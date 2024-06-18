Retail Sales May 2024: The Economy Is Slowing

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

The Advance Report on Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services was published on June 18, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the U.S. during the month of May 2024.

According to the Bureau of Census, total nominal retail sales grew by +0.09% on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis – 0.21% less than the median forecasted growth of +0.30%.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the consumer inflation data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data & Analysis

We begin our analysis of the Advance Retail Sales Report by reviewing summary information highlighted in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Retail Sales Summary (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The "Advance" sample of Retail Sales (Retail Trade & Food Services), totaled $703,088 million (seasonally adjusted) during the month of May, compared to the prior month's $702,458 million, representing a Month-on-Month growth rate of 0.09%, which ranks in the 34th percentile. This MoM growth rate represents an acceleration of +0.27% versus last month's -0.18% (revised down from 0.02%). May growth was significantly below the median forecast of 0.30%.

Readers should take note that the prior month’s (April) extremely weak Control Group numbers were revised significantly down (-0.57%).

As will be discussed later in this article, the retail sales data for March and February were revised downward. Therefore, the "net surprise" in this month's retail sales report was extraordinarily negative.

A Deep Dive Into The Retail Sales Data

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest Advance Retail Sales data. The analysis is broken down into three subsections: 1) Analysis of the impacts of inflation. 2) Rates of change and momentum of Real Retail Sales components. 3) Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any deviations from forecasts (i.e., surprises) and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Prices Matter: The Impact of Inflation and Deflation on Retail Sales

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on the interpretation of Retail Sales data. Price inflation impacts the quantity of goods and/or services that a given amount of money can buy. In order to track the actual quantity (as opposed to mere dollar value) of goods that retailers sell, it is necessary to adjust the nominal sales figures (reported in “current dollars”) for the impact of inflation. In Figure 2, we show Retail Sales in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures represent the economic value of goods sold by retailers, after they have been adjusted for inflation in specific retail goods/services categories.

Figure 2: Real Sales in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Retail Sales Inflation Adjustment (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

Despite the weak nominal results, in real terms there was slight acceleration in the Retail Ex-Control Group. The Control Group accelerated significantly.

For the remainder of this article, all figures will be presented in “real” (inflation-adjusted) terms. This is important because the most important indicators of economic activity in the US economy, such as Real Gross Domestic Product and Real Gross Domestic Output, are accounted for in real-inflation adjusted terms.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Real Retail Sales Components

In this section we break down Retail Sales into key components, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of retail sales are growing at a faster or slower rate than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, growth rates are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames.

Figure 3: Real Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Real Annualized Change in Retail Sales (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth- As can be seen in Figure 3, overall real retail sales growth, on a 3-month annualized basis (1.53%), was in the 33rd percentile, while the rate of change for the most recent month was in the 56th percentile. It should be noted that the 3-month growth rate has accelerated relative to the 6-month growth rate.

Divergences in rates of change between categories- During the past three months the growth of the Retail control group was in the 32nd percentile while the Ex-Retail control group was in the 34th percentile.

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Real Retail Sales

In this section, the analysis is focused on identifying which components of retail sales are driving the MoM growth (contraction) and MoM acceleration (deceleration) in the overall Retail Sales figures. We develop this analysis in three steps. First, we analyze the contributions of the Control Group and the Ex-Control Group to the reported overall MoM growth and acceleration of Retail Sales. Second, we focus exclusively on the Control Group and break down the component contributions to its reported MoM growth. Third, perform the same analysis for the Ex-Control Group.

Contributions to Change and Acceleration from Control Group & Ex-Control Group

In this subsection, we focus on the contributions of the Control Group and Ex-Control Group to the MoM growth and MoM acceleration of Retail Sales.

Figure 4: Control Group & Ex-Control Group Contributions to MoM Retail Sales Growth

Contributions to Real Retail Sales (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

Retail control group contributed 0.65% to acceleration, while everything else excluding the Retail Control group contributed 0.04% to acceleration.

Control Group: Analysis of Component Contributions

In this subsection, we focus the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the Control Group.

The Retail Sales Control Group excludes spending on automobiles, gasoline, building materials, and food services. By removing these volatile and/or otherwise unrepresentative components, the Control Group typically provides a better indication of underlying trends and tendencies in consumer spending.

Figure 5: Control Group: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

Contributions to Real Retail Control Group (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The largest contributors to the acceleration of the Retail control group were Nonstore Retailers (1.05%) and General Merchandise Stores (0.24%). While the largest contributors to the deceleration of the Retail control group were Food and Beverage Stores (-0.19%) and Furniture and Home Furnishings Stores (-0.05%).

Ex-Control Group: Analysis of Component Contributions

In this subsection, we focus the component contributions to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the Control Group.

The Ex-Control Group consists of sales by retail vendors in four major categories: Motor Vehicles and Parts, Building Materials & Gardening Equipment, Gasoline Stations and Food Services & Drinks. Monthly growth in these categories often tend to be volatile and/or otherwise unrepresentative of overall trends and tendencies in consumer spending. Therefore, monthly Ex–Control Group sales growth numbers need to be analyzed in an appropriate context. However, taken as a group, it is important to note that the overall incidence of Ex-Control Group sales is important, representing 41.78% of total Retail Sales for this month.

Figure 6: Ex-Control Group: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

Contributions to Real Ex-Retail Control Group (Census Bureau & Investor Acumen)

The largest contributors to the acceleration of the Retail control group were Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers (0.39%) and Gasoline Stations (0.11%). While the largest contributors to the deceleration of the Retail control group were Food Services and Drinking Places (-0.22%) and Building Mat. and Garden Equip. and Supplies Dealers (-0.18%).

U.S. Economy Outlook

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released Advance Retail Sales data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to U.S. Economic Forecasts

Let’s begin with a brief review of forecasters’ expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected to report that Real Total Retail Sales grew at +0.57% percent during the most recent month (66th percentile). Assuming that this forecast had been entirely correct, and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month annualized change of Real Total Retail Sales would have been a +3.99% growth rate, that would have ranked in the 56th percentile historically.

As it turns out, the reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) surprised to the downside and indicate that Real Total Retail Sales grew at a 3-month annualized rate of just +1.53%, a rate of change which ranks in the 33rd percentile historically. This represents a very significant decline in the estimate of retail sales growth during the past three months. It should be noted that much of this downward revision to the 3-month growth estimate is due to downward revisions of data for prior months.

This will likely cause a downgrade of economists’ estimates of consumer spending and overall GDP in the past three months. It will also cause many economists to downgrade their forecasts for US economic growth during the second quarter of 2024.

Updated Outlook for U.S. Economy

How do these updates to our forecasts for the above macroeconomic conditions affect our overall outlook for the U.S. economy? Currently, the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is dominated by whether the US economy will achieve a “soft-landing.” How does our thorough analysis of the just-released Advance Retail Sales data impact the analysis of this question?

The somewhat disappointing Retail Sales numbers in May are following on the heels of very weak data in April. Indeed, today’s retail sales report appears to generally confirm what most other economic indicators have been very strongly suggesting since April: The pace of growth in the US economy is slowing. I say “generally” because growth in the Control Group was strong this month. However, growth in the Control Group was quite weak on a 3-month basis.

Therefore, the question is raised whether the US economy will experience a “soft” or “hard” landing? In our view, it will take several more months of data to enable an answer.

Historically, hard landings (recessions) have been triggered by shocks at a time that the economy is otherwise vulnerable. Our view is that, due to the recent slowdown in the growth rate of economic activity, the US economy is currently vulnerable to a hard landing, in the event of a significant shock. In this regard, we believe that the prospects for an oil price shock in the second half of 2024 are underappreciated.

Market Outlook

In the immediate aftermath of the publication of the retail sales report, US bonds fell moderately, while equity markets remained relatively unchanged. What can we expect going forward?

Regarding US treasury bonds, to the extent that data continue to confirm a slowdown in the US economy, we think that the door is open for continued declines in yields across the maturity curve. In particular, we think real yields could fall substantially, making Treasury Inflation, Protected Securities (TIPS), an interesting investment option.

Regarding US equities, the outlook is mixed. On the one hand, declining nominal and real yields raise the prospect of easing financial conditions. They also tend to boost to PE ratios (via lowering of the risk-free component of equity discount rates). On the other hand, slowing economic growth could lower expectations of corporate earnings growth, and potentially cause an increase in the equity risk premium — both factors being associated with lower PE ratios.

Overall, macro conditions for equities appear to be roughly neutral to slightly less favorable than neutral. Furthermore, the valuation of the S&P 500 index is unappealing due to rich valuations in a group of heavily weighted stocks, particularly those with AI-driven narratives. Having said that, there are some interesting pockets of value to be found in the US market and globally.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team has been positioning our portfolios in a manner that accounts for various risks. First and foremost, we are positioning our portfolios for the risks of severe oil price shocks, particularly in the second half of 2024. Second, we think that the risk of a severe slowdown in US economic growth – and potentially even a recession – is rising.

In this context, we think that very extraordinary opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between now and August.