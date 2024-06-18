This All-Time High Has Me Preparing For Another Summer Pullback

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 achieved its 30th new all-time high for 2024 after yesterday's close, and we did see broader market participation with the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks up 0.84%, but breadth has clearly been an issue. The major market indexes are being driven higher by a shrinking number of technology-related names. This doesn’t mean the rest of the market is performing poorly, as the equal-weight S&P 500 has risen a respectable 4.5%, but I do have concerns that we need to see a pause, if not a pullback, to refresh an uptrend that should continue this fall.

Finviz

I don’t see any cracks in the fundamentals that would raise concerns about my outlook for a soft landing for the economy or a continuation of the bull market over the coming 6-12 months, but I do have trouble with recent market dynamics, which look unsustainable. The bears have been harping on these developments for months, but now I finally think we have reached a point when they matter. The divergence between the market-cap weighted S&P 500 and its equal-weighted version based on performance and relative strength has reached unprecedented extremes. This has set off alarm bells from several unrelated sources that I follow for my research. They are all quantitative or technical in nature, which is why I see no need to adjust my fundamental outlook.

MarketWatch

The issue is not just between the technology sector and the rest of the market, but between the largest technology stocks and the rest of the technology sector. The analysts at SentimenTrader note that we have never seen the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) repeatedly rise to new all-time highs day after day, while an increasing number of stocks in the index are falling to new monthly lows. The bad news is that similar occurrences in the past preceded pullbacks in this index over the following 1-3 month period, but the good news is that the index was typically higher one year later.

SentimenTrader

The analysts at DataTrek point out in the chart below that the correlation between the S&P 500 and the technology, healthcare, financial, industrial, and consumer discretionary sectors are also approaching an extreme of a different sort. They are not tracking each other closely at all, as they would when the market is under extreme pressure and investors are selling stocks in all sectors broadly. Instead, the correlation is so low that it is approaching levels when the index typically runs into headwinds. The last time we saw this was in July of last year, which coincided with a market top and was followed with a 10% correction. Prior to that episode, we saw 3-5% pullbacks during 2020-2021. There is no way to tell how deep a drawdown we may have, if we do have one, but this suggests more defensive positioning is prudent.

DataTrek

What might be the catalyst for a pullback in the broad market? I think more signs of economic weakness, as disinflation ensues, is the most likely reason. Bears will pivot from fanning the flames of inflationary fears to warning again about recession, which would be a headwind for more cyclical and value-oriented sectors that I expect to outperform when the Fed begins easing. Additionally, I don’t think Fed officials will give much notice before the first rate cut comes. Chairman Powell and his gang of central bankers are going to play the “higher-for-longer” hand as long as they can in hopes that it keeps financial conditions from loosening further. That will also cause concerns, even if that hand is more rhetoric than reality. Then we have the issue of valuation when it comes to the market leaders, which they may be able to maintain, but will also be difficult to expand further as earnings growth rates slow from unsustainable levels in the first quarter. The bottom line is that the next 4-8 weeks could result in a pause at best, a pullback as most likely, or another correction like we had last summer in a worst case scenario.

It has been nearly a year since I carried a cautious tone on the stock market, while still maintaining a bullish outlook for the long term. At the beginning of last August, I felt very similar to the way I do today, anticipating a pullback in the broad market that would recover to new all-time highs through rotation out of the most expensive growth stocks and into smaller and mid-sized companies with more of a value orientation. That is what we saw during the fourth quarter of last year.

SeekingAlpha

I see a pullback of 3-5% as the most likely outcome today, because I think investors will again look to buy the dip with a focus on opportunities outside of the technology sector. There is a record mountain of cash in money market accounts that will be looking for a new home as we move closer to rate cuts from the Fed. Whether that money moves into stocks or bonds it is bullish for risk assets. A yield curve that eventually starts to steepen again will be a tailwind for more value-oriented and interest-rate sensitive sectors, as well as small-cap stocks, which should lead to the improvement in breadth that has been lacking so far this year.

This doesn’t mean that the technology sector underperforms, but its degree of outperformance is likely to end. The rate of earnings growth for the largest technology names is going to decline from the unsustainable levels we saw in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, we saw more positive than negative guidance from the other 10 sectors of the S&P 500 during the first-quarter earnings season, and we should see a sequential improvement in earnings growth rates. That is a catalyst for rotation.

Therefore, I think modestly increasing cash weightings in equity allocations today will allow investors to find bargains over the coming 6-8 weeks, as we resolve the unsustainable divergence between the mega-cap technology stocks fueled by AI enthusiasm and the rest of the market.