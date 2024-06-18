IYW: Technology Dashboard For June

sankai/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in technology. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF (VGT), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Hardware -58.69 -2.60 0.0020 0.2714 0.0330 6.16 38.84 0.0335 0.9518 0.0369 6.21 40.63 3.46% 23.25% Comm. Equip. -15.27 8.85 0.0217 0.2985 0.0268 19.97 61.02 0.0310 0.2635 0.0378 16.58 62.76 0.44% -4.47% Electronic Equip. -13.87 3.36 0.0341 0.3903 0.0451 16.32 29.59 0.0391 0.7348 0.0382 13.40 34.84 0.77% 11.40% Software -16.74 9.31 0.0240 0.1152 0.0250 22.45 81.95 0.0245 0.1543 0.0324 18.27 85.56 -6.21% -2.65% Semiconductors -47.60 6.45 0.0263 0.1125 0.0145 28.96 60.72 0.0436 0.2200 0.0317 25.01 62.52 1.05% 8.47% IT Services -23.87 14.65 0.0376 0.1775 0.0196 33.55 58.74 0.0363 0.2963 0.0302 27.26 55.29 -1.53% 3.57% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in technology (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

Quality has materially improved in the hardware industry, while valuation has deteriorated across subsectors, except for the software industry.

Value and quality variation (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns by subsector.

Momentum in technology (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The information technology sector was overvalued by about 30% relative to 11-year averages at the beginning of the month, based on my S&P 500 dashboard. However, all tech industries are not equal: computer/hardware and semiconductors are the most overpriced subsectors, while software, communication equipment and electronic equipment are moderately overvalued. IT services are overvalued by 24% relative to the historical baseline, but this may be partly offset by a good quality score.

Focus on IYW

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) has been tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index since 5/15/2000. It has a total expense ratio of 0.40%, whereas other passive index ETFs like VGT, XLK and FTEC charge only 0.08% to 0.10%. IYW holdings are capital-weighted with a capping methodology: the weight of any single issuer is limited to a maximum of 22.50%, and the aggregate weight of constituents exceeding 4.50% of the index is limited to a maximum of 45%. These conditions are assessed quarterly.

The fund has 136 holdings, but it is very concentrated in the top names. The three heaviest companies are Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL): they weigh over 16% individually, and 50% together (exceeding the second capping rule). Exposure to risks related to other constituents are moderate. The next table lists the top 10 companies in the portfolio with some fundamental ratios. They represent about 68% of the fund’s assets (the two stock series of Alphabet are aggregated in the same line).

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 17.17 25.11 38.85 37.98 0.67 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 16.53 788.51 76.62 41.67 0.03 AAPL Apple, Inc. 16.26 9.26 33.69 32.88 0.46 GOOGL, GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 5.34 45.00 27.18 23.48 0.45 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 3.55 -26.54 78.68 38.33 1.15 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 3.54 115.95 29.10 25.09 0.39 QCOM QUALCOMM, Inc. 1.95 -20.14 29.86 22.36 1.53 ADBE Adobe, Inc. 1.92 6.27 46.59 28.59 0 AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 1.83 183.83 231.38 45.16 0 CRM Salesforce, Inc. 1.76 1364.31 41.45 23.30 0.69 Click to enlarge

IYW and XLK show very similar behaviors and total returns since June 2000. The difference in annualized return is insignificant.

IYW vs XLK since 6/1/2000 (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, IYW holds many more stocks than XLK (currently 136 vs. 68), but these two funds are equivalents based on performance since inception. XLK is a better choice regarding management fees and liquidity. Investors who want to avoid excessive exposure to the top three holdings may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that an IT services company with an earnings yield above 0.0376 (or price/earnings below 26.60) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago.

JBL Jabil, Inc. CARS Cars.com, Inc. GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. ACLS Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ON ON Semiconductor Corp. NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV GEN Gen Digital Inc. IDCC InterDigital, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.