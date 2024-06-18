Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 18, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wright - VP, IR
Don Zurbay - President and CEO
Kevin Barry - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Caliendo - UBS
Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Jeffrey Johnson - Robert W. Baird
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Jonathan Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company
Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Patterson Companies Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to John Wright, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

John Wright

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in Patterson Companies’ fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year conference call. Joining me today are Patterson President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Zurbay; and Patterson Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Barry. After a review of our results and outlook by management, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain comments made during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material.

In addition, comments about the markets we serve, including growth rates and market shares, are based upon the company’s internal analysis and estimates. The

