Scott Martin/iStock via Getty Images

TREX isn’t cheap – let’s get that right out of the way, neither the product, nor the stock. Like many homeowners, I became aware of TREX (NYSE:TREX) through the trials and tribulations of owning a house for the first time, trying to strip and re-stain our deck. I had a very small deck and spent about four hours struggling to strip the deck manually. I’m a CPA, not exactly Mr. Fix It, so I’m sure this had as much to do with me than anything. But the bottom line is this was hard work, and I eventually hired someone to strip it using a pressure wash.

When I moved to my new house a few years later, one of the benefits was that it came with a deck made from TREX, the beautiful maintenance free faux wood. It looks great, and I never have to do anything to it – it’s perfect. Soon after I saw an interview with the CEO on CNBC which really piqued my interest. There’s three main companies that produce synthetic wood: TREX, AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) and Fortune Brands Innovation (NYSE: FBIN). The most interesting part of the interview wasn’t the difference between these companies or the fact that TREX is the market leader in North America. Though these companies are ostensibly competitors, the real competition is wood, which currently holds a 76% market share.

Decking Market Share (TREX Investor Relations)

Based on my previous experience, I knew that real wood’s major advantage was cost, which can’t be discounted. But it also doesn’t last as long and requires maintenance, increasing the value of owning a TREX based deck. With growth of property values in recent years, upgrading to maintenance free product would have real appeal to a homeowner.

Looking at the stock at various times over the years, I just couldn’t pull the trigger due to the valuation concerns. But in August 2022, I was looking at companies on the 52-week low listing, which I’ll do from time to time as a way to generate ideas. Typically, I’m looking for companies that have a durable competitive advantage which are going through a rough patch, as evidenced by the 52 week low. To my surprise, TREX was on that list. Here’s the latest five year chart for TREX.

TREX 5 Year Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Whenever employing this technique, it’s important to ascertain why the company is on this list and whether the issue is temporary, solvable, or industry / market related (not company specific). There didn’t appear to be any long-term issues with TREX, so I used this as the opportunity to buy and I’ve held it ever since.

More about TREX

With wood holding such a significant share of the market, which used to be exclusively wood, TREX has a secular tailwind behind it that should allow it to continue to grow well into the future. The company is impacted by the housing market and interest rates, as new buyers are more likely to make renovations such as the addition or reconstruction of a deck. Interest rates obviously impact home sales, but also impact the home equity market, which is often the financing tool for large outdoor renovations such decking. Interest rate increases was one of the main culprits behind the stock price decline in 2022.

In addition to decking, TREX is also the leading supplier of railings for decks, but its market share is small at only 6%. This is a fragmented market, much like composite wood was 15 years ago according to CEO Bryan Fairbanks from the Q1 earnings call:

So I take you all the way back 15 years ago, there were probably 20 decking manufacturers in the marketplace. There were still a couple, three larger ones in the marketplace, but then there were a lot of smaller ones in the market, whereas today in decking, you have three manufacturers out there that make up the majority of the industry. Railing is a little bit like decking was 15 years ago. TREX leads with a share, this is on a dollar basis, with about 6% of the overall marketplace. And we see a significant opportunity of using the leverage of the TREX brand.

While he makes no prognostications, this certainly implies that the opportunity of replicating their success in decking with railings is there once they broaden their product lineup, which they admit is not yet where it needs to be. After all, it might just be easier to buy railings from the same manufacturer that made your decking.

TREX also has recently introduced a line of fasteners that are color matched and designed to integrate perfectly with their decking. Similar to railings above, this is a fragmented market and offers the opportunity to add supplemental revenues at high margins. This is likely to only offer incremental increases to their revenues, but it’s a smart move into an adjacent market and can offer a tailwind to their results without significant investment.

Increasing Supply for Future Growth

One of the signs of a great business is they have problems meeting demand and therefore need to increase capacity. Supply chain disruptions during the pandemic certainly impacted TREX as it had others, but they are actively trying to address this with a $450m facility currently being built in Arkansas. Once finished in 2025, this will substantially increase supply and mitigate any concerns about meeting future demand as more people switch to composite decking. While this should allow the company to continue to meet its demand and generate incremental revenues from their decking adjacent product lines, it also has elevated the company’s capital expenditures substantially, which has lowered its free cash flow. Moreover, this will ultimately flow through to the income statement once the facility is up and running, so it's not without its downsides.

All things being equal, I'd rather invest in a company that is increasing its supply to meet demand, rather than the other way around. The potential to convert those wood decks to composite remains strong and should offer plenty of demand for their products in the future. This seems like a good bet on the future to me.

Valuation - A Word of Caution

TREX is very rarely valued cheaply by the market. Both its P/E at 35x and EV/FCF at 55x are very high using the latest financial statements available, Q1 2024. One reason for this is that TREX consistently compounds its earnings higher than most companies. A look at some of the profitability metrics for TREX:

TREX Profitability Grades (Seeking Alpha)

This strongly suggests a business with a durable competitive advantage. TREX is the market leader in wood alternative products, but whether a consumer has a strong preference to TREX versus AZEK’s Timber Tech or a similar brand is probably less relevant. A customer is willing to pay up for these products rather than wood, and they are priced competitively against each other, but at a premium to wood.

Consistency is the other key and reason that this stock trades at higher valuations. Below are the diluted EPS amounts for the past 10 years. The Company has shown remarkable consistency, only declining in EPS once in that time, with a CAGR of almost 22%. Market forces have been with them during this time, with record low rates over much of this period. Even COVID was more positive than negative, with the renewed emphasis on investing in the home that benefits TREX.

TREX 10 Yr Diluted EPS (Author Derived from SEC Data)

Going forward, the next ten years may be impacted by higher interest rates, which is a headwind to new construction and renovation work. But the market opportunity is still there and the increased equity values of homes offer an available pool of capital to help finance this.

If you believe what management says, the current stock price is fully valued. At $82 per share, forward P/E is at 37x for 2024 and 33x for 2025 using consensus estimates. That’s pricey for a company expected to only deliver earnings growth of 19% and 12%, respectively, over that timeframe. Consensus estimates appear to be slightly higher than what the Street is anticipating given the $1.24m revenue consensus, versus $1.215m-$1.235m range indicated by management. That probably makes sense given the outperformance in Q1 and reiteration of previous guidance, due to how early it is in the year.

But could all this be conservative? It seems that way if 12% revenue growth annually through 2028 is to be relied upon. Historically, the company has grown earnings faster than revenues as it takes advantage of the leverage of higher sales. Without a doubt, new costs will arise from the new Arkansas facility, both in the startup phase and as it operates and depreciates in the coming years. That’s my guess why analysts only anticipate 12% EPS growth in 2025 – management has indicated that start up growth costs would be material in 2025. The question for the long-term investor is, do we care? Why should a blip in earnings due to the opening of a new facility in a company with substantial demand matter? Maybe earnings in 2025-2026 will be impacted by start-up costs and less than optimal utilization, but if the TREX truly has strong long term demand as I discuss above, the earnings in 2027 and beyond should more than make up for any temporary decline as they bring new capacity onboard.

Bottom Line

I obviously feel very strongly about the long-term potential of TREX, but why I rate it as a hold is due to the valuation. I believe it is fairly, if not richly valued right now, but if this were to dip below $80 to the $70 - $75 range, it would be a compelling buy. Will this happen? It’s less likely now that we’ve seen inflation cooling and interest rate reductions more likely in by the end of the year or even September, but it’s certainly possible if the market takes a breather. If I wasn’t already invested, I’d take a closer look at TREX and perform my due diligence, waiting for the market to give me that opportunity that it almost always eventually does.