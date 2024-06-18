mayskyphoto

Investment Thesis

I last covered Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) in December 2023 with a buy rating and the stock has delivered a modest ~5% gains since then. While the challenging freight market continues to weigh on investor sentiments, CPKC has several company-specific growth drivers that can help it outperform despite the tough environment. The company is poised to benefit from revenue synergies from the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern (KCS) merger. The CP-KCS merger makes the company the first and only transnational railway network connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, which positions it well for capturing cross-border trade and gaining market share from trucking companies as well as other railroads. In addition, revenue growth should see gains from favorable megatrends like nearshoring, which should drive increased demand. Further, the company’s network provides single-line connectivity between Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, which adds convenience for its customers and should result in good pricing power. The company is also expanding its capacity to capitalize on the increased demand, which bodes well for revenue growth in the coming quarters.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from positive pricing and operating leverage on increased volumes. Further, the company continues to focus on network optimization and operational improvements which bodes well for margin growth. In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at a slight premium to its historical averages based on FY24 consensus EPS estimates but its P/E on FY25 estimates is at a discount. The company's good growth prospects with double-digit EPS growth potential make it a good buy.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Over the last year, the company revenue growth has benefited from the integration of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $3.520 billion, up 55.3% on a reported basis versus CP standalone in Q1 2023. This was mainly due to the $1.215 billion contribution from the CP-KCS merger.

On a combined basis, CPKC’s revenue increased by 2% Y/Y driven by volume growth of 1% and higher freight rates which more than offset the negative impact of lower fuel prices on fuel surcharge revenue and the unfavorable FX translation.

CP Q1 2024 Performance (Canadian Pacific Q1 Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, CPKC is well-placed to deliver multiyear growth driven by company-specific initiatives as well as favorable megatrends.

After the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, CPKC’s position as a railroad connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico positions it well to capture cross-border trade. This is helping in gaining market share. Management achieved $350 mn run-rate revenue synergies exiting FY23 and plans to double this number by the end of FY24. The single-line offering of CPKC gives faster transit time and has fewer delays due to unloading and reloading improving customer service. This should not only help it gain market share from trucking companies but also from other railroads.

Another big driver for the company’s revenue is the nearshoring trend in which the companies are shifting their production from China to nearshore countries like Mexico. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have started realizing the importance of supply chain resilience and have started shifting some of their manufacturing out of Asia. Mexico being cost-effective and close to the U.S. is a natural choice and is poised to benefit from this trend. So, cross-border trade between Mexico and the U.S. is poised to continue increasing in the coming years helping CPKC’s volumes.

I am also optimistic about pricing moving forward. CPKC’s network providing single-line connectivity between Mexico, the U.S., and Canada offers added convenience which should result in better pricing power and higher freight rates. On its last earnings call, management commented that they are seeing a “very positive repricing” on the legacy KCS contracts that are coming for renewal and this is expected to continue for the rest of this year and the next.

Overall, management is eyeing $5bn in revenue growth opportunities in the coming years, out of which $950 mn is related to synergies from the KCS acquisition while the remaining is from megatrends (like nearshoring), market share gain from trucking and other self-help initiatives.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of addressing infrastructure needs to address this demand. The Laredo Bridge Expansion project, which involves expanding capacity between Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas by laying a second rail bridge parallel to the existing one, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. This should reduce congestion and improve operational efficiency, positioning CPKC to capitalize on growing demand.

The synergy benefits, megatrends like nearshoring, secular market share gain opportunity from trucking, and other self-help initiatives make CPKC well placed to outperform the broader railroad industry in the coming years. Any macro recovery as the interest rate cycle reverses can further add to this growth. Hence, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth outlook.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company’s margins were impacted by increased compensation and benefits expenses, wage inflation, higher fuel costs, and KCS acquisition-related costs. As a result, the operating margin contracted by 400 bps Y/Y to 32.6% while the core adjusted operating ratio worsened by 50 bps Y/Y to 64%.

CP’s Operating Margin and Core Adjusted Operating Ratio (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, the company’s margins should benefit from operating leverage due to increasing volume in the network as discussed in the revenue section. The inflation plus pricing as well as management’s commentary around “very positive pricing” of legacy KSU contracts also bodes well for KSU’s margin expansion prospects. Further, the company continues to focus on PSR (Precision Scheduled Railroading), network optimization, and operational improvement to improve margins. Last quarter, despite weather-related challenges, the company reported strong operating performance with average train speed up ~13% Y/Y, average terminal dwell reducing by ~10% Y/Y, and locomotive productivity increasing by ~8% Y/Y. I expect the company can build on this performance as the year progresses and with Laredo capacity expansion complete in 2024, FY25 can see further operating efficiency benefits.

Valuation

CPKC is trading at 24.84x its FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $3.15 and 21x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. While the company’s FY24 P/E is at a slight premium to its historical 5-year forward P/E of 23.59x, its FY25 P/E is at a discount.

CPKC’s valuation is at a premium to most of its railroad peers like CSX (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Canadian National (CNI). However, there is a good reason for this premium. CPKC is well positioned to outgrow most of its peers in the coming years as it benefits from merger synergies, nearshoring, increased trade between the U.S. and Mexico, and other self-help initiatives. Management has given high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit core EPS growth targets between 2024 and 2028 and the drivers behind these growths are mostly company-specific and not macro-dependent.

CP’s Long-Term Growth Outlook: 2024-2028 (Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

So, I expect the company to continue commanding a premium valuation. If we take the FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $3.72 and apply the 5-year average forward P/E of 23.59x, we get a one-year forward target price of $87.75 or ~12.2% upside from the current levels. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

While I expect the company to benefit from synergies from the integration of CP and KCS, any delay or failure by management in realizing the expected synergy benefits from the CP-KCS merger could negatively impact the stock performance.

Unlike the U.S. railroads, the company is also exposed to foreign currency fluctuations given its exposure to Mexican and Canadian currencies.

Takeaway

I believe the company has good growth potential over the coming years. The revenue growth should benefit from good revenue synergies from the CP-KCS merger, megatrends like nearshoring driving demand, market share gain opportunity from trucking as well as other railroads, positive pricing, and self-help initiatives like Laredo capacity expansion. The margin outlook is also favorable with benefits from operating leverage, strong pricing, and operational improvements. The company’s good growth prospects combined with reasonable valuation on a forward basis makes me positive about the stock and hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the CP stock.