Dating-app stocks have been tumbling all year. While tech peers have been rising amid a general buzz in AI, investors have lost confidence in the ability of the dating app space to retain users and encourage them to keep paying as headlines of "swipe fatigue" continue to mount.

And yet - Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is still growing. Though certainly a smaller competitor behind industry behemoth Match (MTCH), the company behind Tinder and Hinge, Bumble's portfolio of apps is doing surprisingly well, despite the stock's ~25% decline this year (roughly ten points worse than Match).

I last wrote a neutral article on Bumble in 2021, when the stock was still coming off post-IPO highs. With the stock having crumbled since then in spite of consistent growth rates, I think it's a great time to re-assess the bull case for Bumble, and I'm returning to this stock with a buy rating.

Here are all of the key reasons to be bullish on Bumble:

Broad product portfolio- Bumble operates a total of five apps: Bumble, Bumble BFF, Badoo, Fruitz, and Official. The latter two are acquisitions. Of these, I particularly find Bumble BFF (an app for finding friends) and Official (an app meant for couples to maintain a healthy relationship) appealing, as they defy the traditional dating-app norms and give Bumble a foothold into different use cases.

User growth- Though the U.S. has more dominant apps in Tinder and Hinge, the Bumble portfolio of apps is seeing strong growth in Europe and Latin America. Overall, the company has managed consistent double-digit y/y user growth.

New leadership shake-up- Though founder Whitney Wolfe Herde, an acclaimed billionaire businesswoman, is no longer leading Bumble, her replacement Lidiane Jones brings tremendous credibility as the former CEO of Slack prior to its acquisition by Salesforce.

Profitability- Bumble generates healthy adjusted EBITDA margins and expects to continue gaining leverage, and trades at very modest multiples of its bottom-line metrics.

In my view, the recent dip in Bumble stock is a great opportunity to buy in.

Consistent user growth

The first and most important metrics to show: contrary to popular belief that Bumble and other dating apps are starting to see softening user trends, Bumble is still growing, and quite consistently at that.

Bumble user trends (Bumble Q1 shareholder letter)

The company's flagship Bumble app added 42k net-new users in the most recent quarter, ending at 2.73 million paid users: up 18% y/y. Note that the company has just relaunched the Bumble app with a redesign of many core features, including more versatility over options for the first connection with a match. The company has also revamped its Premium+ subscription offering.

The company notes that engagement so far has been healthy. Per CEO Lidiane Jones' remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We see Premium+ as a valuable future revenue stream and expect to continue to add additional features and optimize pricing for the subscription tier. Beyond Premium+, we're continuing to run global pricing optimization and expanding further into existing growth markets in Western Europe, LatAm and Asia. Overall, the Bumble app launch feedback from customers has been tremendously valuable to us. We captured the attention of young users who loved our marketing campaign and are taking time to share their thoughts and what they would like to see us do next. It's clear that customers of all Asia want Bumble to be the brand that they trust, to really understand and meet their needs. Based on early data from last week, we have seen strong improvements in engagement trends, including an increase in chat initiation with almost half of new users adopting opening moves, and most importantly, an increase in users getting matches. This has been an encouraging start."

We do note that average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) is down, but the company attributed this to geographical mix with the strength in Europe and Asia. Individual markets including the U.S., however, saw ARPPU growth within the market.

The company also saw user growth in the non-Bumble apps, up 12, sequentially and up 13% y/y:

Bumble other apps user trends (Bumble Q1 shareholder letter)

Total revenue in Q1 clocked in at $267.8 million, up 10% y/y and beating Wall Street's expectations of $265.5 million (+9% y/y).

Already immensely profitable

We also can't neglect to mention Bumble's significant profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the most recent quarter hit a multi-year high at 28%, with nominal adjusted EBITDA of $74 million growing 25% y/y:

Bumble adjusted EBITDA (Bumble Q1 shareholder letter)

Importantly, Bumble is expecting at least 300bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion this year, driven by continued growth in paid users and attach rates of premium features:

Bumble outlook (Bumble Q1 shareholder letter)

Valuation, risks, and key takeaways

Against these lofty profit targets, we find that Bumble trades at an incredibly modest valuation. Taking a conservative view of Bumble's guidance targets for the current year (9% y/y revenue growth within the 8-11% growth range, and 300bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, implying a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin for the year), we get to $1.15 billion in revenue and $333.5 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Meanwhile, at current share prices near $11, Bumble trades at a market cap of just $1.34 billion. After we net off the $262.7 million of cash and $620.0 million of debt on Bumble's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $1.70 billion.

This puts Bumble's valuation multiples at:

1.5x EV/FY24 revenue

5.1x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA

There are, of course, risks at hand. Competitive risks are prevalent, especially as many dating apps undergo phases of being popular and then irrelevant. I'd argue, however, that Bumble's broad portfolio of apps, including Official which is meant for couples rather than for dating, helps to bulwark against some of those risks. Macro risks are another major concern: if more people feel the need to squeeze their budgets, the willingness to pay for dating apps and use premium features may dwindle, especially when the apps function perfectly well for free.

At a ~5x adjusted EBITDA multiple, however, I see far more opportunity than risk here. It's time to re-assess this stock and buy for the rebound.