Knowles: Stable Results

Jun. 18, 2024 9:27 AM ETKnowles Corporation (KN) Stock
Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
65 Followers

Summary

  • Knowles posted solid results at the top and bottom-line all considered, which were in line with my expectations.
  • Looking ahead, there's a good amount of opportunity to capture more sales and margins from various internal initiatives like pricing within Cornell Dubilier.
  • At today's mid-$17/share, I continue to think Knowles offers an attractive risk/reward over the coming years.

Capacitors. Various Kinds

yurazaga/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted a fairly solid quarter in Q1, a trend pointing in the right direction, with the biggest concern - at least on my end - in the macro starting to seemingly stabilize. They can be a decently lumpy business, and

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
65 Followers
Fundamental, cash-flow based investing. I'm always open to sharing ideas/thoughts, so please reach out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News