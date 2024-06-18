StevenStarr73

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is a veteran player in the club market, being around since 1984. The company has flipped the growth switch after its IPO in 2018 and has been a market-beating investment since.

Following a 34% surge year-to-date, we're here to find out if there's still upside left.

Introduction

For a long time, I've been saying BJ's Wholesale Club is a Hold, as I viewed it as inferior to Costco.

I was of the opinion that despite Costco's much higher valuation, BJ's underperformance in terms of growth, geographic expansion, and margin stability, all justified its lower valuation, making Costco the better investment.

Data by YCharts

So far, we can see that Costco was indeed the better investment. However, I was partially wrong because, as Costco and other peers like Walmart (WMT) continued to deliver extraordinary results, the entire sector has seen its multiples expand.

BJ's Wholesale is no exception, which has led to market-beating performance YTD:

Data by YCharts

Let's go over what we missed, and assess whether we're late to the party or not.

Lackluster Q1'24, Still Underperforming Costco

BJ's revenues in the first quarter were $4.9 billion, up 4.1% from the prior year period. Growth was led by membership growth, as fees grew 8.6% to $111 million, while merchandise sales grew 4.0% to $4.8 billion.

The majority of merchandise sales growth was derived from new openings, as reflected by the underwhelming 1.6% comparable sales increase. Excluding gas, comparable sales were essentially flat, growing 0.6%.

Merchandise gross margin declined by 70 bps to 16.1%, due to an unfavorable product mix. Operating margin declined by slightly more than that, as a decline in pre-opening costs was more than offset by an increase in SG&A.

Both operating profit and net income declined slightly Y/Y.

Overall, these are not good numbers, especially when put in the context of the flourishing sector.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Costco and BJ's Wholesale financial report

Starting with comp sales, we can see that Costco continued to outperform, and by a widening margin. Other peers like Walmart (WMT) grew comps by 3.8%, while Target's (TGT) comps declined by 3.7%.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Costco and BJ's Wholesale financial report

Looking at revenues on a TTM basis, BJ's gained marginal market share, although I estimate this has more to do with seasonality. This is true for membership revenues as well.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Costco and BJ's Wholesale financial report

In terms of margin, this was a particularly bad quarter for BJ's, as the company's 3.3% margin was significantly below Costco's for the first time in many years. One of the most important aspects of these member clubs is stability and consistent operational leverage, and we can clearly see BJ's is failing on that front.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Costco and BJ's Wholesale financial report

Lastly, Costco continues to outpace BJ's with its geographic expansion, which makes total sense considering the former is targeting 20-30 openings a year, while the latter is targeting 10. Importantly, Costco is outpacing BJ's both domestically and of course internationally, where BJ's does not operate.

So we're seeing another quarter of significantly inferior fundamental performance, and yet, BJ's stock has been a great performer this year. Here's my explanation.

Sector-Wide Multiple Expansion

Building on the shoulders of Costco's and Walmart's strengths, we are seeing a sector-wide multiple expansion year-to-date.

Starting with Costco, we can see that the entirety of the stock price increase can be attributed to its multiple expanding:

Data by YCharts

For Walmart, it's a combination of multiple expansion and upward revisions:

Data by YCharts

As for BJ's, the multiple expansion is also the main part of the story:

Data by YCharts

I'm not here to argue with the market placing higher multiples on certain companies, but I do believe BJ's fundamentals don't justify this surge.

Valuation

This leads me to the following observation. Costco's 5-year average forward P/E is 38.0x, Walmart's is 24.0x, and BJ's is 17.8x.

On an NTM basis, Costco is expected to generate $17.29 in EPS, Walmart is at $2.46, and BJ's is at $4.03.

Based on their current share prices, this reflects the following multiples and premium over the 5-year average:

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha.

As we can see, BJ's premium over its 5-year average is almost as high as Costco's, despite its much worse results.

While Walmart and Costco had great quarters, BJ's did not, and yet, it receives an elevated multiple.

In my view, this reflects a market that wants exposure to the sector but is reluctant to pay a higher price for the top-tier companies. As a result, they are bidding up an inferior company.

I don't view that as sustainable.

As multiples in the sector expand, I'd prefer to sit on the sidelines rather than buy a lower-quality peer at a historical overvaluation.

Conclusion

BJ's Wholesale is an inferior player in the club channel market, in terms of revenue growth, geographic expansion, margin stability, and operational leverage.

The company historically trades at a deep discount, and following the year-to-date surge in the sector's multiples, its stock has been outperforming the market.

As a result, BJ's is now trading at a 25% premium over its 5-year average valuation, despite its flat comparable sales growth and declining operating margin.

I don't think this is a healthy place to be in, but I do believe that as long as the sector continues to march higher, there isn't a huge downside either.

Therefore, I reiterate a Hold.