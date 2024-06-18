Svetlana_Angelus/iStock via Getty Images

If there is any bright side to MaxLinear’s (NASDAQ:MXL) performance over the past year and a half, apart from the idea that the business and expectations should pretty well be washed out now, it is that it serves a good reminder that valuation alone isn’t a good enough reason to like a stock.

I have had my issues with MaxLinear over the years, including what I have seen as overly optimistic guidance regarding drivers like PAM4 (optical interconnect for the data center) and performance gaps with Broadcom (AVGO) that didn’t really match up with management’s narrative. Still, I thought the valuation was reasonable enough and that drivers like mmWave could offer some leverage. The company subsequently had a miserable 2023, with multiple miss-and-lower quarters, and the shares plunged 50% since my last article and have yet to recover.

Expectations have indeed been beaten down, but the Street is looking for a roughly 40% jump in revenue from 2024 to 2025 and even allowing that an extreme inventory correction pushed MaxLinear’s revenue below a true representative “steady state”, it’s fair to question whether drivers like interconnect, storage acceleration, and Ethernet can reaccelerate to that extent in the face of competition from the likes of Broadcom and Marvell (MRVL). At a minimum, I’d like to see more signs of stability in the next quarter before getting more interested in this as a beaten-down contrarian/cyclical recovery idea.

Don’t Expect A Lot From Broadband

MaxLinear’s Broadband segment started declining before the rest of the business really started falling off, but it has yet to recover and quarterly revenue is now less than a quarter of what it was two years ago. Unfortunately, I don’t see a lot of reasons for a strong rebound here.

For starters, MaxLinear benefited from strong pandemic-fueled interest in home broadband that served to pull forward a lot of revenue. MaxLinear also benefited from having the capacity to serve that surge in demand at a time when some rivals prioritized other silicon.

Unfortunately, broadband cable has seen increased competition from fixed wireless access (or FWA) and broadband fiber to the home. With weaker sub trends, cable companies are getting more conservative about equipment spending and in many cases are reusing equipment. I’d also note that Vantiva’s (TCH) acquisition of CommScope’s (COMM) Home Networks business is a risk for MaxLinear longer term, as Vantiva has historically been a Qualcomm (QCOM) customer and could look to replace MaxLinear as a supplier.

Will Optical Interconnect Come Through?

MaxLinear management has spent a lot of time over the years talking up its potential in datacenter interconnect, and specifically the potential of its single-chip PAM4 solutions to take share from the likes of Marvell at major data center operators like Amazon (AMZN). With management now talking about the potential to generate $10M to $30M (or more) in optical revenue in FY’24, I think it’s fair to conclude that the company has made no meaningful inroads against Marvell so far.

Will 2024 be any different?

On the positive side, I do believe that hyperscalers like Amazon, Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) would like to diversify their supplier options and loosen what has been a tight grip by Marvell on the PAM4 space. Moreover, it is not as if Broadcom is widely regarded as the “cuddly and easy to deal with” alternative to Marvell.

That could, I suppose, create some opportunities for MaxLinear, but I have yet to see a compelling argument for how or why MaxLinear will finally start to gain share in a market they’ve been targeting for some time now; while customers may have their issues with Marvell and Broadcom, hyperscalers in particular prize performance over practically everything else, and I don’t see MaxLinear as a serious challenger there even with a new 200G/lane offering (which will be manufactured by Samsung versus rivals using TSMC (TSM)).

Other Opportunities Could Prove More Attainable

Bearish as I may be on some parts of MaxLinear’s business, I do see areas where there are more credible arguments for revenue reacceleration.

Management is targeting over $100M in revenue for its Ethernet business over the next 12 to 18 months, and I do see an opportunity in 2.5G Ethernet PHYs. Companies like Broadcom and Marvell are present here too, but I see this as a market that offers more opportunities for MaxLinear and an arguably less demanding customer base where the business isn’t so dominated by securing the best possible performance (whatever the cost may be) but where handling increased data rates (whether for AI or other needs) is still important.

I also agree with management that there are ongoing opportunities in storage acceleration, mmWave, and microwave backhaul. Integration with Dell’s (DELL) PowerMax storage family should be a positive driver for storage acceleration, and while mmWave has largely disappointed as an industry-wide driver, there are still enough opportunities to make it a credible revenue driver for MaxLinear.

The Outlook

I won’t be surprised if MaxLinear is flagged as a beaten-down and overlooked play on AI given its offerings in areas like interconnect and 2.5G Ethernet. How competitive they truly will be there remains to be seen, but I could see the ongoing capex push to support ever-growing bandwidth and data rates for AI, IoT, and machine learning driving at least some business their way.

I’d like to think that after numerous quarters of painful year-over-year revenue declines a lot of excess inventory has been wrung out of the channel, but MaxLinear clearly missed the ball here and there aren’t that many chip companies where I’m confident about current inventory levels (I still see elevated inventory levels around the sector as a risk for semiconductor companies and stocks).

For the sake of completeness I also want to mention that there is an ongoing arbitration process between MaxLinear and Silicon Motion (SIMO) over MaxLinear ending the proposed acquisition of SIMO last year and asserting that it does not owe a break-up fee to SIMO. If SIMO prevails they could be entitled to that $160M fee and, I would assume, some reimbursement of costs as well. This would be a digestible hit for MaxLinear, but it’s clearly better for the stock if MaxLinear prevails.

This year (2024) is likely to be another ugly one where year-over-year comparisons are concerned, and I don’t think the company is likely to see yoy growth until the fourth quarter, though I do think revenue should grow sequentially in the next quarter after five straight sequential declines. I do still see some risk to FY’25 expectations given the steep revenue acceleration that the Street is forecasting, but given the spending out there to facilitate bandwidth, it’s not impossible.

I’ve cut back my expectations such that I’m only expecting around 4% revenue growth from MaxLinear over the long term. I think there’s upside to that if management can execute, but I think there are understandable reasons to underline that “if” for the time being. Although gross margins have been fairly stable (outsourcing is a positive in that respect), operating margins have fallen off sharply, with the company going into the red on a non-GAAP basis and likely to stay there until late in 2024. I do think revenue in the $600M’s can support a return to mid-to-high teens operating margins, and I still think low-20%’s adjusted FCFs are attainable if and when the company can get back to $1B in revenue.

If MaxLinear can get back above $600M in revenue for FY’25 and get operating margin back in the 13% to 14% range, I’m comfortable with a 2.65x forward multiple that supports a fair value a bit above $20.

The Bottom Line

This is a tough stock to evaluate now. I can see a path back to $750M in revenue and high-teens operating margins over a relatively short period of time, but so much of that rides on execution. What’s more, I’m not entirely comfortable with a story where a lot of the company’s better drivers in the last cycle are not likely to contribute as much (as I see weaker trends lasting in Broadband) and where a lot rides on success in markets like PAM4 and PHY where the company hasn’t established the same sort of track record. With all of that, I’m intrigued by this as a turnaround name later this year, but I’m not willing to stick my neck out again just yet.