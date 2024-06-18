FLQM: Mid-Cap Multifactor Fund Swaps Growth For Quality

pepifoto

Investment Thesis

Today, I will initiate coverage on the Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM), a fund that holds mid-cap stocks primarily for their quality and value characteristics. While no ETF can do everything right, I found that FLQM delivers its product as advertised and am satisfied with its composition, which effectively swaps growth for quality. As such, I have assigned FLQM a "buy" rating, and I look forward to discussing why in further detail below.

FLQM Overview

Strategy Discussion

FLQM tracks the LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity Index and aims to deliver strong long-term risk-adjusted returns and low downside capture. Its custom rules-based approach provides exposure to the quality (50%), value (30%), momentum (10%) and low volatility (10%) factors. Descriptions of these factors are as follows and sourced from the Index's methodology document:

Quality: ROE, Earnings Variability, Cash ROA, Operating Cash Flow to Sales, Leverage, Gross Profit over Assets, Gross Margin Sustainability, ROA Sustainability, Return on Assets

Value: Book to Price, Dividend Yield, Earnings Yield, Twelve-Month Forward Earnings Yield, EBITDA to Enterprise Value

Momentum: Six and Twelve Month Risk-Adjusted Price Momentum

Low Volatility: Beta over 104 preceding weeks (two years)

Eligible stocks are those in the Russell MidCap Index, tracked by the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR), and the Index reconstitutes semi-annually in June and December based on prior month data. FLQM's model is complex, but Franklin Templeton provides daily-updated portfolio statistics that demonstrate what it's trying to accomplish. The following statistics are as of June 13, 2024.

Franklin Templeton

As shown, the fund is discounted on forward price-earnings (16.23x vs. 18.46x) and trailing price-earnings (17.37x vs. 20.99x) but not price-book (3.56x vs. 3.09). Instead, the standout metric is quality. FLQM's return on equity and assets metrics are 5-10% better than its benchmark. I've validated this using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades and determined that FLQM is the highest-quality mid-cap fund of any style (value, blend, growth).

However, as I mentioned in my investment thesis, no ETF can do everything well. FLQM does not screen for growth, and I've calculated that FLQM's sector-adjusted growth score ranks #58/67 among all mid-cap ETFs. I'll highlight these metrics shortly, but first, I want to discuss some benchmarks I feel are appropriate for comparison.

Benchmark ETFs and Performance Analysis

Since FLQM emphasizes quality and value, the Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) and the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) are the first to come to mind. I also want to look at the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) to highlight FLQM's growth sacrifices, and finally, IWR to represent FLQM's stated benchmark. As shown below, FLQM's 0.30% expense ratio is the highest of the four but, in my opinion, still reasonable. It's also not nearly as well-established, with only seven years of history available from its April 26, 2017, inception date and only $673 million in assets under management.

Seeking Alpha

Portfolio Visualizer has provided performance history for FLQM since July 2017, so unfortunately, it's missing two months. Still, the results are solid. We see that it's been less volatile than IJJ, IJK, and IWR and delivered superior risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) over the last seven years. Drawdowns were the lowest, and returns were the highest, so I'm impressed with these results from an ETF that, at least for me, has gone unnoticed.

Portfolio Visualizer

XMHQ began tracking its current Index on June 21, 2019 and has substantially outperformed FLQM over the last five years, implying that owning high-quality mid-cap stocks is a winning strategy. The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) also did well, beating FLQM by about 3% annually.

Portfolio Visualizer

FLQM Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights the sector exposure differences between FLQM, XMHQ, IJJ, IJK, and IWR. The first thing I noticed is that FLQM is well-balanced. Its most significant exposure is to Industrials stocks at 22.18%, followed by Consumer Discretionary (17.84%) and Technology (13.40%). IJJ and IWR are well-diversified, but XMHQ is one-third Industrials, and IJK is 29% Technology. These concentration levels might be too risky for some investors if either sector falls out of favor.

Morningstar

I've also listed FLQM's top 10 holdings below, totaling 11.29% of the portfolio. This list will provide little insight, but it's worth noting that XMHQ, IJJ, or IJK hold none of these holdings, and they comprise just 3.65% of IWR. Therefore, the takeaway is that FLQM is sufficiently different than most other mid-cap ETFs, so in that sense, its 0.30% expense ratio is justified.

Franklin Templeton

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for FLQM's top 25 sub-industries, which total 60.11% of the portfolio. Sub-industry concentration is my preferred method for evaluating an ETF's diversification, and under this method, FLQM looks worse than IJJ and IWR, about the same as IJK, and much better than XMHQ, which has 79.34% of assets assigned to its top 25.

The Sunday Investor

Here are two additional observations:

1. Since FLQM does not screen for growth, it's unsurprising to see it lacking in this department. Consensus one-year sales and earnings per share estimates are only 4.11% and 5.46%, both of which are negatively impacted by Oil & Gas E&P stocks. XMHQ's estimates are 1-3% better, and as expected, IJK offers the best growth metrics at 8.27% and 11.88%, respectively. The silver lining is that FLQM's growth rates aren't as low as IJJ's, but there's no doubt it's the fund's biggest sacrifice.

2. Most of FLQM's sub-industries have double-digit net income margins, a key statistic when determining its category-leading 8.45/10 profit score. It's partially because the Russell MidCap Index includes companies much larger than the S&P MidCap 400 Index, which XMHQ uses as its starting universe. You can see the difference in the two fund's weighted average market cap ($23.6 vs. $10.2 billion), and since size and quality are positively correlated, FLQM has a slightly unfair advantage. Still, there's nothing stopping readers from owning both. The two have only an 8.62% overlap by weight, and an equal-weight portfolio of FLQM and XMHQ produces a portfolio that improves on growth without sacrificing diversification.

The Sunday Investor

This hypothetical portfolio trades at 21.68x forward earnings (15.94x harmonic weighted average), three points less than IWR for 3% less earnings growth. I think it's a fair trade, but the bonus is improved quality, even after considering its much smaller $17 billion market cap.

Investment Recommendation

FLQM is a well-diversified mid-cap ETF that primarily emphasizes quality and value factors. Its weakness is significantly less growth potential, but that's mitigated when complemented with XMHQ, another high-quality mid-cap fund selecting stocks from a different size segment. I expect this combination will outperform IWR moving forward, so I've rated FLQM a "buy." Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.