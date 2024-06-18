MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

It has been just over one year since our initial article around developmental concern Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA). The stock of this oncology focused firm has moved up 50% since that time. The shares enjoy unanimous analyst firm support currently, but the equity seems to have "topped out" a bit here so far in 2024. Just a bout of profit taking, or something more? An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

The company is focused on developing product candidates with "synthetic lethality." Ideaya Biosciences has several of these targeted oncology compounds in the pipeline and is headquartered out of San Francisco. The stock trades around $38.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $2.8 billion.

June 2024 Company Presentation June 2024 Company Presentation

Ideaya Biosciences have several clinical programs in development. The company's lead program is around a compound called darovasertib, which is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of PKC. Given this is Ideaya's more advanced candidate, the bulk of this article will focus on its developmental progress.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Currently, darovasertib is being evaluated both as a monotherapy neoadjuvant therapy and adjuvant therapy in primary uveal melanoma or UM as well as part of a combination therapy with crizotinib targeting metastatic uveal melanoma or MUM. This combo therapy has Fast Track status for this indication, it should be noted.

Ideaya is partnered with Pfizer (PFE) in its combination therapy efforts with crizontinib, which is marketed as Xalkori and is used for the treatment of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Darovasertib, also known as IDE196 is licensed from Novartis (NVS).

June 2024 Company Presentation

When we last visited with Ideaya Biosciences, it was in the process of initiating a Phase 2/3 registrational trial around this combination therapy in First-Line HLA-A2 negative MUM. Clinical program updates are due out sometime this year. This combination is also being evaluated within a Phase 1/2 study to treat GNAQ/11 melanomas, including in MUM and metastatic cutaneous melanoma.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Interim results from a Phase 2 neoadjuvant / adjuvant trial of IDE196 in ocular melanoma were presented at the annual ASCO meeting earlier this month. In addition, a clinical efficacy update and an FDA regulatory guidance update around a Phase 2 trial evaluating IDE196 as neoadjuvant treatment of UM before primary interventional treatment of enucleation or radiation therapy, as well as adjuvant therapy following the primary treatment is due out sometime in the second half of 2024. This effort involves just over 30 patients.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Ideaya Biosciences has several other compounds in earlier stage development, including a PRMT5 inhibitor dubbed IDE397, which the company is developing with drug giant Amgen (AMGN). Ideaya Biosciences posted a granular presentation earlier this month that goes into much greater detail about the progress of those programs. They are only marginally germane to this analysis.

Analyst Firm Take & Balance Sheet:

The company and its stock are universally loved in the analyst firm community right now. Since Ideaya's Q1 numbers came out on May 7th, seven analyst firms including Wedbush, Goldman Sachs, Citi and BTIG have reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $46 to $60 a share. BTIG originally initiated a Buy rating and $55 price target on IDYA in early March. The analyst there believes:

The darovasertib/crizotinib combo has generated compelling data in an untapped market for patients with HLA-A2(-) UM who are ineligible to receive Immunocore’s (IMCR) Kimmtrak and the combination therapy could have eventual $1.8 billion in peak sales."

Ideaya Biosciences gets mentioned frequently as a potential buyout target, most recently by Wells Fargo. However, given its collaboration deals with Pfizer, Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN) and others, a purchase could be complex.

The company also continues to have a fortress balance sheet. Ideaya Biosciences ended the first quarter with just over $940 million worth of cash and marketable securities, enough to fund all planned operations well into 2028.

Conclusion:

We concluded our last article around Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. with the recommendation that the stock "seems to more than merit a small 'watch item' holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio for now." That remains the case even after a 50% rise in the stock. The company continues to advance its pipeline, which has multiple "shots on goal." The company's balance sheet is in great shape and the shares continue to enjoy strong analyst firm support. Ideaya's pipeline also has several milestones on the near-term horizon.

June 2024 Company Presentation

I prefer to hold the majority of my stake in IDYA via covered call holdings. Options around the stock are quite lucrative, and one can make a good return even if the stock gets range bound as it has been so far this year. Liquidity is not always optimal, but I have managed to execute covered call orders against IDYA, some patience is required at times. Even with the rally in shares over the past year, the stock seems worthy to "accumulate" a position within.