thexfilephoto

April this year, I issued an article on Plains All American (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:PAA) - Plains All American: A Buy Despite Recent Outperformance - where my thesis was bullish and focused on capturing steadily growing and increasingly more protected dividends.

These were the key fundamental elements that substantiated such an view:

Very solid dividend coverage at 190% (based on 2024 EBITDA and dividend growth guidance).

Investment grade credit rating supported by no meaningful debt maturities in the short-term.

Normalization of the CapEx spend, which on a go forward basis will enable PAA to retain higher amounts of cash that could be directed towards dividends or further optimization of the capital structure.

Also, the Management has communicated that it will increase the dividend per share by $0.15 each year until it achieves a dividend coverage of 160%. The estimate here is that this will be obtained by 2026, which given the current price translates to a forward dividend yield of ~ 9%.

In the context of the robust balance sheet, inherently defensive business model, huge margin of safety in the dividend coverage and shrinking CapEx spend, accessing this high dividend yield is very attractive.

In a nutshell, I view PAA as a pure play dividend investment case and not as an instrument from which to expect sizeable returns in the form of price appreciation. In fact, since the date when I published my bull thesis on PAA, the stock price has retreated by ~ 6.6% (or 5% if dividends are included).

With this in mind, let's now review the Q1, 2024 earnings deck to see whether the dividend story is still there.

Thesis review

During Q1, PAA generated an adjusted EBITDA of $718 million, which implies a marginal drop from the Q4, 2023 level mostly due to seasonality effects impacting the realized volumes. Yet, if we compared Q1, 2024 to the same period in the last year, we would observe the opposite - a marginal growth in the adjusted EBITDA.

While on the cash generation front, PAA delivered stable results, there were a couple of more encouraging data points that are worth underscoring here (although the fact that the adjusted EBITDA was flat relative to Q4 last year is not a negative thing and still clearly supportive of the announced dividend growth target).

During the quarter, PAA made strong progress by increasing the contract volumes and extending the term on certain contracts, which now warrant a weighted average contract duration of the Permian long-haul portfolio at five years. This will inject another layer of sales predictability, allowing PAA in the meantime to bring down the outstanding debt, do buybacks or venture into additional M&As.

Speaking of the M&A activity, it is also worth underscoring the fact that during the most recent quarter, PAA acquired an additional 10% stake in the Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC (and the Mid-Con terminal asset) for circa $110 million. This could be considered a pure play bolt-on acquisition, where the unlevered return profile is in line with PAA's threshold of having 300 to 500 basis points above the weighted average cost of capital. If we viewed this in combination with some element of leverage, the return profile would obviously be higher.

However, just as PAA communicated before, the key priority is to keep the balance sheet strong and grow the dividend without taking notable amounts of incremental leverage. So, the recent acquisition of ~ $110 million and the projected growth & maintenance capital of $230 million are (and will be) funded through internal cash generation.

The consequence of such a conservative growth agenda is that the overall growth prospects are not that strong as for other midstream players such as Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) or Energy Transfer, (NYSE:ET). For example, the commentary during the recent earnings call by Willie Chiang - Chairman and CEO - gave a relevant color in this context, confirming that the trajectory of the future EBITDA is indeed expected to be flat:

While we are not providing formal guidance for 2026, we would expect continued underlying growth in the business and contributions from efficient growth investments to offset the lower contracted rates, which results in a broadly flat adjusted EBITDA in 2026 as compared to 2024 guidance for the Crude segment.

At the same time, Willie Chiang highlighted PAA's stance or willingness to go a bit beyond the target investment range in case there would be a very accretive M&A opportunities out there:

Our maximized free cash flow expects our CapEx to be in that $300,000 to $400,000 -- $300 million to $400 million range per year. We do look for opportunities that are high synergy, high return synergy opportunities for bolt-ons and we’ll continue to look for those opportunities because we think they’re creative and we can execute them on that. And then the focus is, again, return of capital to unitholders. And I think, yeah, Tristan did ask the question. If we perform better, we would certainly consider an increase above our target, as we have done in the last couple of years.

The bottom line

Considering the Q1 details above as well as the commentary by the Management, it has become very clear that the underlying investment case of PAA boils down to receiving relatively high-yielding, defensive and steadily growing dividends.

There is a limited growth prospect for PAA given the de-emphasized CapEx spend and the focus of keeping the balance sheet strong, while increasing the annual dividend per share by $0.15 at least until 2026 or when the dividend coverage level lands at 160%. This quarter the Management also clearly underscored that we should not expect materially higher EBITDA in 2026 relative to where it is guided for 2024.

At the same time, during this quarter, we could observe some further improvements to the underlying durability of PAA's business. For example, now there is a notable chunk of sales generation (volumes) contracted for circa 5 years ahead with an additional acquisition in place, which already from Q2 should contribute positively to the adjusted EBITDA figure without increasing the interest expense component.

All in all, in my view, Plains All American is still a solid pick for investors, who seek high and stable dividend streams in their portfolios.