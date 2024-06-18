Coterra Energy (CTRA) Presents at JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference - Company Call Transcript

Jun. 18, 2024 10:46 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.34K Followers

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Company Conference Call June 18, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Jorden - President, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JP Morgan

Arun Jayaram

Well, good morning and welcome to Day 2 of JP Morgan’s 9th Annual Energy Conference. My name is Arun Jayaram. I’m JP Morgan’s E&P and OFS analyst, and thrilled to have Coterra to lead off Day 2, thrilled to have President and CEO, Tom Jorden, and we’ll host a fireside chat today.

We think that Coterra is one of the most unique E&P investment opportunities in the space. Not only do they provide access to a long-live inventory base in low cost rocks in the Permian Basin, but they have a lot of leverage to U.S. natural gas with the low cost position in the Appalachian Basin, which I think could get more airplay as we think we’re in a really positive, longer term supply-demand balance for natural gas.

Tom, how are you?

Tom Jorden

Doing very well, thank you.

Arun Jayaram

Just for some of the generalists in the audience today, I was wondering if you could spend some time, Tom, on your strategy and what you think is unique about Coterra, relative to your upstream peers.

Tom Jorden

We only have 30 minutes for that? You know, Coterra is built to last - I’ll just start with the end. Coterra has really premier oil assets in the Permian Basin, great assets in the Anadarko Basin, but also tremendous natural gas assets in northeast Pennsylvania and the Marcellus shale. We built Coterra with the idea that one can never confidently predict commodity swings, and we’ve certainly seen that over the decades, and so Coterra has low cost supply in gas and oil and the ability to pivot to changing market conditions, and have stable revenue.

