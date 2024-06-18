Peyto: Secured 9% Dividend Yield With Several Tailwinds

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
448 Followers

Summary

  • Peyto is well-positioned in the gas market with a strong hedging strategy securing a high dividend yield of 9%.
  • Production growth is on track with a target of ~160k BOE/D in 2028, supported by the acquisition of Repsol assets and smart drilling.
  • PV15 valuation suggests a potential 35% upside in share price, with risks including volatility in gas prices and operational challenges.

Flaming gas burners on household kitchen stove with an exchange graph of the growth in the cost of natural gas prices

marketlan

Earlier this year, I wrote analyses about Peyto being well-positioned in the gas market as the lowest-cost Canadian producer. While the gas prices in the US picked up and are currently trading close to US$3/MMBtu, the Canadian AECO prices created

This article was written by

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
448 Followers
Oil, Gas, Energy, Metals - That's the core of my research.I am a semi-retired former engineer who switched careers in 2018 to focus on capital management. I acquired most of my knowledge about finance and valuation from NYU Professor Damodaran and books like "Margin of Safety" and "The Intelligent Investor."I specialize in fundamental analysis and require both a deep "Margin of Safety" and a "Catalyst" to consider adding a stock to my portfolio. My portfolio usually contains no more than 10 stocks.I joined Seeking Alpha because writing helps me to organize my thoughts and allows me to share with others. Subscribe if you enjoy deep insights into the energy sector and want to better understand what you are buying.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEYUF
--
PEY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News