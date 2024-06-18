Torsten Asmus

Investment Thesis

I admit that long-duration treasuries such as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) may experience significant near-term volatility. The Fed is still working to bring inflation back down to the 2% target, as current economic data indicates softening but no imminent recession. This limits the upside potential for rate-sensitive assets like TLT. In my previous analysis, I made a call by being bullish on TLT due to concerns about a looming recession. I acknowledge that timing the market in the near term is difficult. While the long-term trajectory of TLT may be affected by strong treasury issuances and increased term premium, I believe TLT's price actions in the near term are primarily driven by inflation expectations and economic data. I reiterate my bullish view on TLT for four reasons: slowing inflation, softening employment data, the continued yield curve inversion, and increasing uncorrelated or hedging benefits from the equity market compared to a year ago.

Inflation Is Coming Down

Investing.com

The market perceives that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants to observe a continued slowdown (possibly three consecutive months of weak inflation) in CPI data before considering rate cuts. In December 2023, the market had priced in six rate cuts based on federal funds futures, triggering a +20% rally in TLT from its October low and signaling the start of a technical bull market. The main catalyst was the Fed's pivot toward rate cuts narrative as the CPI data had significantly decreased to 3.1% and was trending towards the 2% target by November 2023, down from nearly 9.1% in June 2022.

However, TLT suffered from a steep pullback in early 2024 due to an unexpected rise in inflation. As evidenced by the table above, CPI consistently exceeded estimates from December 2023 to March 2024. Additionally, core CPI also rebounded during this period. Consequently, during the March Fed meeting, the new dot plot indicated a potential three rate cuts in 2024, down from the initial market expectation of six cuts. Therefore, besides near-term supply and demand dynamics, it's clear that TLT's price movement is largely influenced by market expectations regarding the timing of interest rate cuts.

CME FedWatch

Recently, we have seen a continued slowdown in inflation, which is basically a bullish signal for treasuries across the curve, including TLT. During the June Fed meeting, the Fed projected only one rate cut in 2024, which I consider conservative. The market is currently pricing in two cuts. If inflation continues to trend down towards 2%, this could raise the likelihood of additional rate cuts later this year, which will benefit TLT.

Recent Economic Data May Deviate from Soft-Landing Narrative

BLS

It's possible that last week may have marked a turning point for U.S. job data. As seen in Chart 1, the unemployment rate in May reached 4% for the first time since January 2022 and continues on an upward trajectory. While the recent increase in immigration has provided a resiliency to the U.S. labor supply, I anticipate this trend will begin to soften in 2025 after the presidential election.

Investing.com

Let's look at JOLTs numbers. Despite the current 8 million job openings still exceeding pre-pandemic levels, it peaked in December 2024 and has since been gradually declining. Specifically, the data for the past three months have missed forecasts. Additionally, the current personal saving rate in the U.S. is below its pre-pandemic trajectory and approaching levels last seen in 2007. I believe this will negatively impact consumer spending in the future.

Trading Economics

Now, let's look at UMich Consumer Sentiment data. The recent monthly numbers have also missed consensus as well, with sentiment showing a decline since March 2024. Despite many investors believing the current environment as "Goldilocks," where inflation approaches the 2% target and economic data mildly softens, I think the current federal funds rate range of 5.25% to 5.50% is restrictive. And I do not believe that equities could outperform fixed income in the near term due to the Fed's commitment to keeping rates "high for longer."

If the Fed continues to hold rates for an extended period, it could increase the risk of a hard landing. Although a hard landing would cause the curve to bull steepen, I believe TLT will benefit the most in terms of capital appreciation.

Continued Inverted in Yield Curve

CNBC

According to J.P. Morgan research, historically, the average lag between the first yield curve inversion and an economic downturn has been 6 to 24 months. This period typically marks the time from inversion to the peak of the equity market. While I acknowledge that history may not necessarily repeat itself in the future, we can see that the US 10Y-3M yield curve inverted into negative territory starting from October 2022. It has now been 21 months, and the curve remains significantly inverted, currently at -112 bps.

As inflation is cooling, I anticipate TLT, as a "safe haven" asset, will increase its hedge ability against equity market selloffs. Some investors also argue that the recent earnings season has shown resilience, suggesting the U.S. economy can withstand current rate levels. However, we should know that much of the earnings growth in recent quarters came from the "Magnificent 7" group that is benefiting significantly from the GenAI boom. I will explain why the strong earnings season in recent quarters may not reflect the broader economic trajectory.

What Happens Without the "Magnificent 7"?

FactSet

As shown from the chart, excluding five of the seven companies in the "Magnificent 7" group, the blended earnings growth rate for the entire S&P 500 for Q1 2024 is 0.5%. Without these companies, the remaining 495 names in the S&P 500 would see a year-over-year earnings decline of 6%. I think the resilience of these mega-cap companies to high interest rates can be attributed to two factors. Firstly, they can generate substantial cash flow, allowing them to operate effectively without heavy reliance on borrowing under high interest costs. Secondly, their growth reacceleration from the GenAI boom is kind of idiosyncratic, making them relatively less sensitive to high interest rate backdrop.

However, it may be premature to conclude that AI-driven growth significantly contributes to structural economic growth in the U.S. Instead, these companies will face more challenging comparisons in maintaining high year-over-year growth in 2025. If the equity market experiences a severe selloff driven by an earnings slowdown next year, I believe TLT would eventually emerge as a beneficiary.

Buying TLT or VCLT

FRED Economic Data

I recently heard my friends debating between long-term treasuries and corporate bonds given the current rates environment. I believe the decision largely depends on whether investors prioritize regular income or potential capital appreciation. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCLT) offers a yield of 5.64% with an average duration of 12.6 years, compared to TLT which has a yield of 4.48% and a duration of 16.6 years. I admit that there will be less comparability if their durations are different. However, my focus in this article will be solely on investment-grade credit spreads.

In terms of which is better, currently, I believe we are in a late cycle with very tight credit spreads, low Vix, and a resilient economy, which favors large-cap stocks performing well. However, this environment may also suggest that economic conditions could deteriorate from here, though the timing is uncertain. If the economy continues to weaken, corporate spreads could widen as recession signals emerge. In such a scenario, the price of VCLT may decline due to widening credit spreads, particularly considering the current very tight level.

In other words, the risk-reward profile may not be favorable for holding VCLT if spreads have limited room to tighten further and are more likely to widen due to potential macro risks, including the upcoming presidential election. Therefore, I believe TLT could potentially outperform VCLT if the economy continues to soften from here.

Technical Analysis (Still Bearish)

MarketWatch

However, I admit that TLT has not signaled a strong bullish trend from a technical perspective. As seen from the chart, TLT's moving average lines have been declining and have struggled to consistently break above the 200MA. Additionally, the 50MA is currently below both the 100-day moving average and the 200MA, which is also a bearish technical signal.

However, if the recent rally can maintain levels above the 50MA, 100MA, and 200MA, I believe it may be an opportune time for investors to consider extending duration risk by adding TLT in anticipation of potential pullbacks.

Conclusion

In the current economic and inflationary landscape, there are mixed signals influencing investor decisions between equities and bonds, as well as between long and short durations. While the technology sector, bolstered by the GenAI frenzy, demonstrates a strong resilience despite a higher interest rates environment, I think that long-term treasuries like TLT offer regular income and effectively act as a safe haven during uncertain times in the market, particularly when inflation might be slowing down right now.

I admit that the Fed's commitment to maintaining higher rates challenges TLT's upward potential now, but recent easing in inflation and job growth trends offer downside support. Furthermore, with the treasury curve inverted for 21 months, signaling a possible economic downturn, TLT can benefit further. However, we also need to be cautious about technical indicators for TLT. Overall, considering risks and rewards profile, I find it prudent to extend treasury duration and include TLT in the portfolio at this moment. Therefore, my outlook still remains bullish on TLT.