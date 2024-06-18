yurazaga/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted a fairly solid quarter in Q1, a trend pointing in the right direction, with the biggest concern - at least on my end - in the macro starting to seemingly stabilize. They can be a decently lumpy business, and so I don't want to read too much into one quarter, but broadly speaking, I continue to think Knowles's future is positive with secular tailwinds across the business. Some risks still remain with capital allocation being most notable - coming in the form of fire-sale risk and M&A risk - but with sales growth justifiable looking ahead and the inherent operating leverage, I think investors can still earn decent returns at ~$17-18/share, up from the low-$15/share a few months ago.

Precision Devices: Stable

As a reminder, Knowles's Precision Devices (PD) segment sells RF filters and capacitors into essentially 4 different verticals - healthcare, where they mostly sell to MRI and pacemaker manufacturers; automotive, where they sell ceramic capacitors to EV suppliers; defense, where they sell into both new equipment and upgrades - e.g., F-35 program; and then various industrial end-markets via distributors. PD sales came in at ~$74M in Q1, up ~38% from the ~$54M posted in Q1 last year and up nearly 6% from the ~$70M posted in Q4 2023.

Before we contemplate the effects of seasonality, it's important to note the inorganic contributions boosting sales. As a reminder, they acquired Cornell Dubilier in November 2023, thus partially contributing to Q4, but contributing an entire quarter in Q1. As they called out, this is a ~$130-140M business, implying ~$20M of sales contributed in Q4, and thus, ~$35M thereabouts contributed in Q1. In other words, Q1 picked up an additional ~$15M sequentially just from Cornell, contributing a full quarter versus Q4. If we simply assumed then that Q4 contained a full quarter of Cornell - i.e., assuming they earned another $15M in sales - that would then imply a sequential decline of ~13% with adjusted Q4 sales being $85M declining to $74M here in Q1.

Now, there is seasonality here, contributing to the sequential decline. We can see this in the prior year too, with sales trending from ~$63M in Q4 2022 to ~$54M in Q1 2023, or a ~14% decline. Said differently, Q4's year-over-year growth would have been ~35% if we assume a full quarter of Cornell to reach $85M, which compares to the ~38% year-over-year growth posted in Q1. However, looking at historical results like the 2018-2019 period, you won't see material sequential sales changes between Q4 and Q1. But on the Q4 2022 call, Jeff cleared up how there is some seasonality, although it's not so much in terms of underlying demand, but in terms of purchase timing with more coming in Q4 from anticipated price increases at the top of the year from Knowles. So all considered, while sales are down 13% sequentially on an organic basis, Q1 sales don't really jump out to me as negative given the implicit seasonality and year-over-year comparison between Q4 and Q1, although they're not overwhelmingly positive either.

From the top, there was a helpful exchange on the call regarding pricing within PD. As Jeff noted, "I would say that prices are probably still going to be up in the rest of Precision Devices," but bifurcated the pricing discussion between legacy PD and Cornell, commenting that, "...we're still getting some price this year in the legacy PD. But the Cornell, it was an untapped opportunity that we have figured out, and we're taking advantage of." So, what we can infer from this is that with respect to Q1 sales growth of ~38% year-over-year, which looks more like a ~26% sales decline organically once we exclude ~$35M of Cornell sales, some of the unit declines were probably being offset by low-t0-mid-single-digit price growth. And this would be consistent with what they noted in Q4, commenting that they expect "modest price increases in 2024 over 2023."

Nonetheless, we can easily see that unit sales are down materially (organically) versus last year, although per what I noted earlier, it's not so clear that it's getting materially worse. As I wrote about last time to give some context, a lot of the sales declines over the past 12 months has been driven by their "industrial distributor" channel, where, per the name, they're selling through distributors to various industrial end-markets like telecom. It's not so much that end-market demand is materially down, but more so that the distributors are destocking, something management didn't see get materially better in Q1: "As we expected, the end market challenges we experienced in the back half of 2023 continue into the first half of 2024, and as inventory levels within distribution and the industrial end markets remain high."

But I think management might be speaking about sales on a year-over-year basis rather than sequential because the sequential sales trend really wasn't all that negative - i.e., there are signs of stabilization. Now, I can't say this with total confidence - there very well could have been some directional softness - but I think any degradation was fairly low relative to the declines they were experiencing throughout 2023. And to this end, as I wrote about last time, it's clear that there's been pervasive destocking across various industrial businesses, but it's becoming incrementally more clear that the destocking plague is turning the corner. They're not a perfect comparison to Knowles, but nVent (NVT) has been talking throughout 2024 about the stabilization they're now seeing, although they did call out weakness in utility and telecom in Q1. And Parker-Hannifin (PH) noted something similar in Q3, citing continued destocking in the quarter, but at a "decelerating" rate.

In other words, today's sales declines versus the prior year and any softness they've seen since Q4 aren't competitive - an angle I talked more about in the last write-up - but market related as it deals with industrial softness. And management's expectations for the rest of 2024 for PD are consistent with what I'm seeing and hearing:

"So let me just kind of break it out by segment, and then I'll kind of summarize at the end. But first, in the PV segment, I think what we're expecting now is that we had Q1 to Q2, we are seeing sequential growth in the PD segment, we expect to see sequential growth again in 3 and in Q4 right now. We expect that. And just a little color around that. I think we're probably a little bit more, I would say, cautious now on industrial and distribution in the rate of rising. It's still going up sequentially, but not quite as much.

And I would say more of our OEM customers, bigger OEM customers, med and defense, we see more growth there. And so overall, for PD, again, we're going to see, I would say, pretty decent sequential growth in the back half of the year, but probably more heavily weighted toward the fourth quarter."

So, Q1's sales of $74M, assuming no sequential growth, would amount to ~$290M thereabouts. However, Q1 and Q2 are typically a little softer as noted earlier, and per their comments, they're expecting sequential growth. So, I find it reasonable to think about PD sales in 2024 being somewhere around $300M or so.

Over time, I continue to believe this is a business that can grow, and to this end, as I hinted at earlier, management helpfully gave us some context on the Cornell pricing opportunity. Essentially, management's thesis is more or less that there's untapped pricing power for Cornell and that, looking ahead, there's room to push through price in excess of what they're doing for their legacy PD business. Without more context on what's behind this thinking - i.e., whether or not they're pricing below competitors - it's hard to know precisely how well this strategy will work, but it's nonetheless still dependent partly on end-market demand. I.e., It's going to be hard to pursue this strategy in earnest until end-market demand reverses course.

But zooming out, there's just a lot of positive change that could happen over the next 36 months. Not only is there the pricing initiative just discussed, but clearly, today's sales are still pressured by destocking, so that'll add a couple of million to sales on a normalized quarterly basis. Then there's the Lockheed/F-35 production situation, where Lockheed is still shipping materially fewer units today from what were seemingly temporary production issues - should this turn, that'll add to sales too. And then finally, while their medtech exposure is stable here, EVs are now being labeled as softer, consistent with the broader comments. So, that could weaken further in 2023, but the longer-term picture here is unchanged. All in all, I think my $416M FY26 modeling input was entirely too optimistic looking back, but I think we could certainly see something north of $350M.

Margin-wise, they posted non-GAAP gross/EBITDA margins of ~36%/16.8%, down materially from the ~47%/27.7% posted in last year's Q1, but compared to 35.4%/18.7% posted in Q4. So, adjusted gross margins grew sequentially by ~60 bps, although are down ~1,100 bps versus last year. From a contribution margin perspective, I don't think there's any attributable degradation to this element - we talked about their pricing trends as of late which are seemingly more positive than perhaps usual which, coupled with a broadly stable cost environment - though I'm sure labor is still increasing - it's hard to think that Q1, versus either the prior year or versus Q4, saw any margin degradation here. If anything, I suspect there's been a slight tailwind with Cornell's pricing initiative, although I wouldn't expect too much of this given the demand environment across some verticals.

Operating leverage is having a clear impact on their margin performance, however, on both gross and EBITDA margins, which is very clearly evident by the year-over-year margin comparison. I discussed this last time too, but it's really of no surprise - when you're running a manufacturing business with lots of equipment, people, and facilities, you can't just easily scale up and down your cost base with sales changes. Indeed, they note "lower factory capacity utilization" as one of the main reasons margins are lower than last year, for which, just to remind us of the context, organic sales are down 26% year-over-year. Now, sales are down sequentially on an organic basis too, although we can see above that their gross margins grew, implying something offset the implicit operating deleverage they incurred.

To this end, I'm wondering if it was mix-related. On the one hand, Cornell is seemingly gross margin dilutive - we know they post "low-30%" gross margins and ~18.5% EBITDA margins which is lower than legacy PD - hence noting the headwind of "product mix from the Cornell acquisition" - we can infer it was a sequential headwind along with operating deleverage. But on the other hand, we know that not each vertical has the same margins, with defense and medtech being higher margins than EV and industrial distribution. I suppose then, given the industrial softness, that the mix could have favorably shifted here, although given the general stability of results, I wouldn't suspect it was enough to materially drive margin growth.

So, I'm not sure yet then what offset the aforementioned gross margin headwinds - perhaps they took some costs out, or perhaps pricing was more material than I'm giving credit for, which is frankly reasonable to me given the qualitative commentary. Either way, the margin growth, of course, translates into a tailwind for EBITDA margins, however these were obviously more than offset by headwinds, both year-over-year and sequentially, with EBITDA margins coming in lower than in both periods.

The obvious explanation, though, for both periods, is operating deleverage and mix. To the latter, layering on top of their results the margin profile of Cornell is going to structurally bring down the segment average. As noted above, Cornell posts EBITDA margins in the high-teens, materially lower than the mid-to-upper-20% posted by legacy PD. So, with Q1 containing a full quarter of Cornell versus a partial quarter in Q4, this is a natural EBITDA margin headwind.

But then to the former, with organic sales down materially year-over-year and sequentially, there's some natural-fixed cost deleverage at the operating level. Adjusted opex increased from ~$14M to ~$17M sequentially or by ~$3M, which compares to sequential sales growth of ~$4M. It's hard to parse out how much of the cost increase is attributable to Cornell, but if we think about the situation qualitatively, between R&D expenses, G&A, and their sales force, this is not really a cost profile than can easily be changed, especially when present sales pressures are temporary in nature - i.e., they have to maintain a cost profile for when that demand returns. That said, they were making some adjustments prior to Q4 - as I wrote last time, in latter 2023, they restructured their PD segment, removing some excess costs which implicitly offset some of the year-over-year operating deleverage headwind, although it likely had a de minimis impact on sequential trends (post-Q4).

Looking forward, Cornell is going to be unimpactful post-Q1 given that they're now contributing a full quarter. I expect pricing to remain stable unless demand craters for some reason I don't see, although as noted earlier, there should be some additional tailwinds here if their Cornell thesis is proven correct, and they can indeed push through additional pricing without incurring materially offsetting volume losses. Additionally, they have yet to really extract cost synergies from the Cornell acquisition, per my understanding. Here's management on the call, noting $1M of quarterly cost savings or ~130 bps of extra EBITDA margin:

"John S. Anderson Knowles Corporation - Senior VP, CFO & Interim Principal Accounting Officer A $4 million annual cost synergies by the end of Q3. And we're on track those. Jeffrey S. Niew Knowles Corporation - President, CEO & Director We're on track to deliver those. I would sit there and say, beyond that, there are going to be what we call revenue synergies, but not revenue is just going out and getting more sales. But we did think there was a pricing opportunity. I would say we are running ahead of what we expected with really is starting to take hold more in the back half of the year than in the front half. With contracts and inventory, some of these times, you give price increases, and it takes a quarter or 2 to actually start delivering product at those new price levels. But we are expecting that we have quite nice pricing increases. And our expectations is that when we bought this business, we were pretty clear, it was in the low 30s in terms of gross margin that we think that we'll be approaching like over 35%, probably approaching 40% exiting the year. And so it's a combination of cost synergies as well as pricing. And I think as we look to '25, obviously, we didn't get all the pricing in this year because, obviously, it rolled through the year, there's even with not doing another price increase, some of this will roll over into future price increases in the first 2, 3 quarters of next year."

So, as I think about the segment over time, today's margins of ~36%/17% should grow from pricing, cost synergies, and then, assumptively, sales growth or operating leverage. In other words, if they do indeed grow to, let's say, $350M in 2026, that's ~$87.5M in quarterly sales, up from $74M today. What the incremental EBITDA margins will be, I'm not totally sure, but if we go back to the 2022 period, between Q1 when they were posting ~$55M in sales and Q3 when they were posting $64M, they captured ~$4M in additional EBITDA, implying mid-40% margins which doesn't scream unusual to me.

If I just assumed they'll capture 45% incremental EBITDA margins - it should be higher than historical averages given the nature of the recent sales declines - that'd imply an additional $6.1M to today's EBITDA which would imply ~18.6M in EBITDA on $87.5M of sales, or ~21.2% margins. Add in the additional 130 bps from cost savings and then some unknown figure for margin growth from Cornell pricing - which, per their comments, is going to be a decent amount - of which I'm assuming 300 bps and that spits out EBITDA margins of ~25.6% thereabouts. On $87.5M of sales, that's ~$22.4M in EBITDA, or ~$350M/~$90M on a full year basis in 2026.

Medtech & Specialty Audio [MSA]: Positive Momentum

To add context here too, within MSA, Knowles sells into two different end-markets, but only one is relevant. Here, 90%+ of sales are armature speakers and microphones which Knowles sells to hearing aid manufacturers, with the other ~10% thereabouts consisting of sales into specialized music equipment. Q1 sales for MSA were ~$57M, up 25.5% from the $45.5M posted in Q1 2023 while down ~15% from the ~$67M posted in Q4 2023. I find this to be a positive result.

There are some similarities here to their Precision Devices segment. First, like PD, there's a seasonal decline in Q1 from Q4 to explain the sequential decline, and one that's more extreme than what they experience in PD. Management actually talked about this dynamic on the Q4 call, noting how Q3 and Q4 generally consist of more product launches and overall customer/vendor activity for the hearing aid market. So, the sequential trend isn't negative on a seasonally-adjusted basis. And to this point, if we instead look at the sales trend on a year-over-year basis, 25%+ growth was far better than the 9% year-over-year growth posted in Q4, although more comparable with the 20% growth posted in Q3. So, it's reasonable to me to infer that sales are trending stable-to-up in Q1.

Unpacking this, which gets me to the second similarity to PD, here too they've been pushing through price increases which most likely has contributed to their Q1 results, but certainly to year-over-year sales growth. However, the price increases here are probably more mute than on the PD side - in the latter part of 2023, they were calling out pricing within this segment as "stable," and then on the Q1 call, reiterated that same "stable" framing. Said differently, certainly when I contextualize the sequential trends but more so on a year-over-year basis, I don't contextualize price as being any more than 100-200 bps thereabouts.

What that then leaves us with is a business showing material volume growth year-over-year, which seemingly continued sequentially on a seasonally-adjusted basis. That is, with year-over-year sales up nearly 26%, we're looking at 20%+ volume growth. Behind the numbers, I don't contextualize the growth over the past 12 months - and sequential stability - as really being competitive-driven, but more so market-driven. If we look at Sonova, for instance, who's the largest hearing aid manufacturer in the world and very likely a customer of Knowles, their "Hearing Instruments" segment - which houses their hearing aid products - reported year-over-year growth of low-single-digits in the back half of 2023 after a negative organic growth in the first half, confirming growth over the past 12 months and a continuous trend of improvement.

I wouldn't necessarily say there's been any sort of material end-market "recovery" happening off the back of a macro-challenged period behind this. I wrote this last time, the hearing aid market, despite being primarily cash-pay, is contextualized as non-discretionary by customers to a very large extent, hence being down only marginally during the last crisis in 2008/09. So, there's no material pent-up demand that we're rolling off the back off. Instead, I contextualize the growth as more natural from population growth, which is what I would expect too over time.

One might point out the growth rate disconnect between seemingly low-single-digit market growth and Knowles' 20%+ growth - this is seemingly temporal. When looking at the year-over-year comp, last year's comp wasn't really normalized. Hearing aid manufacturers were going through a phase of destocking towards the end of 2022 and into the first part of 2023, which thus caused suppressed sales for Knowles. So, when thinking about comping against Q1 2023, it's not a perfectly comparable period, although per management, inventories were back to normal levels by Q2 2023, so we should see something more comparable in the upcoming quarters. But that explains the growth rate disconnect.

All in all, the Q1 trend is consistent with my hypothesis that this is a business that has a durable competitive position and can grow low-single-digits over time between population growth and price (from the introduction of new products as mature products see price declines). Furthermore, I discussed the OTC angle last time and the potential tailwind that'll have on the market size - it's hard to think that 3–5 years from now, we won't see more hearing aid consumers scooped up from lower OTC retailing prices than going through the traditional prescription route. Indeed, Sonova's management noted that there "are consumers out there for whom self-fitting is a good early entry coming earlier to the category." Although, as Knowles's management suggested in their "immaterial" comment last time, OTC products aren't yet a huge growth driver today.

Translating this to numbers, $57M in sales are seasonally lower. I'm adding a couple million or so to this to get to $59M and holding that steady from Q1 to Q3, and then ramping this by ~20% in Q4 per typical seasonality. If we hold incremental growth aside, today's sales probably translate into something like $245M in annual sales, which would end up ~6.5% higher than the $230M posted in each of the last 3 years (2021 to 2023). Since we're assuming the macro is going to be stable-to-up from here, it makes sense to me to model them at a low-single-digit - call it, 3.5% - rate going forward, amounting to 2026 sales of ~$265M, which doesn't really give credit for any growth in 2024. Here too, I think the $275M I was modeling last time for 2026 was a little too aggressive, although not totally unreasonable.

From a margin perspective, MSA posted segment adjusted gross/EBITDA margins of 54.8%/45% in Q1. This compares to 43.5%/31.6% in the prior year Q1, and compares to 54.2%/45.8% posted in Q4 2023. Given these results, one can reasonably infer that they've had a solid quarter from a margin perspective too. Looking at the sequential results and from a contribution margin perspective, I think their margins here were probably flat-to-up, but more likely flat or unchanged. I say this considering their tone around pricing being "stable" and considering the overall cost environment being largely stable too. So, I don't contextualize results as containing any material headwind or tailwind here.

Interestingly, however, let's remember that sales are down ~$10M or ~15% sequentially on an organic basis, so this obviously results in operating deleverage, which here too is notable considering the manufacturing nature of MSA similar to PD - i.e., there are various fixed costs within COGS, such as labor and facility expenses, that don't easily scale with sales. However, I'm not sure it's all that much. I mean, if we go back to Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, sales grew by ~$15M or ~33% sequentially, and gross margins grew from 25% in Q1 and 39% in Q2. Per that, one might think there's a lot of leverage. But if we look at a relatively more normalized 2022 period, segment gross margins remained around that 50% level despite sales oscillating between $47M and $71M, so it's not that unreasonable - historically speaking - for MSA to be posting slight margin growth today despite sales down 15%. What could be the case too, to go back to the contribution margin angle, is that versus Q4 when there's more industry activity, Q4 could be a slightly more promotional period versus Q1, thus driving higher ASPs (margins) in Q1.

What's notable, however, is that when we move down to the operating margin level, there's certainly material fixed cost leverage here. Going back to that 2022 period, whereas gross margins remained stable at ~50% each period, EBITDA margins ranged from ~38% to ~44% according to the aforementioned sales range. Today, however, it's not as extreme - despite capturing 60 bps of margin growth at the gross level versus Q4, EBITDA margins were down ~80 bps, implying ~140 bps of operating expense deleverage. This isn't all that bad, indeed - they were able to bring SG&A down by ~$300K, although this was offset with ~$300K of higher R&D, amounting to flat opex sequentially, thus driving the sequential opex deleverage.

Thinking about this going forward, though, I think they can sustain operating leverage - i.e., I think their cost profile is largely normalized today. I wrote last time that they can probably capture mid-50% incremental EBITDA margins, which I still think is a decently fair and achievable assumption, although it might be a little on the high end. From Q4 to Q1, they did indeed post 50%+ decremental margins, which would be consistent with my hypothesis. However, I'm not entirely sure that this sales change is representative of sales changes on a normalized full-year basis. Perhaps it is, but to be a little more conservative, I'll simply assume 50% incremental EBITDA margins going forward.

With that in mind, then, right now, they're doing 45% EBITDA margins on $57M of quarterly sales. Getting to $265M in 2026 implies quarterly sales of ~$66M, suggesting that at 50% incremental EBITDA margins, they could be posting an extra $4.5M in adjusted EBITDA, implying margins of 45.7% thereabouts. On a full year basis, that then gets me to sales/EBITDA of $265M/$121M. Again, they were posting mid-40% EBITDA margins throughout the 2022 period, so I don't see this is an unreasonable or unsustainable margin level.

Consumer MEMS [CMM]: Under Strategic Review

As I wrote about last time, management is looking to sell or divest their CMM segment - which I find intelligent given the inferior quality of the business - and thus, don't want to waste time dissecting a business that'll unlikely be here in 12 months. To summarize recent results though, sales came in at ~$65M, up 44% from the $45M posted in Q1 last year, although down ~17% from the $78M posted in Q4. There is some seasonality here, however, as is the case for the other segments and which we can see if we simply look at 2019 - if we look at their Audio segment which included CMM at the time, sales went from $185M to $139M from Q4 to Q1. So, looking at the results instead on a year-over-year basis to adjust for this, the 44% sales growth is up materially from the 9% growth posted in Q4, a sign that demand is indeed trending in a positive direction.

In other words, they're seemingly growing in excess of seasonally justifiable trends. And this is mostly what I was expecting, too. That is, the brief context was that CMM, which sells MEMS microphones into mobile and non-mobile electronics hardware - ~15% mobile, ~85% non-mobile - saw a weaker H1 2023 given the weakness in the global smartphone market. But as that started turning the quarter with a normalizing macro situation, so too did CMM's results as they began growing year-over-year in H2 2023 and are now posting even stronger growth in Q1. Consistent with this, management's outlook is directionally positive:

"We've expanded our mobile and dearshare and expecting to continue to see revenue growth in the second quarter and for the full year of 2024 as compared to 2023 levels."

Concurrent with improved sales levels, non-GAAP gross margins are also higher year-over-year, growing from over 400 bps from ~22% last year to ~26% today, and up from 24.7% posted in Q4. Both of these trends are positive, but the sequential trend is notably positive as it signals margin growth offsetting utilization headwinds - i.e., versus Q1 of last year, much of the margin growth is expectedly attributed to "improved factory utilization" with partially offsetting pricing pressure, but with sales down sequentially, something offset that in Q1. I don't think it's pricing driving this, but simply a mix shift as their sales deliberately shift more so to non-mobile applications which are "significantly higher margin" sales as part of their strategy.

Modeling it out, today's $65M in sales are seasonally lower - actually, first half CMM sales are seasonally lower than the back half - so something around $70M quarterly or $280M annually is fair. I was previously modeling them at $75M quarterly, but I was materially understating the impact on seasonality. Either way, based on this, full-year margins should come in higher Q1's segment EBITDA margins of 9.1%, and I tend to think something around 12% is fair. I'll still assume 5% growth from here, which may be too conservative actually, which implies full year FY26 sales/EBITDA of ~$295M/~$35M.

Valuation: Attractive

At today's price of $17.7/share with 89.744M basic S/O, that's a ~$1.588B market cap. Net of $122M of cash and $293M of total debt, that's an EV of ~$1.759B.

Summarizing my inputs - which are notably lower than the ones I modeled in my prior write-up where I was a little too aggressive on growth - I get FY26 sales/EBITDA of ~$350M/~$90M for PD, $265M/$121M for MSA, and ~$295M/~$35M for CMM, amounting to $910M/$246M on a consolidated basis. Subtracting SBC at 4% of sales ($36M), D&A at 6.25% ($57M), $16.6M in interest expense, 25% tax rate, and capex at 4.5% of sales ($41M), I get net income of $102M and free-cash-flow of ~$118M.

I continue to think that an upper-teens multiple of 18.5x is still reasonable given their implicit competitive position and growth prospects over time between PD and MSA, particularly with the Cornell synergies and defense runway, and then the operating leverage as that growth flows through. At that multiple, I get to a market cap of $2.183B, or an adjusted market cap of $2.383B once I add in ~$200M in cash generated between 2025 and 2026. Discounted back to 2.5 years to today, that amounts to a market cap of $1.878B, or ~$21/share, ~19% higher than today's $17.7/share market value.

Thus, I think today's share price offers investors the opportunity to earn solid returns on capital. There is the risk that some of today's market pressures continue and force me to bring down my estimates for FY26, but I tend to contextualize that as ultimately more of a "push-to-the-right" type of impact, not a structural decline in their future earnings power. Another risk is capital allocation, which I discussed last time. I don't have any updated thoughts on the M&A side other than continuing to think it'll likely be average-to-accretive, some uncertainty was quelled by their comments on patiently waiting for the right route for CMM rather than rushing into a decision:

"But there's a lot of stakeholders in place here. And I think we've kind of been very clear that obviously, post whatever happens with CMM, we do still have our MSA business, which will be selling MEMS microphones. And so I think as I kind of said in our employees are -- I'm saying to our shareholders, I say to our suppliers. I think we're taking a little bit more time than probably people would have thought, but I think we're being very thoughtful about what we do -- and -- but I do think we're getting closer to a conclusion. We are progressing towards a conclusion. And so I think you could take for that, what that means, but I think we're kind of narrowing in on what the direction we're going to go."

We'll see what happens, but this is positive commentary, at least. They made some hints back in 2023 that they were spending probably around 3% of sales on CMM capex before deciding to reduce investments in this business. I think any buyer would need to do the opposite and make those investments for competitive reasons, implying that they're probably capturing a ~9% EBITDA minus capex margins for the CMM business, or ~6.8% margins after-tax - call it, 7%. That would imply free-cash-flow of ~$20M on $280M of sales today, suggesting that they could capture something like $240M for this business at a 12x FCF multiple (7-8x EBITDA).

Conclusion

All considered, I continue to like Knowles at these levels. I was a little too optimistic in my estimates last time, but my thoughts about the future direction of the business are structurally unchanged, in that I continue to believe they'll grow over time. The entire PD segment as well as MSA supports this in addition to natural operating leverage. Thus, so long as they don't do anything dilutive from a capital allocation standpoint - which isn't a non-zero event - investors can seemingly earn decent returns.