred since the end of the first quarter of this year. With that in mind, we will use the data provided by management as opposed to my own calculations in this piece.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This announcement comes after a couple of difficult years for The Aaron's Company. Take, as an example, financial performance from 2022 to 2023. Revenue for the company fell from $2.25 billion to $2.14 billion. That's a decline of 4.9%. This drop in revenue was driven largely by a decline in the company’s Aaron’s Business segment of $157 million from $1.70 billion to $1.55 billion. That's a drop of 9.2%, and it can be chalked up to a lower lease portfolio size for the company, as well as other factors like the exercise of early purchase options and a reduction in retail and non-retail sales.

To be perfectly honest with you, this kind of decline makes sense. Leasing the kinds of products that consumers can from the business should be most appealing at a time when acquiring those goods is prohibitively expensive. And we did just come off of a window of time during which supply chain constraints proved to be problematic. It also doesn't help that the company saw a decline in the number of company-operated Aaron’s stores from 1,034 to 1,019 from 2022 to 2023, with the number of franchised locations falling from 232 to 228. This is not to say that everything was bad from a sales perspective.

Retail sales associated with the BrandsMart segment actually grew from $552.5 million to $604.4 million. Part of this was because of an increase in the number of locations from 10 to 11. However, it's also important to keep in mind that, for 2022, The Aaron's Company only owned this segment for nine months. So most of that increase was because of the additional three months that the company enjoyed of ownership last year. In fact, average ticket and transaction volume for this line of business actually fell from 2022 to 2023. So even this strength is deceiving.

On the bottom line, the company has not done all that well, either. Yes, the business went from generating a net loss of $5.3 million in 2022 to generating a net profit of $2.8 million last year. Operating cash flow also managed to grow from $170.4 million to $180.4 million. But all other profitability metrics during this time suffered. If we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow plunged from $879.5 million to $788.7 million. Because of the nature of the business, I do feel compelled to make a further adjustment to this cash flow figure in order to strip out depreciation involving its inventories from the adjustment. This would result in a further adjusted operating cash flow reading that would decline from $351.9 million to $329.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company fell from $177.1 million to $136 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I wish I could say that the 2022 to 2023 window is the only bad time for the company. However, 2024 has been rough. In the first quarter of the year, the company generated revenue of only $511.5 million. That's a drop from the $554.4 million reported one year earlier. It didn't help that the number of stores in operation fell quite precipitously from 1,271 to 1,228. The company went from generating a net profit of $12.8 million to generating a net loss of $14.2 million. Other profitability metrics suffered as well. Operating cash flow went from $61 million to negative $18.5 million. On an adjusted basis, it fell from $212.7 million to $177.4 million, while on a further adjusted basis it declined from $89.4 million to $66.7 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business declined from $45.9 million to $22.7 million.

Despite these troubles, shares of the business look cheap, even if we look at how the stock is priced to the buyer of the business. For this year, management is expecting revenue of between $2.055 billion and $2.155 billion. At the midpoint, that would be down 1.6% from what the company saw last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA is expected to come in at between $105 million and $125 million. At the midpoint, that would be a year-over-year drop of 15.4%. A similar decline would result in a further adjusted operating cash flow rating of $278.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, as well as the historical results achieved for 2023, you can see in the chart above how shares are currently priced. On a price to further adjusted operating cash flow basis, the stock is incredibly cheap. But even if we use the EV to EBITDA approach, shares are very attractively priced. As part of my analysis, I also compared the company to five similar enterprises, as shown in the table below. Obviously, not all of these have a lease arrangement with their customers. But they do operate in the same kind of space. The buyout price for the business means that the firm is still priced lower than any of these five firms on a price to operating cash flow basis. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, only one of the five businesses ended up being cheaper than it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Aaron's Company 1.1 4.4 Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) 5.1 4.5 Sleep Number (SNBR) 43.8 10.6 Upbound Group (UPBD) 12.5 1.8 Conn's (CONN) 58.7 18.6 Kirkland's (KIRK) 2.2 9.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

From what I can tell, the acquirer is getting The Aaron's Company for a very low price. The good news for investors is that they are getting a nice bump up in price on the stock. But the bad news is that the price being paid for the company by the acquirer leaves a lot of value on the table, even in spite of the firm's troubles in recent years. Unfortunately, the market is not pricing in another buyer coming into the picture. And with the spread as of this writing between the current share price and the buyout price coming in at only about 1%, I don't see any reason for investors to hold on to the stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.