All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI:CA) is the owner and operator of natural gas, wind and solar infrastructure assets. Its facilities produce around 3,355 megawatts of power, and Northland lays claim to 2,947 of it.

This company also owns a regulated utility, which functions as its distributor and retailer. Northland operates in Canada, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Mexico and Columbia.

It also has assets under construction and development in Canada, USA, Taiwan, South Korea, Poland and Scotland. It has been in business for over 36 years, and is rated investment grade by Fitch and S&P.

Fitch reaffirmed its rating as recently as December 2023. The company pays 10 cents in monthly dividends and at the current price of $23.55, yields 5.1%. Northland is not usually shaking things up regarding its dividend, and the dividend has been the same since late 2017. It used to be 9 cents before raising it, increased from 8.75 cents back in 2006. The stock has done well for its investors over the last decade. However, those that got in the year after the pandemic, have not had an easy time.

This will be our first review of the company, and we shall begin the journey with the recently released Q1 numbers.

Q1 2024

Northland’s 2024 started off with a bang, as offshore wind generation exceeded the long term average forecasts. Generation was about 12% above historical averages. Those that follow this field know that this really amplifies the delta at the EBITDA level. Adjusted EBITDA was about 30% higher for Northland. With interest costs remaining relatively steady, its free cash flow increased by over 40%.

The table below shows the comparatives in key metrics by asset type and location.

Outlook

While the free cash flow and adjusted payout ratios look spectacularly good and show remarkable dividend coverage, that is not all there is to this story. The company has a large construction pipeline.

This pipeline is what gives Northland the bulk of its growth profile.

On completion, Northland hopes to expand its average contract life significantly from the current 8-year number.

None of this is cheap, and getting from point A to point B will require a lot of cash. As we have seen in most public market cases, capital costs have surprised to the upside. This is particularly true in infrastructure with multi-year timelines. How much does Northland have to pay for all of this growth, and how is it financed? Well, the profile below answers that question and it is quite unique. The bulk of the asset base will be financed with project level (or asset level if you will) debt.

Out of a total of $16.3 billion in estimated costs, Northland will finance equity of just $1.8 billion. We assume all of that will be from free cash flow or equity issuance. Certainly, with the current adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") run-rate, there is a lot left over after dividends. But the bulk of the financing will stay with each asset, and that will allow Northland to maintain its BBB level ratings. If you see the history for Northland, they have generally executed quite well. But these are complex, multi-year projects and things can go wrong. The good part is that you get some diversification from the fact that there are quite a few different projects. You also get a lot of free cash flow from existing assets. The combination gives you a good renewable play with some room for growth.

Valuation

Northland is difficult to value, as one cannot just rubber stamp the same multiple across every kind of renewable asset. But it is a good place to start. At 10.25X, you know you are not paying premium dollars for this.

By comparison, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP, BEPC) is well past 15X. But BEP's hydro assets are definitely a low maintenance gusher that are worth a few multiples higher. On the other hand, Atlantica Sustainable (AY) got taken out at 9.5X on estimated EV to EBITDA. Even the perpetual cheerleader for renewables, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) was ready to sell its 42% stake for that amount. To complicate matters for Northland, its debt levels should rise significantly in the years ahead. Even though the bulk of this will be at the project level, that debt level will likely weigh on the market capitalization and multiples that the stock can hold.

On an AFFO multiple basis, Northland is trading near 16X. This is way higher than the sector average, with BEP trading near 14X and AY being sold for around 11X. This again is a reflection of a lot of capital currently resting in assets under construction. Our larger point is that it is very challenging to ascertain whether Northland Power Inc. common stock is cheap, as that will depend a lot on the outcome of all of those dollars invested.

Verdict

One of the best reasons to get involved with Northland Power Inc. is that it has found a great balance between expansion and maintaining a BBB rating. This is two steps above junk and generally very difficult for companies (especially Canadian) to accomplish.

Investors can hence consider the preferred shares of this one. There are two listed which are interchangeable on September 30, 2025. These are

1) Northland Power Inc. CUM RSET PFD-1 (TSX:NPI.PR.A:CA)

The Series 1 dividend rate will reset on September 30, 2025 and every five years thereafter at a rate equal to the then five-year Government of Canada Bond yield plus 2.80%.

NPI.PR.A has a current yield of just 4.86%.

2) Northland Power Inc. CUM FLTG PFD 2 (TSX:NPI.PR.B:CA)

The holders of Series 2 Preferred Shares are entitled to receive floating dividend of 2.80% over the annual yield on 90-day Government of Canada treasury bills, payable quarterly.

NPI.PR.B has a current yield of 10.2%.

Of course, investors may think it is a no-brainer choice here to go with the 10.2% yield. Not so fast. The two will converge to the same price on September 30, 2025, as they are interchangeable. Also, NPI.PR.B has room to see a few cuts as it is linked to the short-term Canada Treasury rates, and we have already seen one rate cut from the Bank of Canada. Moreover, it trades $2.33 more expensive relative to NPI.PR.A.

If you factor in the dividend differential, you will get about a $1.40 extra with NPI.PR.B, even if there are no more rate cuts. So NPI.PR.A is definitely the cheaper option today. But what happens on September 30, 2025? Well, the key factor is the Government of Canada 5 year bond rate. At the current market rate, the reset will be at 3.4% plus 2.8% or 6.4% on par. For NPI.PR.A, that works to about 9.7% fixed for 5 years.

Of course, the two classes are interconvertible (with certain restrictions), so even NPI.PR.B could get that fixed rate. But your yield will be smaller as you have paid a lot more for the latter.

We like NPI.PR.A here, although it is not the most appealing preferred we can find. The current 4.86% yield is a bit on the low side, and we are likely going into the most volatile part of the interest rate cycle here. Still, it might make sense for those who see a secular move higher in interest rates. It is tough to find tax-advantaged yields from BBB rated parents that give you this much spread over risk-free rates. The preferreds also consume very little out of the whole payout, and we think they may be the best way to play this.

We have some limit orders in place and will likely buy if the current selloff continues.

