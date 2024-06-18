JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MPC (OTCPK:MPZZF) is still looking strong. With no resolution in sight to the issues with the Houthis, which cropped up after our last coverage, the significant volumes of trade that habitually passed through the Suez Canal is getting redirected, creating knock-on supply side effects and positive downstream demand effects. New ship supply is coming in slower than expected, too. While the Panama Canal issue is getting resolved, the overall market dynamic that is of positive concern to MPC's fleet continues to support cash flows and the dividend in line with previous quarter. It's not unattractive, even if there is no relative valuation case, but we are late in the cycle on a second wind. A lot of effort is being dedicated to smoothing out the frictions, so we don't think the rising charter rates can last that long.

Q1 Earnings

It really all comes down to market dynamics. The matter of the Houthis continues to be the primary concern for shipping investors and for MPC economics, having caused the redirection of the vast majority of traffic ordinarily going through the Red Sea.

30% of container trade passes through the Suez Canal. The redirections are causing around 10% more in TEU demand through a 90% reduction in permitted Red Sea trade. This is effectively taking supply off the market by making the routes longer. The significantly higher voyage expenses are worth paying by the operators in order to avoid the total disaster of being hijacked or destroyed by the Houthis. The volumes of TEU getting chartered are up, and utilisation is at record levels.

This is creating knock-on effects. There is port congestion. Major European ports like Barcelona are seeing more than 60% increases in congestion. There are also issues in the Panama Canal, that are on track to being resolved, but involved a dry season impacting water levels in the canal. In general, the less reliable voyage timelines has meant that the process of making containers available on a timely basis has gone out of whack, which also reduces the effective availability and efficiency of the ships currently in use as they may not be able to get stocked as quickly as usual.

Charter Rates (Q1 Pres)

On top of that, there were meaningful delays in new ships from the shipyards. Fleets were supposed to grow by around 10%, but delays in delivery have halved supply growth. Due to a combination of base effects, but primarily the significantly longer voyages around the Cape, charter rates are visibly on the rise again.

Supply and Demand Growth (Q1 Pres)

Larger ships remain fully chartered and barely available, whereas smaller ships had a more rational market. This also means that there is more incoming supply coming in for the larger TEU ships due to the orders placed some quarters ago for new vessels in that more profitable segment. Also, older vessels tend to be the smaller ones for a given company, so there is the tendency for orderbooks to always skew towards larger formats as companies grow and rotate their portfolio. The S/D dynamics are more stable in the smaller size TEUs where MPC operates.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, there is a recovery trend in the markets shipping markets thanks to the geopolitical dislocations. Rains in Panama will shorten the waiting lists there, with a lot of ships seeing longer voyages from having to stand by, but there will be plenty of other sources of delay, mostly the Houthi situation where no resolution is in sight. The situation is solid enough for the company to keep going with the 1.3-1.4 NOK from last quarter. Continuing to payout almost all of the operating cash flows, annualising to around a 20% yield.

Of course, the business is cyclical, and the dividend is tied to run-rate results. Even just the arrival of the delayed vessels will be a pressure on prices. Forecast net fleet growth is still higher for the FY than forecast demand growth. The Houthi situation continues to be explicitly unresolved, despite military action against the Houthis. The payback period by annualising the dividend is 5 years before tax, and the shipping cycle is getting long in the tooth. It's conceivable new issues will arise to harass trade, since it's an effective target for disrupting Western economies, but underlying demand is still at risk of shrinking as higher rates persist with still high inflation.

Charter Backlog (Q1 Pres)

In terms of valuation, there isn't exactly a relative case compared to Costamare (CMRE) as an example, which has a 10% lower EV/EBITDA multiple than MPC at around 2.8x. MPC offers the better yield though, which attracts international, yield oriented investors - perhaps explaining the premium. We think that the Houthi situation or effects like that will likely persist for longer than expected. But there is latent supply coming in as the Panama Canal clears up, containers get made and delayed ships at the shipyards come to market. Underlying macro demand probably won't accelerate either.

