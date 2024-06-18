Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 18, 2024 10:40 AM ETVince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.34K Followers

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Akiko Okuma - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and IR
David Stefko - Interim Chief Executive Officer
John Szczepanski - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC
Michael Kupinski - Noble Financial Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vince First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of this call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference call over to our host, Akiko Okuma. Please go ahead.

Akiko Okuma

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Vince Holding Corp's first quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call. Hosting the call today is Dave Stefko, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and John Szczepanski, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those that the company expects. Those risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's website. Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time and the company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call.

In addition, in today's discussion, the company is presenting its financial results in conformity with GAAP and on an adjusted basis. The adjusted results that the company presents today are non-GAAP measures. Discussions of these non-GAAP measures and information on reconciliations of them to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in today's press release and related schedules, which are available in the Investors

Recommended For You

About VNCE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNCE

Trending Analysis

Trending News