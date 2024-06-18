imtmphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) stock. My earlier November 23, 2023 write-up was focused on the review of FinVolution's financial results for the third quarter of last year.

The current update highlights the risks associated with FINV's 2024 performance, and the stock's shareholder capital return outlook. I continue to assign a Hold rating to FinVolution. The stock's potential FY 2024 shareholder yield at the teens percentage level is very attractive, but the company's bottom line might miss analyst expectations considering its marketing investments and delinquency ratio.

Asset Quality And Marketing Spend Are Areas Of Concern

The sell side analysts see FinVolution's normalized earnings per share or EPS growth in RMB or local currency terms accelerating from +8.1% for FY 2023 to +9.9% in FY 2024 as per S&P Capital IQ data.

I take the view that FINV's actual earnings for this year might fall short of the market's expectations if certain risks materialize.

A key risk factor or area of concern is that FinVolution's asset quality deteriorates further.

FINV's "90 day+ delinquency ratio" increased by a significant +53 basis points YoY to 2.45% in the most recent quarter or Q1, 2024 as indicated in its results press release.

Definition Of FinVolution's 90 Day+ Delinquency Ratio

FINV's Q1 2024 Results Press Release

Looking ahead, FINV's delinquency ratio could stay elevated and its asset quality might remain weak, considering recent macroeconomic data for its home market, Mainland China. Seeking Alpha News reported on June 17, 2024, that China's "property investment fell 10.1% Y/Y" in the 5M2024 time period. Another Reuters news article published on the same day indicated that the YoY growth in "industrial output" for Mainland China slowed from +6.7% in April to +5.6% for May.

In the company's press releases, FINV describes itself as a "fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China" which links up "borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions." There are risks relating to weaker asset quality and higher credit losses for FinVolution if Chinese economic growth turns out to be slower than expected.

Separately, elevated marketing costs might be a drag on FinVolution's full-year FY 2024 profitability.

FINV's S&M (Sales & Marketing) expenses rose by a meaningful +13% YoY from RMB397.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB449.2 million for Q1 2024. This was more significant than the company's +4% YoY revenue expansion in the latest quarter.

At its Q1 2024 analyst briefing, FinVolution explained that the company "continued to strengthen efforts to acquire new borrowers in both our China and international markets" which drove its S&M costs higher. FINV also emphasized at the company's most recent quarterly analyst call that its international "segment's contribution to revenue (19% in Q1 2024) will continue to increase as we strengthen our existing markets and expand into new territories."

It is possible to infer from FINV's management comments that the company is focusing a lot on growth opportunities in international markets, which will likely entail a higher level of S&M investments and spending. This is most probably a case of "short-term pain (increase in costs), long-term gain (faster revenue growth)" for FinVolution. Notably, FINV's revenue growth (+4) was substantially lower than the increase in S&M expenses (+13%) in Q1 2024.

Positive Outlook For Dividends And Share Repurchases

FinVolution's potential shareholder yield is enticing, and this helps to offset the negatives associated with a potential FY 2024 earnings miss, which I mentioned in the previous section.

The stock offers a consensus forward FY 2024 dividend yield of 5.1%. The analysts' assumptions regarding FINV's expected dividend distributions are conservative and realistic. Based on data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the consensus FY 2024 dividend payout ratio estimate for FinVolution is just 18%. The consensus FY 2024 dividend per ADS (American Depositary Share) forecast of $0.24 for FINV also implies a modest +1% dividend hike in absolute terms as compared to the company's actual FY 2023 dividend per ADS distribution of $0.237.

On the other hand, FINV has been pretty aggressive in buying back the company's own shares. FinVolution spent $27.2 million on share buybacks in Q1, 2024, which is equivalent to an annualized share repurchase amount of $108.8 million. As a comparison, FINV allocated $97.6 million of excess capital to buybacks in FY 2023. Assuming that FinVolution continues with its current pace of repurchases ($27.2 million per quarter), the stock's potential buyback yield for the current fiscal year is estimated to be 8.8%.

To sum things up, FinVolution could possibly boast a FY 2024 shareholder yield (repurchases and dividends divided by market capitalization) of 13.9% (8.8%+5.1%). At its Q1 2024 earnings call, FINV committed to executing on "a leading capital return program through a combination of dividends and buybacks." The company's comments increase the probability of FinVolution distributing a meaningful amount of capital to shareholders this year.

Final Thoughts

A Hold rating for FinVolution Group is fair based on my analysis. FINV's potential shareholder yield is appealing, but this is likely to be reflective of investors' worries about FINV's earnings risk factors. Also, FinVolution's current P/E multiple is roughly on par with its historical average. As per S&P Capital IQ data, FINV is currently trading at 3.4 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E and this is close to its historical five-year mean forward P/E metric of 3.6 times.