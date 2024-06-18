Fotonen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I covered Cloetta AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLOEF) last time in December - and at the time the company was close to 17 SEK/share, while it has now moved up to over 20 SEK/share. In my last article, which you can find here, I was positive about the potential of this relatively smaller (compared to US Businesses) candy company, and I have invested about 1% of my capital in both my personal and commercial portfolio into this business.

The company does have challenges - things like sugar taxes, input inflation, labor costs, and logistics are headwinds that all companies in this or similar sectors are currently seeing.

The company is a leading confectionary company in northern Europe, with 8.3B SEK in annual sales, 2,600 employees, and over 60 countries worth of sales. The company is Sweden-heavy but not Sweden-exclusive in sales, and around 62% of the sales are categorized as 'candy'.

The upside here has been a low overall valuation for the company. Other upsides and strengths include a very low leverage for the company. The company has been in the midst of a streamlining process.

In this article, we'll look at Cloetta's results for 1Q24, and the upside going forward.

Cloetta - The upside for the company is still there, with a 5%+ yield

So the company is now in the green next to my last investment and results. The business, notes its above-average margins and profitability despite challenges such as sugar taxes and input inflation. Despite a decline in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cloetta has seen a reversal in trends, with another high increase in the last quarter alone and a 15% YoY growth in organic sales.

What we'll look at in this company is if Cloetta can hold up as an attractive investment during times of sugar taxes and inflation as well as input cost increases. But my position as of this time is in the green.

Here are the current company key figures, where you can see the sales mix and what the company does.

Cloetta IR (Cloetta IR)

I personally wish the company was slightly heavier in terms of nuts and other segments. It's very candy and chocolate-focused, and one of the things that has offered some protection on the downside for these businesses is having a more diversified sales mix in a changing world. Input challenges are related to things like Cocoa powder and other key ingredients, which have seen skyrocketing prices.

However, for 1Q24, the trends were very good. Organic growth was over 5.5% for 1Q, with net sales of over 2B SEK 3.6% in branded growth, and 11.7% growth in pick & mix. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept of pick & mix, it's where customers can pick their own candy bag from open trays and containers in the store. It's a concept that, as far as I know and have seen, only exists in certain geographies, but is difficult to carry to others due to obvious hygiene issues. Sweden is one geography where this exists.

Company leverage is at record low levels, with 1.6x being the last number, and the company's profit was positively impacted by higher gross income levels.

The key reason for the upside here was straight volume growth. Demand for candy has been recovering, and that resulted in nearly 100M SEK worth of more sales, which when you consider the operating area and size is non-trivial. Despite fairly difficult comps, the company did very well.

Cloetta IR (Cloetta IR)

Profit here was protected despite ongoing input cost hikes since the YoY period, but this was mostly due to volume, not on a per-item basis. The company raised pricing to offset cocoa pricing growth, and higher overall marketing investments were a thing as well.

We had the obvious high sales period of easter during the period, which saw an impressive recovery in the pick & mix segment especially. The company's current strategy also includes a higher marketing spend, and there are specific trends in the company that point to an ongoing and continuing margin expansion.

This includes a reduction in COVID-19 sales drop-off and recovery, VIP+ cost reduction and savings, volume drivers, the new factory, and the later-off Greenfield facility - all of which are expected to drive a new margin level of above 14% compared to a current operating margin of 11.4%. If the company manages this, I believe it would be very relevant to consider it trading at significantly higher levels than it does today.

That is also why I bought shares in the company at 16-18 SEK/share.

The company has a quarterly free cash flow generation of roughly 100M SEK and did not disappoint in this quarter at 99M, which was high due to improved working capital. This is the highest single-quarter free cash flow during the last 5-year period, showing a real recovery from the COVID-19 period.

The low leverage also acts as a buffer here, with 4.1B SEK worth of available capital here. Company net debt reduction is both due to increased cash and other factors - and the company leverage target, to remind you, is typically below 2.5x - So Cloetta is now well below this target.

The company is launching new interesting products as well - and these products seem to be resonating with consumers based on current sales trends.

Cloetta IR (Cloetta IR)

Cloetta is also improving in terms of E-commerce, with new sales channel strategies for avenues like Amazon, timed for easter of -24. Once Greenfield comes online and the company's new structure is realized, I consider it likely that we'll see exactly the improvements (or thereabouts) that the company has forecasted for.

Cloetta IR (Cloetta IR)

The company is also closing older factories, the first of which is the Borchwerf factory which is closing at the end of this month. The production has already been transferred, and the agreement with the owner of the asset is for them to take it back in its current condition, with obsolete equipment sold in a large lot/package. These savings will start to contribute to the company's bottom line in 4Q of this year.

Overall, the 1Q24 period gives a picture of recovery and improvement. I continue to hold the stance that I entered at the right time. I also continue to believe that even at 20.70 SEK per share, which is where we are at this time and which sees my overall Cloetta position go up at an RoR of over 27% inclusive of dividends, the company is still relatively cheap with a yield just below 5%. My own yield is well above 5.4% - and even now the company yield is actually relatively high, all things considered.

This creates the following situation and upside in terms of company valuation.

The upside for Cloetta still implies 15%+ annualized here

Cloetta is no longer as attractive as it was roughly 4-5 months ago, or even 2 months ago. The climb to over 20.5 SEK has changed this. Remember though, my price target for the company is closer to 29-30 - so there's still room to "breathe", but it's getting less and less here.

The current valuation is roughly 11.8x, which compared to the 10-20-year average of 14x is still cheap - and it highlights just how cheap the company was when I called it a "BUY" and loaded up plenty of shares. It also highlights, as I see it, the importance of focusing on valuation as a core tenet of successful investing, as I see it.

F.A.S.T graphs Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Upside)

As you can see, current profit growth is actually expected to be relatively low. So this remains, from the perspective of forecasts, primarily a reversal play expecting the company to manage 14-15x. If you don't consider this likely despite almost a 5% conservative yield and a 29% long-term debt/capital ratio, you probably should reconsider this company as an investment.

For those of us who do consider this likely, we can get around 14% annualized to the 14.5x P/E - but I consider the likely valuation closer to the 5-year average of 16x, boosting the estimated RoR to 18.6% per year until 2026. If we work with the 20-year average which comes up to 19x, which implies an upside of 26% per year. That last potential is one I view as remote - Cloetta won't grow enough to justify that premium - but a 15-16x P/E is definitely justified from the potential of a 13-14% forward operating margin (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link) and a slightly growing yield, at least in a few years.

In my last article, I made a case for a SEK25 short-term PT, which I maintain at this time for the short term and which I still believe to be valid here - but I want to state clearly that I believe the eventual result may go higher, and therefore this target is subject to change when I see things improving. I already see the potential to raise this.

Analysts give the company a mixed range of targets, but what the average has is that it's at over 22 SEK/share, with only one analyst being lower than this, and a high range target going up above 27 SEK/share. There aren't a whole lot of analysts following the company. The same is true here on Seeking Alpha. I remain the only contributor to write on Cloetta at this time, and I do hope that others discover what I consider to be a great candy company with a good overall upside and excellent fundamentals.

It makes both for a great income investment given the company's high dividend yield, but also for a great capital appreciation potential. Based on this, I give you my updated Cloetta thesis for 2Q24.

Thesis

Cloetta is one of the largest candy companies in Scandinavia. It has an entrenched market position, with many customer favorites and Pick and mix trends being favorable to Cloetta. Since most of the comps aren't publicly traded, I would view Cloetta as very favorable in this context.

The valuation for Cloetta was not favorable during the last time I reviewed it. That changed in July of 2023, and this caused me to change my PT and expectations for Cloetta - and I maintain my changed PT and outlook here.

I still expect Cloetta to manage a 70% upside to a PT of SEK29-30 in 2025-2026E, based on a 15x P/E. The company yields an impressive 4.9%. I give Cloetta a PT of at least SEK25 for the short term.

That means the company is now a "buy" for me, and it remains so during June of 2024. I have not recently expanded on my position in Cloetta, and intend to continue doing so.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "buy" here.

