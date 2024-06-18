deepblue4you

This summer travel season is expected to be big. Reading through a recent Goldman Sachs oil market assessment, demand for jet fuel is forecast to surpass levels from 2023 in a big way. With WTI trading around the $80 mark and Brent closer to $85, prices are not all that expensive, particularly compared to where they were just two years ago shortly after the energy price spike to above $120 on WTI.

I am downgrading the Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI), however. Implied volatility in the oil market has plunged to fresh lows going back to 2018 and bearish seasonal factors are more apparent today compared to earlier in the year. Still, price action in the oil patch hasn’t been all that bad technically, and there’s always the risk that a strong hurricane season could bring temporary upside to domestic oil prices.

High Jet Fuel Demand Expected This Summer

According to the note issuer, USOI offers investors exposure to an index that seeks to implement a covered call investment strategy on Reference Oil Shares. The ETNs are senior, unsecured debt securities issued by Credit Suisse AG, acting through its Nassau Branch, that provide a return linked to the performance of the price return version of the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index. The ETNs may pay a variable monthly coupon based on the notional option premiums, if any, generated by the Index's hypothetical monthly sale of call options on the shares of the United States Oil Fund, LP (such shares the "USO Shares"). The ETNs are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "USOI". The ETNs should be purchased only by knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of investing in the ETNs.

USOI is a small ETN with just $383 million in assets under management as of June 17, 2024. Its annual expense ratio is high at 0.85%, so I prefer to encourage investors to use this product as a tactical vehicle rather than holding it as a long-term investment, hence my short-term buy, sell, and hold rating histories. The current trailing 12-month dividend rate is 19.6%, but it is key to recognize that the yield comes from selling options, not from traditional operating cash flow generation as you would see from, say, a blue-chip company.

Back in March, I asserted that oil's grind higher might continue. And we saw that to an extent, with WTI climbing above $87 on the prompt month by mid-April, resulting in a solid return on USOI from early March. A steep selloff commenced as supply fears cascaded across energy markets. US oil prices dipped to under $73, but have since stabilized. Now near $80 on the front month of WTI, a stealth rally has taken place ahead of the summer demand season and a precarious hurricane season in the tropical Atlantic.

The primary reason for my downgrade is that implied volatility on crude oil is just so low. That means there is significantly less to collect when selling option premium. So, if you look to express a slightly bullish view on oil, simply owning a product like the United States Oil Fund (USO) may work just as well for a lower fee.

According to my research, the CBOE Crude Oil Volatility Index (OVX) has dropped under 25 to hit its lowest mark going back to the middle of 2017. For a long USOI position, I would like to see high implied volatility with an expectation that realized volatility will come in relatively low. My concern is that if we see bearish supply news from OPEC or a risk-off ‘growth scare’ trade across markets, then oil could fall sharply with high volatility, which would likely be quite bearish for USOI.

WTI Crude Oil Implied Volatility Falls To Fresh Lows Back to 2018

2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast

Turning to performance trends, WTI crude oil is up a solid 11% so far this year. Compare that to a 17% advance in USO and just a 15% total return in USOI. So, USOI has kept pace well with underlying strong trends in the physical oil market. My buy rating from early March indeed played out fine, particularly if holders harvested profits early in the second quarter.

YTD Total Returns: USOI Up 15% With Strong WTI Price Action

Part of my more neutral thesis on USOI today is that seasonality is no longer a tailwind. Notice in the graph below that the July through September stretch has historically been a period of flat to even slightly lower returns. Despite intuition saying that summer should be bullish for oil, given higher US consumer energy demand and uncertain weather events, Q3 has been lackluster in the past seven years.

Neutral Seasonal Price Risk in the USOI ETN

The Technical Take

Beginning with an analysis for USOI, the price-only chart reveals that there is a key downtrend resistance line from a high above $93 in November 2022. Support is apparent between $67 and $69 with the downtrend line near $78 which could act as a spot of selling pressure.

But also take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph – it has broken out to a fresh two-month high. That tells me that we could see additional momentum-driven upside heading into the early part of the third quarter. But with a long-term 200-day moving average that is negatively sloped, the bears remain in control of the primary trend.

USOI: Downtrend Resistance Line In Play, Falling 200dma

Of course, USOI pays a massive yield, so the price-only chart is suspect for connecting technical dots. Thus, I like to also inspect trends on the continuous prompt-month of WTI itself. In this case, we see coiling price action care of a rising support line off the mid-$60s low from about a year ago. The most recent nadir of $72.48 is near-term support in my view, while long-term resistance is seen in the mid-$90s – unchanged from my previous analysis.

Underscoring my thesis of flat-ish price action in oil is the reality that both WTI’s long-term 200-day moving average and its short-term 50dma are about flat in their slope and right where WTI trades today. Still, like with USOI, WTI’s RSI has inched above its May peak, notching the best level since April.

Overall, I see neutral and mixed risks with both the chart of USOI and WTI crude oil.

WTI Crude Oil: Rising Support Line, RSI Momentum Creeps Up

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on USOI. With historic lows in oil volatility, neutral price action, and balanced fundamental risks of downside on the supply situation and upside with respect to travel demand and weather, booking profits appears prudent today.