Richard Drury

The US continues to outperform the rest of the world. While much of the rally in the last month can be attributed to a handful of mega cap technology stocks, the fact is the US has outperformed consistently over decades for one reason or another. Indeed, the S&P 500 (SPY) is making new all-time highs right now while ETFs such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) last made 2024 highs nearly a month ago and are still below the 2021 peak. I don't think this is likely to change any time soon, and VEU could be a fund to avoid.

Introducing VEU

VEU is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the FTSE All-World ex US Index. It has a number of attractive elements if you are looking to invest in global stocks.

1. It is very diversified as it holds around 3842 large- and mid-capitalization stocks in its portfolio across a number of sectors. It is also very diversified among countries in developed and emerging markets. 42% of the fund is in European stocks, 25% of the fund is in emerging markets and 26.5% is in stocks in the Pacific region. Here are the top 12 geographical exposures (there are 46 in total):

Geographical Exposure (Vanguard)

2. The total valuation of the portfolio is attractive, with a low PE ratio of 15.4 and an earnings growth rate of 13.2%.

3. Its expense ratio is low at 0.07%.

4. It pays a dividend of 3.35% (TTM).

5. It has AUM of $56B and excellent liquidity.

6. VEU's performance is attractive and tops most of its peers in this space over the last year. However, the 3-year performance is quite poor.

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

There are, of course, some downsides. As mentioned above, the 3-year performance is poor, and this is likely due to VEU's China exposure. Volatility is quite high and Vanguard warns "funds classified as aggressive are subject to extremely wide fluctuations in share prices."

I also think the fund is over diversified. I like to understand what is driving a fund or market and when there are stocks from 46 countries and a mix of emerging and developed markets, it is very hard to grasp.

These are all minor gripes, however, and its number one downside is the underperformance compared to the US. The long-term chart below shows a massive missed opportunity and over a decade of underperformance.

Data by YCharts

Over 3 years, the total return is under 1%.

Data by YCharts

The Catch Up Trade

VEU and similar funds attract investors who think the rest of the world can at some point catch up with the US and outperform. This may well happen one day, but there would need to be a very good reason for it, and it is very hard to think what it will be. I would speculate it likely involves something serious happening in financial markets in the US, and this would need to be quite specific to the US so that the contagion is contained, and other regions become relatively attractive. Perhaps the US defaults on its debt one day, but if that were to happen, I believe all global markets would crash, and I'm still not sure VEU would be attractive until the dust settles.

The other side of the coin is that something positive happens to all the stocks in VEU, but somehow does not affect stocks in the US. Again, it is hard to imagine what this would be. The most realistic investment case at the moment seems to hinge on valuations. Granted, valuations in the US are high and VEU is relatively attractive, but that has almost always been the case, and it hasn't mattered.

Perhaps if we focus on individual indices / funds from countries such as Japan or India we may be able to find alpha at specific times, but due to the diversity in VEU it is very likely to be balanced out by other underperforming areas.

Data by YCharts

In the last few weeks, the divergence between the SPY and VEU has become even more pronounced.

Data by YCharts

This divergence is also happening beneath the surface in US indices/funds - many sectors are dropping while technology makes huge gains. Perhaps, this extreme separation leads to change, but it is likely to be brief and only as long as SPY and VEU converge again.

Conclusions

VEU is a decent fund in the space. It offers a cheap and easy way to get exposure to over 3000 foreign stocks, and it pays an attractive dividend.

Will it catch up with the US? I don't see what would cause this massive shift. Indeed, the relative weakness has intensified in recent weeks. I will keep this fund on my radar, but I don't see the investment case at the moment and I rate it a "hold."