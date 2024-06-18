June's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 5.02%+ Yields

phototechno

Written by Nick Ackerman.

For some background on this monthly publication, here is my view on dividend growth stocks:

Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often aren't grabbing the headlines, and they aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that is precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore. They are stocks that provide growing wealth over time to income investors. Dividend growers are often larger (not always), more financially stable companies that can pay out reliable cash flows to investors. Some are slower growers than others. Some are going to be cyclical that require a strong economy. Some are going to be secular, which doesn't generally rely on a more robust economy. Dividend growth can promote share price appreciation. Of course, that is if these companies are growing their earnings to support such dividend growth in the first place. Trust me. There are yield traps out there - I've owned a few that I'm not particularly proud of. I like to think of investing in dividend stocks as a perpetual loan of sorts. Essentially, every dividend is a repayment of your original capital. Eventually, holding long enough, you have the position "paid off." It is all returned back into your pocket from that point forward. All of this being said, it is important to understand my approach to dividend stocks and why screening dividend stocks can be important for income investors. As with any initial screening, this is just an initial dive - more due diligence would be necessary before pulling the trigger.

The Parameters For Screening

I'll be using some handy features that Seeking Alpha provides right here on their website for this screen. In particular, I will be screening utilizing their quant grades in dividend safety, dividend growth and dividend consistency.

Dividend Safety is relatively self-explanatory. These will be stocks that SA quants show reasonable safety compared to the rest of their various sectors. The grade considers many different factors, but earnings payout ratios, debt and free cash flow are among these. This category will be stocks with A+ to B- ratings.

For the dividend growth category, we have factors such as the CAGR of various periods relative to other stocks in the same sector. Additionally, the quants also look at earnings, revenue and EBITDA growth. As we will see, this doesn't mean that every stock with a higher grade has the growth we are looking for. This just factors in that the dividend has grown or earnings are growing to support possible dividend growth. For these, the grades will also be A+ through B- ratings.

Finally, for dividend consistency, we want stocks that will be paying reliable dividends for us for a very long time. In particular, hopefully, they are raising yearly, though that isn't an explicit requirement. We will also include stocks with a general uptrend in dividend payments, which means there could have been periods where they paused increases for a year or two.

After looking at those factors alone, we are left with 422 stocks at this time from the 407 listed last month. I'll link the screen here, though it is a dynamic list that constantly updates regularly. When viewing this article, there could be more or less when going to the link.

From there, I wanted to narrow down the list a lot more. I then sorted the list by forward dividend yield, from highest to lowest. Since these will be safer dividend stocks in the first place, screening for those among the higher payers shouldn't hurt.

Top 25 Screening (Seeking Alpha)

As usual, we have a few names that appear as repeats that we've touched on within the last couple of months. Those names include OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), VICI Properties (VICI) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

Further, The Western Union Company (WU) made the list once again, but I'll be skipping over that name, as we mentioned in our December publication.

The Western Union Company (WU) was a name that I had previously covered in this piece on several occasions. However, after holding its dividend flat for three years now due to significant competitive pressures hitting earnings, it also doesn't meet the spirit of what this piece is trying to highlight.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) also made the list, which is an interesting consideration. However, I'll also be skipping over that name unless the growth in the dividend becomes more of a pattern of trending higher. They cut during Covid and then doubled it starting in 2024.

With that, we have Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Hess Midstream LP (HESM), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) and NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE). These are all names we've covered, and, of course, the two tobacco names are income-investor favorites.

Altria 8.42% Yield

Altria is a regular on this list and needs very little introduction. If you're an income investor, you know that MO offers both a highly attractive yield but also growth. This is a dividend king with 54 years under its belt of consecutive dividend increases.

MO Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Now, whether you invest in MO or not is going to be up to each individual investor. With a tobacco stock, there are those who choose to forgo exposure to these types of 'sin stocks' based on social or moral issues.

Further, with the social stigma of smoking and the subsequent declining rates of smokers, it is a bit of an uphill battle that MO and PM face. Their NJOY product is a move into the e-vapor market and that's been making some headway. However, it has a long way to go to offset the declining volume and sales in the combustible market. Total cigarette volume in the last quarter fell a staggering 10%.

MO Shipment Volume (Altria)

For now, though, MO has been able to offset the dramatic shipment declines by raising prices. That's led to growing earnings over time and the expectation of earnings to continue to grow over the coming years.

MO Earnings History And Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

Of course, growing earnings and free cash flow means they can continue to support a higher dividend.

MO Dividend Payout And FCF/Share (Portfolio Insight)

Hess Midstream LP 7.59% Yield

Now, we can go from a sin stock to a 'brown' energy stock, which some investors also shun.

HESM Operations Map (Hess Midstream)

HESM might be an "LP," but it is one of those that for tax purposes, issues their distribution tax data on a 1099 rather than a K-1. Some investors prefer that due to less paperwork come tax time.

We last touched on HESM earlier this year in March. At that time, it was worth noting that its primary customer, Hess Corporation (HES), had announced that it was seeking to be acquired by Chevron Corporation (CVX). This recently gained approval from HES shareholders; however, it isn't a done deal yet. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has been claiming they have the "right of first refusal" to buy some of Hess' assets.

For HESM, this is all still worth watching, but it appears that there is much less disruption for HESM's operations overall. CVX would acquire HES' current large stake in HESM, but they are still projecting significant growth going forward in volumes, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FCF.

HESM Earnings Guidance (Hess Midstream)

With that, it would seem the company is poised to continue to deliver quarterly distribution increases as they have been for several years now.

HESM Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Philip Morris 5.05% Yield

And we are back to another sin stock. PM is another tobacco giant and income investor favorite. After being spun off from Altria, the company kept up the tradition of annual dividend increases.

PM Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

That said, PM looks to be much more stable than its former parent. With an international market and heated tobacco units that have been quite successful, shipment volume for PM has been more stable. Even their cigarette shipment volume in the latest quarter fell only 0.4% but was more than offset by their HTU volume growing nearly 21% for the quarter. Further, their oral product shipments had increased materially in the last quarter. That was largely driven by nicotine pouches and Snus.

PM Shipment Volume (Philip Morris)

With that being the case, PM's earnings are looking much more stable relative to MO these days and driving further potential earnings growth. Analysts expect nearly 5% EPS growth in 2024 and almost 9% in 2025. That means while the dividend payout ratio for PM is a bit more elevated compared to MO, that payout ratio could come down. That is, if they don't raise more aggressively and meet the analysts' projections.

PM Dividend Payout And FCF/Share (Portfolio Insight)

Lazard 5% Yield

LAZ is a financial advisory and asset management firm that's probably well-known enough around the globe but is relatively small, with an AUM of around $210 billion. LAZ is another name that comes up somewhat regularly on this list, but we haven't touched on it since our August 2023 piece. It's also a name that doesn't really provide consecutive annual increases, but the dividend still trends higher over time nonetheless.

For example, the last $0.50 quarterly dividend has been paid for now 8 quarters in a row. The $0.47 amount prior to that was actually 13 quarters in a row. As we can also see, through 2015 and 2019, the company was also paying larger special dividends with their regular quarterly. Those stopped once the pandemic hit, and they've never resumed since that time.

LAZ Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings for this company have been quite erratic. In 2023, EPS came out to $0.74. That would indicate a dividend payout ratio of 270% for the year, and also, that was a decline from the 2022 earnings of $3.71. Fortunately for investors and good news for its dividend, it looks like earnings are set to rebound significantly this year and next.

LAZ Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

NorthWestern Energy Group 5.02% Yield

NWE is a multi-utility company based out of South Dakota. This is a name that has come up previously in our monthly publication, but the last time we touched on the name would go back to May 2022. Like most utility companies, the higher rate environment has kept pressure on the share price. In the last three years, the share price has declined over 18%-and even factoring in the dividends paid on a total return basis would still see returns at negative ~6.6% during this time.

Ycharts

However, also like most utility companies, the steady cash flows and earnings growth that they experience help to make them serial dividend raisers. NWE has been raising its dividend for the last 18 consecutive years. With a 5% dividend yield, this is also a utility company that is paying above the sector median of ~4%.

NWE Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

That yield is also above the own companies average historically for the last 10 years.

NWE Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

NWE took an earnings hit in 2022, but they started to recover those declines with gains in 2023. A portion of that was driven by weather, as is a common cause for variability in utility earnings. Equity issuance was also noted as having some impact as well, though it was a rather small contributing factor. Analysts expect over this year that they will hit their 2021 EPS level and then exceed that in 2025.

NWE Earnings History And Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

With rate cuts also expected sometime over the next year or two, that should also bode well for the utility sector, including NWE. That could make NWE an appealing name to consider now for the long-term investor who is willing to have some patience.