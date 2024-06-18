FSTA: Consumer Staples Dashboard For June

fotofrog

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail 8.35 8.00 0.0396 2.0850 0.0335 20.61 19.62 0.0394 1.8984 0.0292 16.63 21.32 -2.99% 11.28% Food 9.64 -5.64 0.0551 0.7167 0.0212 13.33 33.75 0.0449 0.6353 0.0227 15.29 33.23 -6.71% -5.25% Beverage 9.94 1.53 0.0398 0.2625 0.0184 25.58 49.71 0.0341 0.2567 0.0166 23.62 52.47 -3.17% 3.02% Household prod. 48.61 -3.79 0.0452 1.0362 0.0842 14.82 42.76 0.0446 0.8772 0.0372 16.78 41.07 -6.53% 47.55% Personal care -2.73 3.97 0.0334 0.4320 0.0184 20.08 61.98 0.0357 0.4198 0.0193 20.42 56.54 -4.12% -8.09% Tobacco 14.23 -45.48 0.0878 0.5133 0.0169 8.44 43.19 0.0612 0.5173 0.0169 33.57 51.49 -1.44% 4.54% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Both value and quality scores have deteriorated in the tobacco industry. Valuation has significantly improved for household products.

Value and quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.

Momentum in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The consumer staples sector as a whole was very close to its 11-year averages in valuation at the beginning of the month, based on my S&P 500 dashboard. As of writing, the household products industry has the best value score, while its quality is close to the historical baseline. Food, beverage and staple/food retail are undervalued by 8% to 10%. Personal care products are marginally overvalued. The tobacco industry looks undervalued by about 14% relative to the baseline, but good valuation is offset by a bad quality score.

Fast facts on FSTA

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF started investing operations on 10/21/2013 and tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, a bit cheaper than Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (VDC), which tracks the same index for 0.10%, and XLB, which tracks a large cap index for 0.09%. There is no material difference in performance between FSTA and XLP since inception, as reported in the next table. The gap in annualized return is only 15 bps and the risk measured in drawdown and volatility is similar.

Total Return Annual Return Max Drawdown Sharpe StdDev FSTA 144.49% 8.77% -25.13% 0.63 12.31% XLP 141.11% 8.62% -24.51% 0.61 12.47% Click to enlarge

As of writing, the fund has 106 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 names with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. They represent 62.6% of asset value, and the heaviest one, Procter & Gamble Co, weighs 12.08%. Exposure to each of the top 5 holdings is over 6%.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 12.08% 6.53 27.39 25.59 2.40 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 11.21% 19.53 53.80 53.72 0.53 WMT Walmart Inc. 8.61% 69.24 28.80 27.68 1.23 KO The Coca-Cola Co. 7.56% 9.65 25.16 22.18 3.10 PEP PepsiCo, Inc. 6.87% 39.96 25.01 20.34 3.26 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.78% -8.67 19.96 16.17 5.10 MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. 3.37% 9.86 21.01 18.89 2.57 MO Altria Group, Inc. 2.97% 53.35 9.36 8.77 8.77 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 2.65% 65.46 30.39 27.25 2.08 TGT Target Corp. 2.47% 51.69 16.25 15.55 3.09 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

In summary, FSTA is a good instrument with cheap management fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds more stocks than XLP (currently 106 vs. 39), but past performance since inception is almost identical. For long-term investors, XLP and FSTA are equivalents. Liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading. Investors who are concerned by the concentration in the top 5 holdings may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0551 (or price/earnings below 18.15) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago, based on data available at this time.

BG Bunge Global SA TAP Molson Coors Beverage Co. KR The Kroger Co. USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. MED Medifast, Inc. EPC Edgewell Personal Care Co. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.