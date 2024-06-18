AlexLMX

There is a lot of change in the energy and transport space as the world starts to take seriously the commitment of 133 countries at COP28 to treble renewables and double energy efficiency by 2030 in seeking to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. I note that the two most significant countries in addressing the climate emergency (China and India) did not sign these Renewables and Energy Efficiency pledge, but my understanding is that both China and India are on a path to triple renewables by 2030, but find the major increase in energy efficiency a hard goal to reach by 2030. This probably involves the speed of the exit from coal power. Because of the COP28 pledges, I'm very focused on companies with big plans for renewable energy in this decade. I've covered the Indian renewables company ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in two previous articles in October 2022 and February 2024. These articles describe why I'm interested in ReNew Energy and why I have become an investor. Recently, ReNew Energy's Q4 FY 2024 earnings call transcript was released. This release is big news for those interested in the world's fourth-biggest renewable energy opportunity (India). There remains a lot to like about ReNew Energy Global, as I show here, even though it remains relatively unloved.

India won't double down on gas

India, like China, has really big ambitions concerning rapid adoption of renewable energy (solar PV and wind) and battery energy storage. I don't think that these developments are well understood by many US investors, as India's path to clean energy is different from the path that the US has taken recently. India is now a major LNG importer (fourth biggest in Asia) but price volatility and need for high levels of capital investment to expand LNG capacity leave a question mark over what the future of LNG will be in India over the next decade.

Many US investors are seeing exits from coal through the eyes of the gas industry. The power of marketing by the gas industry has convinced a lot of US investors that they have reduced emissions as a result of the coal to gas switch, when it is clear that such a notion is based purely on the fact that gas leads to just 50% of CO2 emissions compared with coal. This is not the whole story for gas, as there are a lot of methane emissions in the process of harvesting and transporting gas. This makes the overall emissions from gas similar to (or even greater than) those produced by coal. A lot of the so-called emissions reductions by the coal to gas transition are not real.

China and India face real problems with emissions from coal and both countries are aware that gas is not the answer, particularly so because neither country is rich in natural gas resources. Gas is not a cheap energy source in China and India, and prices are volatile. The energy transition is also very much tied up with energy security. When faced with the choice between self-produced renewables and imported gas, India is clearly opting for the former.

Q4 2024 Earnings call transcript

The ReNew Energy Q4 2024 Earnings call was on June 6. As is often the case, this was a really fact-filled call, with lots of perspective as to how the company is traveling and where it is headed.

Accompanying the call was a very detailed presentation that provided an excellent summary of progress to date and the company's prospects.

Investors interested in the company should consider spending the time watching the presentation and reading the earnings call transcript. Here I provide some highlights that caught my attention. A high-level point that has been emphasised by management for some time is that ReNew Energy is a high-growth company, but increasing market share is not the goal. Instead, the company pursues growth opportunities where returns exceed the cost of capital; i.e. there is no "growth for growth's sake" in the company's plans. That said, the scale of growth is amazing as is evidenced by the high level sum-up of long term 16-18% annual growth and deleveraging without new share issues.

The Indian renewables growth story is itself astonishing. Fiscal 2024 started with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announcing 50 GW of annual auctions, almost triple the level of previous years. In fact, 62 GW of renewable energy were auctioned, and a further 50 GW is expected to be auctioned in FY 2025.

Finance

A recent Seeking Alpha article suggested that ReNew has a debt problem which might require further stock issues, so I was interested to see what management said about financing and in particular debt. In short, everything seems fine. The management explicitly stated that no new share issues were contemplated. In FY 2024 ReNew secured $2.4 billion (includes refinancing), with $1.8 billion raised from domestic sources and $0.637 billion raised from foreign sources. $0.806 billion of debt was refinanced in FY 2024 to exit costlier debt. Scheduled debt repayments represent all of the debt payments for the next two years (no significant debt maturing in that time). Indian banks are more open to renewable energy projects. Management addressed the apparent high leverage and low profits shown in the financial reporting, by pointing out that the results are distorted by growth, with debt for projects not completed and the included costs of the company's platform that is delivering capacity to execute on major projects.

The past year has foreshadowed more than doubling of ReNew Energy's renewable portfolio

Since April 2023 ReNew Energy has won 8 GW of new capacity, which is 60% more than ReNew Energy's portfolio as of the end of March 2023. The fully contracted portfolio is 15.6 GW and almost 6 GW further capacity has been added (PPAs expected within 6–9 months) in a very favourable bidding market. The next 10 GW of completions will have significantly higher returns than the previous 9.5 GW. Asset recycling also lowers the cost to fund growth and 2 GW of assets will be monetised by Financial year 2029; this lowers the cost of equity compared with issuing new shares. The company confidently expects to deliver more than 21 GW by 2029.

This isn't the end of the story as the macroeconomic environment is very bullish, with consistent policy and strong push to renewables. Demand is growing rapidly, with data centers and electric vehicles areas of notable growth. Auction tariffs are going up. Add to that the price of key inputs such as solar cell and module prices are at all-time lows and battery prices fell 25% in the past year. This meant more than $100 million of Capex savings in Fiscal year 2024. ReNew is using higher solar module pricing in bids, but if prices stay low, huge savings (30-50%) could eventuate.

Things look very bright for next year, but management indicates that the market has not realised that these favourable circumstances mean 16-18% annual growth in adjusted EBITDA through to 2030. Financial year 2024 was the first profitable year since listing on the NASDAQ.

Complex projects; interesting angle on the role of wind and digital capacity

ReNew's differentiated platform includes firm power contracts and complex projects (solar, wind and batteries), which include leveraging wind and digital capabilities. The digital capacity means more wind and solar power and less reliance on batteries. This means more effective bidding at auction, higher tariffs achieved and reduced execution times. These kinds of projects have fewer bidders because there are challenges in execution. This means higher returns on these projects, which grew to almost 23 GW auctioned in FY 2024. These projects had fewer bidders. ReNew is the biggest wind EPC developer in India (4.7 GW operational, 17% of market share).

The importance of getting connected

Access to transmission interconnection is key for on time delivery of projects. ReNew works on interconnection years in advance of project completion, allowing timely transmission line additions. Most interconnection access in India has already been allocated through till fiscal year 2027-2028. ReNew has secured access to more than 10 GW of connectivity beyond operational projects. This means projects under construction already have access approved and a further 5.6 GW of as yet uncontracted pipelines are covered.

ReNew has a substantial solar PV manufacturing capacity

Supply chain challenges are common in India, especially with solar; new regulations mean that most solar module imports into India have been restricted. ReNew has established its own local solar manufacturing facilities at Jaipur and Gujarat with a total 6.4 GW solar module capacity and 4.7-4.8 GW actual production. These facilities produce high-quality modules at a lower price (when import duties are included) than imports (when they happen). India solar PV manufacture is substantial (35 GW capacity) but only ~12 GW is available for domestic utility scale demand for various reasons.

Capital recycling

ReNew indicates that capital recycling is proving to be a useful way to fund some of its growth. It indicates that by selling 1.5-2.5 GW of Renewable Energy assets, this will fund a further 3-5 GW of new assets. This expands ReNew's ability to grow to ~17 GW of renewables assets through self-funding.

In the longer term, ReNew may consider monetising some or all of its solar manufacturing facilities as part of the capital recycling strategy, but if it does so it will secure supply for its own projects.

What the market thinks

ReNew Energy is an unusual company for US investors, as it is a company whose NASDAQ listing gives it financial rigour in a market (India) that for many investors is not sufficiently transparent to encourage investment. In terms of investor recognition, I suspect that ReNew gets overlooked as an "Indian" (think very risky) investment. There was just one Seeking Alpha article about ReNew in the past 90 days ("Hold"). Wall Street ratings were uniformly positive, with four "strong buy" and three "buy" ratings. Consistent with emerging companies that I cover, Seeking Alpha's Quant produced a "hold". I find it extraordinary that the company gets an "F" for profitability when it has a huge number of projects in the pipeline and excellent performance for executing on these projects. A project under construction is of course not (yet) profitable.

ReNew's market performance has been solid but not overwhelming, up just 10.5% year-on-year (compared with the S&P500 (SP500) up 24% and the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) up 32%), and there was a decline in share price from the start of 2024 until mid-April, after which it has risen 17%. I wonder whether the earlier decline might have been due to the leadup to the Indian election. There may have been some anxiety should the Modi Government have not succeeded in the election, resulting in a less renewables-friendly Government. In the end, Modi is still in charge, but he needs to work with other parties as he no longer has a majority. However, management of ReNew were confident that there will be no change in the strong support for renewables, especially because it is recognised that renewables provide the cheapest and cleanest way to meet increasing power demand.

Conclusion

The summary for ReNew Energy Global is of a company getting into its stride, having done the hard work of perfecting a complex product portfolio and seeing the benefits of improved profitability. The thing that really interests me as an investor is that the company is operating in a field that is being transformed by decarbonising energy. It operates in a market that is emerging and is the most populous country in the world. And the company is NASDAQ listed, which makes for confidence in governance and reporting. The world is getting smaller, and the US and Europe are no longer the only safe markets to invest in. I see a bright future for ReNew Energy Global as a result of a lot of hard work. With anticipated 16-18% long term annual growth funded by internal cash flows, capital recycling and no planned new share issues, the story is compelling. For investors looking to participate in the global energy revolution, ReNew Energy is well worth considering.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do follow closely the massive changes as the world gets serious about an exit from fossil fuels and electrifying everything. I also try to look beyond the US and Europe. I hope that my commentary is useful for you and your financial advisor if you decide to reposition your energy portfolio towards renewables and away from fossil fuels.