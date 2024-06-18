Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Presents at JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.34K Followers

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference Call June 18, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Domenic Dell’Osso - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Johnson - JP Morgan

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Johnson

Okay. Good afternoon. I'm Michael Johnson with JP Morgan. Pleased today to have a fireside chat with Nick Dell’Osso, CEO, longtime employee of Chesapeake Energy. Nick, thanks for coming today. I understand you've been on a golf trip with your dad. So glad we got you back safely from that. He was in Ireland and Scotland.

I'll start with the easy question. Any update on the timing for the Southwestern merger?

Domenic Dell’Osso

No, no update. We've continued to say second half of the year. Obviously, we have received a second request from the FTC, which everyone knows. We do have our shareholder vote occurring here just in a couple of hours this morning. So, we're looking forward to being past that step in the process, and then we will continue to work with the FTC to comply with the data requests they've had and follow through on that process. It's a little bit of a hard thing to pin down on an estimate of time. So, we'll continue to stick with second half of the year.

Michael Johnson

Got it.

Domenic Dell’Osso

Safely saying it won't close before the end of this month.

Michael Johnson

Thank you. So, when you're combined, you'll be the largest producer of natural gas in the US. We're always interested in your view on the macro. But before we get to that, I also want to ask. You've conducted what would have been called an experiment 10 years ago in curtailing production and cutting back on CapEx to let production fall. There was a time in our careers where that

Recommended For You

About CHK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHK

Trending Analysis

Trending News