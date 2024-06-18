ITA ETF: Not The Best Bet For Diversified Value

Simon George

In December 2022, I covered ITA iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) and I tested whether the bullish thesis for aerospace and defense stocks driven by expanding defense budgets was holding up. My conclusion was that while there is a lot of positive momentum and a lot of talk about expanding defense budgets, the inflation adjusted budgets were actually lower for 2023. Combined with the fact that I believe that you are better off picking a few names than to add an entire basket of aerospace and defense stocks, I assigned a hold rating to ITA ETF. In this report, I will be discussing how the ETF performed and whether there is any reason to change my rating.

What Is The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF?

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF invests in the aerospace and defense sector as well as capital goods and industrials aiming to track the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. Below, an overview of the holdings as well as the weights in the index have been provided.

Ticker Name Weight (%) RTX RTX CORP 18.59 BA BOEING 13.72 LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 12.84 HWM HOWMET AEROSPACE INC 5.08 TDG TRANSDIGM GROUP INC 4.93 GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 4.69 LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 4.47 AXON AXON ENTERPRISE INC 4.12 TXT TEXTRON INC 4.09 NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP 4.07 HEIA HEICO CORP CLASS A 3.10 WWD WOODWARD INC 2.70 CW CURTISS WRIGHT CORP 2.52 HII HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC 2.33 HEI HEICO CORP 2.07 BWXT BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.03 AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 1.46 HXL HEXCEL CORP 1.31 MOGA MOOG INC CLASS A 1.13 SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC CLASS A 0.86 KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTI 0.70 AIR AAR CORP 0.54 DRS LEONARDO DRS INC 0.43 MRCY MERCURY SYSTEMS INC 0.36 XTSLA BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY 0.34 RKLB ROCKET LAB USA INC 0.28 TGI TRIUMPH GROUP INC 0.27 DCO DUCOMMUN INC 0.19 RGR STURM RUGER INC 0.18 SWBI SMITH WESSON BRANDS INC 0.18 ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC CLASS A 0.14 CDRE CADRE HOLDINGS INC 0.14 VVX V2X INC 0.13 NPK NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC 0.09 SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC SHS C 0.05 WFFUT CASH COLLATERAL USD WFFUT 0.01 IXIU4 XAI INDUSTRIAL SEP 24 0.00 USD USD CASH -0.13 Click to enlarge

ITA Aerospace ETF Performance Disappoints

Data by YCharts

Comparing the performance of the ITA ETF to other aerospace ETFs as well as the S&P 500 shows that you would have been better off investing in index trackers other than the iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF. I would attribute the underperformance amongst the other aerospace and defense tracker to the weights of individual stocks in the ETF.

Data by YCharts

Combined, Boeing (BA), RTX Corporation (RTX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) account for 45% of the weight in the ETF. If these companies outperform, there are strong return prospects. However, Boeing stock lost 7.5%, Lockheed Martin stock lost 5% and RTX Corporation gained 6% which is a positive return but still underperforms the broader markets.

Data by YCharts

If we extend the list with another 12 names covering another 45% of the index, we see that aerospace was not a bad sector to be invested in. You just had to pick the right names, or in other words, the weighting of the index that is heavily skewed towards three companies made the ITA ETF the weakest performer.

Why Are The Top Three Aerospace Stocks Down?

So, the index weight distribution, or better said the lack of distribution, is what causes the underperformance. The next question then becomes why the prominently weighed stocks are underperforming. RTX stock lost altitude due to the issues with Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan. However, the buy call for RTX after the stock tumbled has been working rather well, strongly outperforming the market. The story of Boeing is well documented. Following the accident with the Boeing 737 MAX 9 earlier this year, the stock has lost nearly 25% of its value. Lockheed Martin saw its margins contract in its most recent earnings report and that is primarily driven by negative mix effects on development programs as well as continued cost challenges translating to forward losses. The impact of fixed cost contracts on earnings is something that is not unique to Lockheed Martin as inflation has significantly increased costs, while supply chain health is improving but definitely not where it should be.

Defense Contract Awards Are Less Strong Than May Appear

The Aerospace Forum

We see that the sentiment for aerospace and defense stocks has been quite strong, driven by expanding defense budgets. The defense budgets are indeed on the rise again. However, what we do see is that the contract values are down considerably year-to-date. Contract value for US contractors are down to $52.9 billion, or a 17% decline, while obligated funds are down 58.3% to $16.8 billion. So, the increased defense budgets are not quite translating to significant increases in defense contract awards. If you combine that with significantly higher costs of production and volume constraints due to supply chain challenges and multi-year volume expansions, it's not quite a surprise that we see some of the major defense contractors struggling to provide positive returns for investors.

Conclusion: ITA Aerospace Is A Hold For Diversification

I believe that investors are better off hand picking stocks and Aerospace & Defense ETFs only have some appeal in case you want to have exposure to the entire industry without buying stocks yourself. However, that brings the risk of also being exposed to underperforming names and in the case of ITA, it gives you a very high exposure to the names that have been underperforming. In my view, ITA is only attractive for those that are betting on the highly weighted stocks to outperform. If you want a more equal distribution of the weights, I would definitely consider the other aerospace and defense ETFs. My preferred way for exposure to the aerospace and defense industry would still be to select several stocks and not limit oneself to the US defense contractors. We saw stocks such as Rheinmetall, Saab and BAE Systems posting significant gains, and to me that shows that there still is significant value in the aerospace and defense industry, but when looking for investment opportunities, investors should not limit themselves to the US contractors, let alone the top three.