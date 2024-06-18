Opera Limited: Targeting The Gaming Market Unlocks Significant Opportunities

deberarr/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has seen significant growth in its average revenue per user in the last couple of years, and I believe this growth can continue in the next couple of years as Opera focuses more and more on the gaming market. The PC gaming market is approximately 1.86 billion people, and a large percentage of that is Western users, which their advertisement partners are willing to pay for. Opera GX currently only has 30 million users, and I believe they can manage to capture bigger percentages of this market in the upcoming years. I believe Opera GX has the potential to be their big winner and give Opera exponential growth in the next couple of years. This, tied with their very attractive dividend and repurchase yield, and current valuation, I rate Opera Limited (OPRA) a strong buy.

Revenue

We will start with the growth in the revenues over the past years for Opera. We've got to start here with their revenue model.

Revenue model (Opera)

Opera has built a business model around two income streams: search and advertising. The three-year agreement came with an option, exercisable by Google, to extend for one or two additional years—through 2024 or 2025, which they exercised recently. Its biggest revenue segment is from the advertisements that appear on its various platforms. It includes:

Browser Ads: A user interface within a browser displays ads.

Content Ads: These appear on the Opera content sites, such as Opera News.

Ad Networks: In cooperation with advertising networks, generate income by sending traffic and engagement.

The other small part consists of the services or subscriptions that one will take through their browser, such as their VPN service.

Average revenue per user is a common way to identify a company ability to increase their revenues and to help identify if their revenue per user is rising or falling. Opera has significantly grown average revenue per user these past years. This growth is closely tied to a higher percentage of Western users, who are generally more profitable than users from other regions. Such profit exists for one primary reason: western users have higher conversion rates compared to other regions. This makes the advertisement market in the west more attractive.

The higher purchasing power and spending nature of consumers in Western countries provide companies such as Opera with more advertisement revenues per user, as they earn revenues from advertisements. To showcase the difference, the average CPM for Facebook ads is $20 in the US and $2 in India. India is extremely different, and it is important to note that the US is substantially higher than other Western countries. However, this shows you how much more valuable Western markets are compared to other regions.

ARPU (Opera)

The value of the ARPU and revenue data confirm this positive trend. From Q1 2020 to Q1 2024, ARPU increased from $0.41 to $1.43, with quarterly CAGR of 8.12%. This high, reliable uptrend testifies to how much Western users are impacting the ARPU.

The total revenues at Opera have seen an upward trend in the past few years. The total revenue in 2016 was $107.3 million; this has constantly grown to $411.6 million by TTM 2023. Such dynamic revenue growth is very well-connected with the rise in ARPU, but it also showcases the total revenue has increased on average faster than the ARPU. It underlines the complete success that Opera Software has reached in expanding their user base and monetization efforts.

Profitability and Costs

The average cost of revenue is about 13% of the total revenues, while the average gross margin is 87%, but it has declined slightly over the past few years. The annual growth rate of the operating cash flow was about 29%, and, on average, it constitutes about 26% of the revenue from the years gone.

Revenue, Cost of revenue and Gross profit (Seeking Alpha)

In early February 2024, Opera announced its first dedicated AI product cluster to support ongoing initiatives across its product range. With data center infrastructure located in Iceland, drawing clean energy and benefiting from natural cooling, it carried capital expenditure of about $19 million paid by the company in cash in Q1 2024.

Cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

Opera's average Capex/Revenue is 3% in the past years. While marketing and distribution costs contribute to approximately 28% of the company's revenue, but only contribute 12% to the growth base. However, the company has lately been dedicating capital to its AI division, which speaks volumes about investment strategy in innovation. The average free cash flow rose by 38.25% a year, which makes up about 23% of revenue. Recent years give evidence of improvement in how effective it is to convert revenues into cash flows and how little capital intensive their business is, which converts to a high FCF margin.

Growth and Market share

Opera has seen some strong growth recently, with organic growth being the major driver, contributing 74% of the growth. Organic refers to nonpaid sources for growth. These are the word of mouth, social media, and search engine results. Similarly, online advertising, sponsored content, and everything included under this would contribute to paid growth and add up to 12% of Opera's overall development. Also, there is growth of 14% through OEM, which are the users acquired through Opera's partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers, where the Opera browser is pre-installed on devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Also, I want to mention that, Opera GX portrays itself on Twitter/X, in my view, with a youthful flare in the hopes of grabbing its younger audience with fun and relatable content. The brilliance of this marketing strategy lies in the fact that Opera GX can amass 1.1 million followers on Twitter/X, and with tweets that can reach several millions, and all this with without being an expensive marketing strategy.

Opera currently has 304 million active users monthly on mobile devices, computers, and other internet-enabled gadgets – all over the world – taking an 8% market share. Desktop-wise, it has 80 million users, of which only 32 million are from the Western part of the globe. There are 224 million mobile users, with 20 million from the Western markets.

Opera users (Opera)

Before identifying the growth opportunities for Opera, we need to understand the potential drivers, which are increased search and advertisement revenues. What can drive these factors? A bigger user base, bigger percentage of Western users and higher advertisement prices. Let's look into the segments in a bit more detail.

Global internet usage has more than doubled in the last decade and is currently estimated at over 5.3 billion users, or about 64% of the world's population. Edge Optical Solutions reported it at 7.9 billion in 2029. Major drivers for such growth include extended network coverage for mobile phone use and advanced economic conditions that make it possible for more people to log into this proverbial "global village."

One of the main segments Opera is focusing on is the gaming market. There are 3.2 billion gamers worldwide, and 1.86 billion of them are PC gamers. On average, the PC gaming market increases by 40 million every year past 14 years. Opera's browser, Opera GX, is targeted toward this market, and I believe it can be the bigger winner for this company. According to Opera, the intersection of Gen-Z and PC gamers, which are who Opera identifies as the total addressable market, is approximately 400 million.

I believe that is conservative TAM because there is a likelihood that members of other generations would want to use Opera GX. Next up is trying to identify how many of these PC gamers are from the Western markets? In total, North America and Europe combined are 668 million users.

Total Addressable market (Opera)

In the last couple of years, the cost of advertisements has been spiraling up, with demand for digital space increasing from competition and fine-tuning targeting options. Pay-per-click advertising averages between $0.11 and $0.50 per click, and CPMs for social media ads can range from $0.51 to $8 per 1,000 impressions, depending on the platform and targeting specificity. The online advertisement market size, on a high-growth trajectory, is estimated at around $257.97 billion in 2024 and projected at $431.76 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10.85%.

Opera browsers and unique features

Opera GX has some unique features explicitly created to increase the gaming experience and differentiate it from all the rest of the browsers. This, coupled with its main feature, GX Control, allows one to set a limit on how much CPU or RAM the browser can hog—freeing more resources for gaming and, hence, improving performance. Another great feature is that it integrates with Twitch; a user can watch their favorite streams while in-game without needing to leave the program.

Also, the Opera GX is highly customizable, with many gaming-related themes available for dark mode, which many users seem to have taken an interest to. GX Corner encompasses free games, the best deals, a game release calendar, and gaming news under one roof.

It also comes equipped with a personalized news feed for new games and direct links to new or upcoming games through Steam or the companies' websites, as well as a forthcoming games calendar. Such eccentric but functional features turn out to be great for user experience.

Opera GX features (Opera)

I don't believe Opera GX has strong moats, but I believe they have an early advantage and a unique targeted user base. Opera has strong brand leverage, with 74% of Opera's growth done organically.

In terms of collaborative opportunities, Opera is relatively unique in being able to partner exclusively with these game development companies, creating new features and collaborations to try to bring more users in; its competitors try to play catch-up. Strategic partnerships already nailed down with Google Gemini, CD Projekt Red, Google MSI, and Steam give Opera GX some exclusive content.

While Opera GX, therefore, has not garnered significant moats yet, its early advantage in strategic partnerships and innovativeness in features like the ability to allow or disallow ads, in effect, has built-in ad blockers, hence what could give it an edge in the gaming community.

Competition

Opera GX has competition from Microsoft Edge, Brave, Firefox, and Chrome. Most do not have the unique features of Opera GX. Still, Microsoft Edge is among the browsers that now target the gaming niche, adding some new features and improving gaming efficiency in its Edge browser.

In speed test, Opera products rank high. In the Windows product group, it ranks third, after Chrome and Edge, while on Apple devices, it ranks behind Safari.

Risks

Opera bears several risks that could hurt its business performance. First, the market for advertisements is cyclical, which can impact Opera's income streams. Opera has to secure search deals with companies like the Google. They have an agreement which they made with Google for the period covering 2022-2024, with an option to extend to 2025, which Google has exercised. Revenues from search deals accounted for 42% of Opera's total revenues, meaning that the company is significantly dependent on the contract renewables.

The second major weakness of Opera regards the low diversification of revenue sources. The company heavily relies on very few key sources of income, meaning that the organization will be seriously threatened by any changes in those areas.

Opera has basically no financial risks, with an unbelievably low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Which gives them a comfortable ICR of above 1000.

Capital Allocation

The total amount of dividends paid by Opera will decrease from 2023 to 2024 due to a repurchase program, which is expected to save the company some money. The payout ratio currently stands at 46%. However, if the EPS of Q1 2024 are annualized, the payout ratio exceeds 100%. It's important to note that this annualized EPS is significantly lower than the estimates for the entire year.

Total Yield (Morning Star)

In terms of shares, one American Depositary Share (ADS) equals two equity shares. Earnings per ADS were $1.41, while dividends were $0.80 per ADS, resulting in a payout ratio of 56%. This discrepancy highlights an error in the Seeking Alpha site, which calculates the payout ratio by comparing EPS with dividends, despite dividends being paid out per ADS.

Looking at the yield, we can see that the current dividend yield has gone down as the price of Opera has fallen, additionally Opera completed a significant share repurchase from its pre-IPO shareholder, 360 Security Technology Inc. They bought 46.75 million shares, equivalent to 23.4 million American Depositary Shares, at a price of $5.50 per ADS, totaling $128.6 million, which represented a repurchase yield of 12.95% in 2023. This year, the combined total yield is 7.51%, which is not bad.

Valuation

My DCF sensitivity analyses indicate Opera is undervalued under every growth scenario. My estimated valuation indicates that the market is pricing Opera to go through negative growth, reflecting a lack of confidence in Opera's ability to remain competitive and gain market share.

DCF sensitivity analyses (Author's calculations)

This is reflected by the dividend yield of above 5%. When investors perceive higher risk or uncertainty in a company's future, they might demand a higher yield as compensation.

To estimate the potential of Opera GX, I focused on the valuation driven by increased Western users and disregarded ARPU contributions from non-Western users. I have assumed 60% of Opera GX's growth came from Western users. I estimate the total market for Opera GX to be 1.8 billion users, with about 500 million "real" gamers. Assuming a conservative target of 100 million Opera GX users by 2030 and 60 million users (double the current number) by 2027, this represents a CAGR of 20%.

OLS regression

The growth in ARPU and Western users is correlated at a 0.76 level. The OLS regression results reflected that with the addition of each million Western users, the ARPU increases by approximately $0.056.

Sensitivity analysis of Opera GX revenue contribution (Author calculations)

Considering this another 60 million users by 2027, with 30 million users in the Western market, increasing revenues by an additional $300 million. While these estimates might seem exaggerated, the significant difference between Western and emerging markets must be considered. I believe my estimates are somewhat conservative because if Opera GX captures more users by 2027, the potential is much higher.

ARPU and western growth

The average ARPU has been growing at 8.13% quarterly, while the average quarterly Western growth has been 3.18%. This means that since Q1 2020, ARPU has grown by 3.56 times faster than the number of Western users. Projecting a 2027 ARPU, if we extrapolate this trend for 2027 and assume that the Western user base grows from 50 million in Q1 2024 to 80 million in Q4 2027 (a 60% increase so that quarterly growth would be 2.92%)—ARPU would rise 3.56 times, reaching an approximate level of 6.56 in the 2027 year-end. This would portend total revenues of more than 1 billion in 2027.

Sensitivity analysis (Authors calculations)

One should not expect ARPU to grow as rapidly as it has in the past with the high user growth. Therefore, it is unlikely that ARPU will continue to grow 3.56 times faster than Western users in the future.

What can go wrong with Opera? Opera runs the risk of having difficulties sustaining its user growth and possibly even needing to discontinue dividend payments, thereby potentially discouraging dividend-seeking investors. Despite these risks, the current stock price appears significantly discounted based on my calculations.

Current price scenario (Authors calculations)

Despite all the latter and many other risks, the current stock price seems heavily discounted according to my calculations. Another reason is that the most prominent owner is a Chinese holding company, which might worry some investors. However, the second-largest owner is the Norwegian holding company Otello ASA. I don't think Chinese ownership is a problem because Opera's home office is in Oslo, Norway, and it runs Opera like a typical Norwegian company.

Conclusion

Opera is still not one of the big players in the browser market, but if it manages to capture a large percentage of the gaming market, this could easily change. Over the past few years, they have managed to triple their ARPU, a trend that I believe will continue as they continue to capture a more significant percentage of the Western market. Opera GX targets a broad market, a good portion of which are in Western countries. Unique features coupled with partnerships put Opera GX in a good position to grow its user base and maintain a positive growth rate. It's interesting because this analysis mainly focuses on the growth prospects of Opera GX, without mentioning what their AI and other browsers might bring to the table.

Opera presents an exciting growth opportunity with a dividend yield of more than 5%, a payout ratio of 50%, and a share repurchase yield of 2.5%. I believe Opera could be considered a value play, yet the company has strong growth characteristics. Opera does have risks, since every growth stock is closely tied to its growth expectations. However, according to my DCF sensitivity analyses, they are undervalued now, which minimizes this risk. Why is Opera so undervalued? I think it comes down to its position as a foreign company, with the majority owner being a Chinese holding company, which I don't view as an issue. Therefore, I rate Opera Limited a strong buy based on the current outlook.