Ashtead Group plc (ASHTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 18, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Horgan - CEO & Executive Director
Michael Pratt - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

James Rosenthal - Barclays
Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley
William Kirkness - Bernstein SG
Lush Mahendrarajah - JP Morgan
Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs
Allen Wells - Jefferies

Brendan Horgan

Good. Good morning, everyone. slightly smaller crowd than what we had recently. But anyway welcome to our Q4 and Full Year Results. We will start by saying that we were really pleased that many of our investors, our analysts of course, customers and suppliers have the opportunity to interact in person with thousands of our team members during our Powerhouse and CMD event that we recently held in Atlanta.

You were able to experience firsthand the culture throughout our organization, and the commitment not only to the ongoing success and the opportunities ahead that our business has to offer, but also the prioritization we place on the safety and wellbeing of our people, our customers, and members of the community that we serve. So it's in the spirit of safety first, that I'll begin as usual by recognizing our Sunbelt team members listening in today.

We recorded the best safety year in our company's history, in both our leading metrics, and our lagging measures such as Total recordable incident rate, and vehicle incident rate. Both of these statistics and our results in them demonstrate a world class safety culture, which can only be the reality that they are with our team members, daily engagement.

Our cultural mindset and determination is not one of reaching a destination, rather achieving milestones, as in the world of safety. complacency is the ultimate threat. So to our team, thank you, thank you, thank you, for your efforts throughout the

