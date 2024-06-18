ZE14361

While the investing community has justifiably been focused on semiconductors and AI stocks, private credit has been seeing a similarly massive boom. It remains under the radar of many retail investors, but is stepping more and more into the limelight, as evidenced by Seeking Alpha's recent news report titled: "Everyone on Wall Street is talking about the boom in private credit."

It's hard to ignore the recent performance, lapping even the strong returns of the index!

Data by YCharts

For more concrete data on the industry, I came across this chart:

Yahoo Finance

That may as well be an NVIDIA (NVDA) chart. These are some staggering structural changes occurring in markets today. It can be hard to invest after such a precipitous runup, and the stocks are closer to fair value now, even if they have strong expected growth rates into the future. The one exception is Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), which I believe is still significantly undervalued for several very understandable reasons that come together into a strong thesis.

Stable Business Model

First, the business model is incredibly appealing. For long-term investing, the quality of the business is the main priority, and OWL checks this box. OWL is an alternative asset manager specializing in three areas: credit, GP solutions, and real estate. The model is simple since they are asset-lite.

At its core, large private investors (think pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, wealthy individuals) give money to OWL, which OWL manages via its various funds and BDCs. The investors get an attractive risk-adjusted return, and OWL gets management fees. And that's about it.

As an easy-to-understand example of how this works, OWL recently pledged to acquire Kuvare Asset Management for $750 million, adding about $20 billion to OWL's AUM. Kuvare is an insurance company. But OWL has nothing to do with insurance, and they did not buy the insurance company. Rather, they bought the right to manage the assets of the insurance company. Customers pay Kuvare premiums, OWL invests those premiums, and then returns it to Kuvare years later when it has to pay out claims liabilities. Kuvare keeps the return that OWL was able to earn, and OWL keeps the management fee.

It seems fairly simple, but when we peel back the layers, there are some massive advantages to this model. First, all of its earnings are FRE, or Fee-Related Earnings. That means that they earn their fees no matter what. Other asset managers utilize lumpy carry and performance-based fees that can vary materially from quarter to quarter. OWL's income is extremely predictable and grows linearly with AUM (assets under management). To be clear, they do charge performance-based fees, but those fees stay internal and are not a factor for public investors. We participate in FRE only.

Second, 92% of their AUM is permanent capital (see their latest earnings call). So this is money that is locked up and cannot be immediately withdrawn as is the case with bank deposits. Their investors trade liquidity for better risk-adjusted returns, and OWL gains stability. OWL thus knows exactly what it is working with, and we know just about exactly what our earnings will be.

The final benefit of being an asset-lite manager is that OWL does not take credit risk directly. This is a misunderstood point that should help you sleep at night. Again, OWL earns their management fee no matter what. If their funds go up or down, or if their loans pay back or do not, OWL earns the fee.

Now, OWL's specialty is credit, and they are very good at it. From the conference call:

Again, we are deeply focused on credit, credit, credit, principal preservation, downside protection and strong income results. And that has worked. We're running at a 7 basis point realized loss rate.

Their losses are thus far below the industry. However, that mainly affects those who invest in their private products, not us the shareholders. Of course, if loan losses were significant, then future clients would be less likely to invest with them, reducing AUM over time. But shareholders do not feel those losses directly.

One of the questions asked on the latest conference call was about credit quality in a higher for longer environment and what a bear case might be regarding loan losses. The response by Co-CEO Marc Lipschultz was incredible as a shareholder (emphasis mine):

And here's I guess 2 things to take away from that. We care intensely about credit. As an investor in the Blue Owl stock, they'll again, remember, we could pay fees to manage these funds. So ultimately, that's not really a question that bears on the shareholder of Blue Owl in any meaningful way, matters to us and it matters grow a lot to our LPs, and that's what we work for every single day. So we're intensely focused on it, but it's not really an earnings question.

Again, obviously credit quality matters to OWL, because it matters for the returns they can deliver to those who invest in their funds. But it does not matter materially for shareholders. So if the OWL stock price drops based on concerns of credit quality, this is entirely irrational.

Taken together, OWL relies on permanent capital to generate FRE with low credit risk. As a result, their earnings tend to be extremely predictable, and almost never go backwards. They are very proud of the fact that they have grown FRE for 12 consecutive quarters since going public, which none of their peers can match.

Blue Owl Capital Earnings Presentation

The downside risk to their earnings is extremely minimal.

GP Strategic Capital

At this point, I do want to mention a few words about OWL's GP Strategic Capital division. According to their most recent presentation, it comprises approximately one third of AUM, so we cannot afford to gloss over it. In fact, I consider it one of OWL's unique competitive advantages.

In their own words, this division "primarily focuses on acquiring equity stakes in, and providing debt financing to, large, multi-product private equity and private credit firms." They are essentially partnering with others in their own and adjacent fields, more heavily weighted to private equity than to private credit.

Relationships are core to OWL's business model, and they aim for "long-term partnerships" in the GP division. In fact, they remark in an interview with Michael Rees, who heads the GP division:

Transactions often take five to seven years from the point we initiate contact with a GP to the point they need external strategic capital, so that continuity is immensely important.

Additionally, from the same interview, OWL is the dominant player in this burgeoning industry:

We have a 60 percent market share of all the capital ever raised for GP stakes, and our share of the larger deals (which we classify as the $600 million-plus cheques) is around 90 percent. This includes 14 follow-on transactions with existing partners, demonstrating the strength of the relationships we build post-transaction.

OWL has closed transactions with over 60 different asset managers, continuing to support them through OWL's business services platform. More than merely a lender or investor, then, OWL really works with companies as a strategic partner.

In the asset management industry, relationships are everything. You want to invest with the best, and know that your capital is being maximized. The GP division allows smaller managers to receive an OWL stamp of approval, and it allows OWL unparalleled insight into their own industry. OWL has its fingers all over the alternative asset universe, and they will have an information advantage when it comes to M&A targets or future investments.

Additionally, their current GP funds have been some of their most successful, boasting annual rates of return since inception of 30.2%, 34.1%, and 64.9%. Those are some impressive numbers, and will no doubt attract more and more capital over time.

One of OWL's current goals is increasing fundraising for their newest GP fund, and they are not worried that they will not meet their goal. This adds more AUM and more FRE for us, just like the other OWL divisions. The main benefit of the GP division in my mind, though, is the relationships that OWL is able to cultivate, and the insight that they are continually gaining about the alternative asset universe. Information is king, and OWL has a significant advantage here.

Dividend

Now we get to the fun part! OWL has publicly stated since their investor day in 2022 that their goal was a $1 per share dividend for 2025. They have been asked about this continually, and they continually reaffirm the target. As of their latest earnings call, they again state that the $1 dividend is their "favorite topic," and that "we are on track." The closer we get to 2025, the more clarity we have about the dividend. With every earnings release, "we move a quarter closer and the band effectively gets tighter." So the fact that it is still being reaffirmed is very good news.

Not all of OWL's current AUM are paying fees, but as more of those funds begin to pay fees, OWL expects $240 million of additional revenue this year. That's simply embedded growth from previous fund-raising work. Certain BDC's stepping up in fees results in another $200 million of additional revenue. That's almost a 25% revenue increase over 2023, without having to lift a finger.

The acquisitions of Kuvare Asset Management and Prima Capital Advisers are expected to be accretive to this year's earnings, which move us even closer to the $1 dividend.

Three more steps remain. They need to fundraise for their non-traded products and for their new GP stakes funds, and they consider both to be solidly on track.

The third step is the public listing of one of their technology-focused BDCs (they receive higher fees when a BDC goes public). This is where we hear the first whisper of equivocation, as the CFO states, "I won't comment on timing."

Obviously, the listing of a fund on a public exchange takes time and working with regulators and various third parties. The timing is thus out of their hands. If the listing is completed on time, then that should provide the needed bump to achieve the $1 per share 2025 dividend. If there are any significant delays, that might put the target in jeopardy.

Regardless, the dividend will be very close to $1, even if they do not hit the mark exactly. And in that case, we are still looking at consecutive years of around 30% dividend growth, which is nothing to be ashamed of.

My personal opinion is that the $1 is very likely. Because they have been so public about the target and so adamant about defending it, I think not achieving it would feel like a letdown. So I think that even if earnings come up a bit short, they might stretch the payout ratio for a quarter or two in order to hit that psychologically satisfying $1 level. Again, the safety profile of their earnings is tremendous, so they can afford a higher payout ratio and simply grow the dividend a little less in 2026.

Valuation Opportunity

All this talk of a $1 dividend should spark the thought, wait, isn't this a $17 stock growing at 30%? Yes. This represents an extremely safe forward yield over 5.5%, which is simply mispriced.

Based on comps, the closest peer to OWL would probably be Ares Management Corporation (ARES), which currently trades at a 2.8% dividend yield. Granted, it expects outsized growth next year as well, but this shows how 5.5% is far too high for a company like this. More familiar is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), the capital-lite arm of Brookfield, currently trading around a 4% yield. However, BAM's fees are much less transparent and have greater risk with high real estate exposure. Regardless, I use a 4% yield as my fair value for OWL, giving me a $25 price target for 2025. And that shows how undervalued the shares are right now.

So why are shares so undervalued? They were marching up toward $20 before they were smacked back down to the $16 range. There are a few reasons for this, presenting us with our opportunity.

First, the Russell 2000 index is in the midst of reconstituting, causing various index funds to rebalance their portfolio towards the end of May. This has a disproportionate effect on stocks that have made big moves, like OWL moving up over 50% since last year.

Second, there have been a few reports out recently that have been negative, particularly a piece by JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon that was critical of the private credit markets. Of course, banks, as competitors, are the ones who pay for private credit's explosive growth, so his remarks may be slightly self-interested. And in the very same piece he mentions that JPMorgan (JPM) wants to increase their exposure in the space.

I do not take the negative reports particularly seriously, but they did still cause negative sentiment in the sector. A correction was healthy anyways given the large gains that private credit stocks have experienced recently.

Third, and I think one of the most compelling reasons for OWL's undervaluation, is the overhang from OWL's merger with a SPAC in 2021. Early investors and PE funds have mandates that do not allow them to hold public companies for long, requiring them to sell even if the company seems undervalued. They made their money on the SPAC and now move on to the next thing. Particularly, Neuberger Berman has been reducing their very large stake in OWL on the open market, artificially depressing the price. Management discussed this on their recent call very directly:

Finally, I'd like to touch on the significant shareholder transition that we've achieved since Blue Owl went public. In May of 2021, about 10% of our shares were held in the hands of public investors. Our float was about $1.5 billion. The other 90% of our shares were owned primarily by Neuberger Berman, management and private phase investors. Over the past 3 years, we have largely replaced our legacy private phase investors with long-term oriented public shareholders and we've also seen strong demand from public shareholders for the occasional sales by Neuberger Berman over the same period. Today, we have more than a third of our total shares in the hands of public investors, increasing our float to more than $9 billion, 6x greater than where we started. As for management, our lockup expired about a year ago, and there has been essentially no selling outside of charitable donations and estate planning. We're very pleased with the progress we've made in working through the technical overhang in Blue Owl stock and think that the shifting demand supply balance is a factor in how the stock has traded recently.

While a lot of progress has been made, there are still a lot of shares out there that will change hands from private to public investors. This may depress the price artificially on occasion, but eventually this overhang will cease and OWL will find its true market-dictated valuation. Until then, we have the opportunity to add at below-market prices and multiples.

While I believe 2025 fair value to be $25, there still might be rapid moves to the downside before then. These are mostly technical in nature, and provide wonderful buying opportunities. Anything under $18 is a real gift, and the high yield will provide compensation for any volatility that must be endured.

Risks

Because of OWL's durable business model, there is very little downside risk to earnings. However, there is always the chance of slowing growth. While 30% growth rates might be sustainable for another few years of a private credit boom, eventually those numbers will come down. Even 10% growth with a 5% dividend yield would still be remarkable, so there is a lot of room for slowing growth.

That said, with many eyes on private credit, competition is sure to increase, both from other private lenders and from banks themselves. A slowing economy will also make it more difficult to continue originating quality loans at a high rate. Again, these risks are more to the growth rates than to the earnings themselves.

OWL has enjoyed an extremely low tax rate in recent years, a rate that is set to increase in the future. Significant changes in taxation could cause a hit to the bottom line, which is true of most companies. Changes in regulation in the credit world could also be impactful, though there have been no signs of such changes on the horizon.

Secondary sales by large holders will likely cause the share price to remain depressed or occasionally shoot to the downside. This makes it difficult to predict where the price will be, and the undervaluation may well persist for some time. What is cheap can always get cheaper in the short term. In the long term, though, the De-SPAC transition will eventually complete, leaving shares in the hands of public investors where they should command a hefty premium on the open market.

Lastly, OWL was formed as the merger of Owl Rock and Dyal Capital and has been very active in M&A since then. There is real integration risk as they attempt to merge all these pieces into one cohesive entity. They have done an excellent job thus far, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Conclusion

The OWL thesis is truly remarkable. Where else can one find a qualified dividend over 5.5% that is both extremely safe and growing at a 30% rate?

Private credit has grown explosively for a reason, and growth is set to continue. Moody's recently published that 80% of insurers aim to increase their allocations to private credit. OWL is positioned very well within this industry, with their focus on stable FRE, permanent capital, and relationships throughout the private equity and alternative asset management industry.

With a $25 price target, I see over 50% upside from these levels, plus dividends. We might get there next year, we might not, but I do not doubt that we will get there eventually, setting the stage for serious CAGR potential. I look forward to tracking OWL's progress and growth as we get further into the private credit bull market.