Watch These Fallen Angel Sectors: Real Estate And Banking

Jun. 18, 2024
Summary

  • In May, fallen angels underperformed the broad high yield market by 0.13%.
  • Within broad high yield, BB and CCC and below rated bonds posted the same return, 1.23%, while single B rated bonds underperformed by 0.27%, posting 0.96% in May.
  • Fallen angel spreads are still tight, currently at 260bps, which is 2bps below the YTD average, 31bps below the 3Y average, and 102bps below the 10Y average, but 60bps above the lowest all time spread.

Real Estate and Banking continue to be the sectors to watch going forward. May 2024 ends with no new fallen angels or rising stars.

In May, fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, "H0CF") underperformed the

