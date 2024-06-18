JHVEPhoto

My Thesis

I initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock on March 1, 2024, with a "Hold" rating, outlining my concerns about the sustainability of the stock's rally at that time. Since then, AMD has declined by about 22%, while its direct peer, Nvidia (NVDA), has managed to grow by 59% over the same period.

I believe that little has changed in the last 3 months. Despite AMD's significant decline - both on an absolute basis and relative to its main peer - I still see the risk of a further decline. Therefore, I don't plan to buy AMD shares at current levels and don't recommend this to my readers.

My Reasoning

Before I try to explain why the price difference between AMD and NVDA was so large in the last quarter, I'd like to analyze AMD's latest financials. For Q1, AMD reported $5.5 billion (+2% YoY) and a gross margin of 47%, which was up 300 b.p. YoY. Despite EBIT of just $36 million and net income of $123 million (or $0.07 per share) based on GAAP reporting standards, the non-GAAP figures were more impressive, with an operating income of $1.1 billion (+3% YoY), net income of $1.0 billion (+4% YoY), and diluted EPS of $0.62 (+3% YoY).

The Data Center segment achieved record revenue of $2.3 billion, up 80% year-over-year, thanks to "strong sales of AMD Instinct GPUs and 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs." The Client segment also performed well, with revenue of $1.4 billion, marking an 85% YoY increase due to Ryzen 8000 Series processor sales. However, the Gaming and Embedded segments saw declines, with Gaming revenue down 48% YoY and Embedded revenue down 46% YoY. Due to this, beating the Wall Street estimates has been quite challenging: AMD managed to show just a one-cent beat of the consensus estimates in terms of non-GAAP EPS amid a modest $21.2 million beat in sales:

This modest earnings surprise stands in stark contrast to what we have seen from Nvidia, which continues to beat consensus figures strongly due to its narrow specialization and leadership in its niche GPU market, growing by leaps and bounds. In this comparison, AMD loses because its wide diversification actually backfires, as cyclicality erodes all the potential benefits from expanding into data centers. So, now we've reached the first factor explaining why AMD dipped significantly relative to NVDA during the last quarter, despite both companies being in the same industry.

In March 2024, I also pointed out the risk for AMD that the company's valuation multiples were higher than those of its faster-growing and more strongly positioned competitor. Here's what the comparison looked like when I was comparing P/E multiples to projected EPS growth over the next five years.

As you might have already guessed, as AMD and NVDA have diverged significantly, it led to a dramatic shift in the above-described situation and charts. Unfortunately for AMD, this shift hasn't necessarily put it in a more advantageous position - let's take a closer look:

As you can see, AMD, which was trading 53% higher than its competitor based on the 2024 P/E implied ratio, is now trading 9.7% cheaper. This suggests that the valuation gap that used to exist has closed, and Nvidia has rightly taken the lead after its phenomenal rally recently. But does this mean that AMD has really become cheaper? If we look at the absolute value, then perhaps yes, but only in 4 to 5 years, when its ratio drops below 20x. Before then, I'd not risk saying AMD can be considered a cheap company. Also, on the right side of the chart above, we see that its competitor's projected EPS growth rate for 2024 has increased from 90% (as predicted in March) to over 102% right now. Meanwhile, AMD's forecast EPS growth for 2024 has fallen to 32.64% from the 37.28% expected in March. This decline in projected EPS levels can be seen in almost every year after 2024 (except for 2028). The conclusion is clear: AMD has become cheaper, but this decline in valuation is due to a projected decline in growth rates over the next few years.

What should make investors more positive though is the fact that the management now tries to expand its AI solutions across various markets, launching new products and forming key partnerships. Now Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY), Dell (DELL), and Super Micro (SMCI) are integrating AMD Instinct MI300X systems, and AMD continues to enhance its AI software ecosystem with the latest ROCm 6.1 software stack. Additionally, AMD launched new Ryzen PRO processors for enterprise PCs and Versal Series Gen 2 devices for AI-driven embedded systems, further solidifying its position in AI and edge computing.

As Citi's analyst Christopher Danely wrote recently, AMD is set to capture 10% of the data center GPU market thanks to its updated AI GPU roadmap designed to better compete with Nvidia. AMD plans to release its MI325X in Q4 2024, followed by the MI350X in 2025 and the MI400 in 2026. So despite AMD's forecast of at least $4 billion in AI-related revenue this year, which is relatively modest, Danely predicts it could be way higher and suggests buying AMD stock on any price weakness.

During the latest NASDAQ Investor Conference, AMD's CFO announced a few updates regarding the firm's attempts to gain market share in NVDA's field. Based on what I've read, the releases of MI325X, MI350X, and MI400 should indeed position AMD to compete robustly with Nvidia's offerings. Obviously, to expand its outreach, AMD collaborates with industry giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Google (GOOG) to scale up its data center capabilities. Additionally, Jean Hu (the CFO) highlighted the importance of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and AMD's efforts to expand capacity with multiple suppliers to meet growing demand. Jean also noted AMD's Gen 4 server CPUs, which have gained significant traction in the traditional server market, with a notable increase in market share driven by total cost of ownership benefits and enhanced compute capabilities.

I definitely like the strategy that the company is pursuing by openly aiming to create solutions that are similar to or even better than those of its direct peer. This ambition to take some of Nvidia's current market share is commendable. However, the challenges I mentioned in my last article remain, and judging by the consensus estimates revisions after the Q1 release, the risks to growth have only increased. The company is struggling to meet forecasts as well as Nvidia, and I have doubts that this situation will improve in the coming quarters.

Looking ahead, AMD expects Q2 2024 revenue to be ~$5.7 billion, reflecting YoY growth of just +6% and QoQ growth of around +4%. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be ~53%, which is just 100 b.p. higher than in Q1.

Apparently, the expected cyclical recovery of the company's operations, together with the new favorable tailwinds for sales expansion, has not proved to be as bullish as many had hoped. I believe it's still too early to say whether this situation will change significantly - we should see a clearer picture after the publication of the Q2 data in about a month and a half. Until then, I see no reason to buy AMD stock on its current weakness.

Your Takeaway

Based on everything discussed above, the following conclusions can be drawn from all that has been discussed above. Yes, AMD continues to recover, aligning with the new bull cycle in the industry. However, its broad diversification is still preventing it from achieving the growth rates expected 1–2 quarters ago. Recent financials have slightly exceeded analysts' forecasts but have not been as impressive as some initially expected, leading to negative revisions to future EPS and sales estimates. Management's guidance indicates that margins will likely continue to increase, but only by about 100 basis points from the previous quarter, and that sales growth will be in the mid-single digits YoY, which is OK, but is not comparable to what we are seeing from Nvidia.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s valuation has definitely become more affordable, but that's largely due to significantly lowered forecasts for EPS growth in the coming years. Nonetheless, I acknowledge the company's efforts to compete in the GPU market and provide formidable competition to its more successful rival, but the challenges I pointed out in my last article remain.

AMD is a "Hold" until I see Q2 numbers.

Good luck with your investments!