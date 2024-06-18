Mykola Sosiukin/iStock via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) is one of the key players in the global type 2 diabetes treatment market.

Investment thesis

Novo Nordisk's share price has continued to move in an upward trend in recent months, reflecting traders' and investors' optimism about the development of its multi-billion dollar diabetes franchise, the recent publication of promising results from a Phase 3a clinical trial that showed that once-weekly and once-monthly Mim8 was able to statistically significantly lower the number of bleeding episodes in people with hemophilia A, and significant progress in the development of CagriSema, which has demonstrated extremely high efficacy in the fight against obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In my opinion, additional contributors to the fact that thousands of investors continue to focus their attention on Novo Nordisk are its innovative drugs, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Sogroya, and long-acting insulin.

So, Ozempic and Wegovy are medications that contain the same active substance, called semaglutide.

The key differences between the two drugs are not only the different strengths of semaglutide but also that Ozempic is approved by regulators to lower the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events [MACE] and treat patients with type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy is used to help obese people lose significant amounts of weight and reduce the risk of MACE in certain groups of patients.

How does semaglutide work in simple terms?

As a starting point, I would like to point out that understanding the mechanism of action of medication allows me to determine for which diseases it will be effective and assess the chances of its success in ongoing clinical trials.

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. As I noted in the Eli Lilly article, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptors (GLP-1Rs) are expressed not only in adipose and muscle tissue but also in the pancreas, heart, and gastrointestinal tract.

Ultimately, since semaglutide slows the progression of atherosclerosis and also stimulates insulin secretion, which leads to a decrease in glucagon release, then in numerous Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, Ozempic and Wegovy have demonstrated high efficacy in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, decreasing HbA1c levels, and body weight in patients.

In addition, Novo Nordisk continues to please investors with positive news related to the development program for semaglutide.

So, on March 5, 2024, Novo Nordisk published the results of the Phase 3 FLOW trial, which involved about 3.5 thousand people suffering from chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. The study showed that taking Ozempic led to a statistically significant slowdown in the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduced the risk and risk of cardiovascular and renal failure compared with the placebo group.

On May 2, on the earnings call, Martin Holst Lange, who is the executive vice president of Development at Novo Nordisk, said the following.

In March, the FLOW data was submitted as a label expansion application to the U.S. FDA. Submission to the European regulatory authorities is expected in the second half of 2024. The FLOW results will be shared at the European Renal Association Congress later this month.

It is equally important to discuss sales of the semaglutide franchise.

Total sales of Ozempic were DKK 27.81 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up 41.6% year-on-year, driven by increased demand in the US and the European Union for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes and those suffering from cardiovascular disease, even as competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (LLY) intensified.

On the other hand, Wegovy sales were around DKK 9.34 billion in the first three months of 2024, up 105.6% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Despite the stagnation of its sales in the last three quarters, I believe that demand for the company's blockbuster will start to increase again since, on March 8, it became the first medication to be approved for weight loss in people living with obesity and for reducing the risks of major adverse cardiovascular events.

In my estimation, based on the historical growth rate of the semaglutide franchise, the increase of the global type 2 diabetes market, the potential loss of Ozempic exclusivity in China in 2026, and the publication of data from a Phase 2b clinical trial that demonstrated that semaglutide injections can significantly reduce liver fat in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, which also suggests that it will be effective in treating patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, I expect total sales of Wegovy and Ozempic will reach DKK 246.5 billion (approximately $35.5 billion) in 2028.

Consequently, I'm initiating coverage of Novo Nordisk with a "buy" rating.

Novo Nordisk's financial position and the prospects for its portfolio of medications

Novo Nordisk's revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was about $9.4 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year, and what's no less important is that, unlike Eli Lilly, its direct competitor in the global diabetes drugs market, it was able to beat the consensus estimate.

In addition to sales of Wegovy and Ozempic, another factor that has made a significant contribution to the growth of this financial metric is the sharp increase in demand for Novo Nordisk's long-acting insulins. This portfolio includes three medications, Tresiba, Xultophy, and Levemir, used to treat diabetes types 1 and 2.

Their total sales amounted to about DKK 5.17 billion, up 30% year-on-year, thanks to increased demand in China, the European Union, and the United States, even amid the negative impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, one of the goals of which is to reduce the price of insulin.

In addition to the growth in sales of key medications, the analysis of which I presented earlier in the article, I believe that another factor that will influence the acceleration of Novo Nordisk's EBITDA and revenue growth rates in the long term is the Danish company continues to develop next-generation therapeutics capable of becoming the "gold standards" in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hemophilia A and B.

So, the first of Novo Nordisk's most promising product candidates is CagriSema, which consists of two active substances, namely cagrilintide and semaglutide. I have already discussed the mechanism of action of semaglutide earlier, and all that remains is to examine how cagrilintide works.

Cagrilintide is an amylin receptor agonist whose mechanism of action is based on its ability to activate various amylin receptors (AMYRs), ultimately resulting in appetite suppression as well as a significant reduction in glucagon levels.

Also, I want to point out that amylin is a hormone secreted along with insulin by the pancreatic β-cells, mainly when an individual eats food.

Back in 2022, the company published the results of a phase 2 clinical trial, which demonstrated the extremely high efficacy of the combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide among patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

So, at the 32nd week of treatment, the group of patients taking CagriSema experienced a decrease in HbA1c levels by 2.18%, while the reduction in body weight exceeded 15%, which is significantly higher than in the group of patients who received either once-weekly 2.4 mg semaglutide or 2.4 mg cagrilintide alone.

Currently, Novo Nordisk continues to conduct several pivotal clinical trials, the results of which are expected to be published in late 2025/early 2026. In my assessment, based on the mechanism of action of CagriSema, as well as already published data, it will become the most effective medication on the market until 2029, when more innovative products being developed by Novo Nordisk and its competitors, including Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Eli Lilly, could potentially be introduced on the US and European markets.

A more promising experimental drug is amycretin, a co-agonist of both GLP-1 and amylin receptors that demonstrated a 13.1% reduction in patient weight after only 12 weeks of treatment in a phase 1 clinical trial, significantly better than Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide.

On the quarterly earnings call, Martin Holst Lange stated the following regarding the next steps for amycretin's development in 2024 and beyond.

And for obesity we are currently in the process of finalizing the subcutaneous Phase 1 and then we'll look at how to further progress Amycretin in obesity. For type 2 diabetes, we are currently in the process of conducting a Phase 2 study to understand the potential of Amycretin in type 2 diabetes.

What's more, the Seeking Alpha platform offers financial data as well as Wall Street analysts' forecasts for Novo Nordisk's revenue and earnings per share for the coming years.

Novo Nordisk's earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were about 82 cents, up 26.2% year-on-year and beating analysts' consensus forecast by 5 cents, in part due to continued strong demand for its diabetes franchise even in the face of tougher competition from Eli Lilly's medications. On the other hand, its EPS is expected to be in the range of 74 cents to 89 cents in the second quarter, which is 23.5% higher than analysts' expectations for the second quarter of 2023.

It is equally important to discuss Novo Nordisk's debt, which, unlike Big Pharma, continues to remain at an extremely low level, allowing the company to pursue a flexible financial policy and increase spending on the development of next-generation medications for the treatment of rare diseases, as well as, as I have previously written, for the treatment of endocrine diseases.

Risks

Before moving on to the conclusion, I would like to note the following risks that may negatively affect Novo Nordisk's investment attractiveness in the medium and long term.

Takeaway

I believe investors continue to admire the tremendous work that management has done in recent months in developing its rich pipeline of product candidates, many of which demonstrate superior efficacy in reducing weight, HbA1c levels, and other biomarkers relative to the “gold standards” in the fight against type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as obesity.

Novo Nordisk is a growth stock, and given that its return on equity exceeds 90%, as well as due to high growth rates of revenue and net income, I think it is justified that it trades at high multiples. On the other hand, according to analysts, its P/E ratio in 2025 will be 33x, which is almost 1.5 times lower than that of Eli Lilly, its main competitor.

However, I would like to point out that, in terms of technical analysis, I expect a minor correction in the company's share price to a strong support zone located between $134 and $136, which also offers long-term investors a more attractive risk/reward profile.

