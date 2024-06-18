Scharfsinn86

I have covered Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. or "Westport" reported disappointing first quarter 2024 results with revenues and earnings falling well short of consensus expectations.

On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased by 6%, primarily driven by lower sales volumes in the company's delayed OEM, fuel storage, light-duty OEM, and heavy-duty OEM businesses.

This was partially offset by increased sales volume in electronics products and higher Independent Aftermarket revenues.

In addition, a combination of lower gross margins and higher operating expenses impacted Adjusted EBITDA:

The company's Q1 segment performance exhibited the usual pattern of the smaller Independent Aftermarket ("IAM") business operating at a modest profit while the larger Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") segment continues to suffer material losses:

On a more positive note, cash flow from operations improved substantially on a year-over-year basis due to favorable working capital movements:

However, material capital expenditures resulted in another quarter of negative free cash flow. Westport finished Q1 with $43.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as $54.9 million in debt obligations.

Please note that the company's recently established High Pressure Direct Injection ("HPDI") joint venture with key customer AB Volvo or "Volvo" (OTCPK:VLVLY, OTCPK:VOLAF, OTCPK:VOLVF) will have a material impact on Westport's financial position, results of operations, and cash flows going forward.

The joint venture will operate as an independent entity with Westport contributing certain HPDI™ assets and activities including related fixed assets, intellectual property, and business, into the joint venture. Volvo Group has acquired a 45% interest in the joint venture for approximately US$28 million, plus up to an additional US$45 million as an earn-out depending on the subsequent performance of the joint venture.

While Westport received a $28.4 million cash payment upon closing, the requirement to fund the joint venture on a pro rata basis will offset the liquidity benefit somewhat.

During the quarter, the company incurred $1.5 million in one-time expenses related to severance and costs associated with the establishment of the joint venture.

Going forward, Westport will no longer consolidate the money-losing HPDI business which should result in decreased OEM revenues, improved segment gross margins and substantially reduced losses from operations, as well as materially lower cash outflows.

Consequently, liquidity should not be an issue until at least 2026, particularly when considering new management's ongoing cost-cutting efforts as also outlined in the earnings press release:

Despite revenue temporarily falling short of our expectations in the first quarter, we've initiated cost-saving measures and have demonstrated a marked improvement in our cash from operations. Recognizing the significant tasks that lie ahead, we remain steadfastly dedicated to our priorities for 2024. Through strategic headcount reductions across the organization, we are aggressively streamlining our workforce to bolster operational agility. Our cost reduction measures also focus on initiating changes to our production lines to optimize manufacturing cost reductions and increase efficiency. These actions are not only enhancing our overall efficiency but also fostering a culture of accountability and collaboration. In our pursuit of profitability, cost cutting is not merely a priority—it is an imperative. We recognize that sustainable growth hinges on our ability to tightly manage expenses. Therefore, while we are committed to driving top-line growth and operational efficiencies, our foremost focus remains on reducing costs at every opportunity.

However, lost HPDI revenues will be partially offset by the gradual ramp of large LPG system supply contracts with an anticipated revenue contribution of €255 million over the next four years.

On the conference call, management also commented on the Chinese market, but it certainly didn't sound like OEM partner Weichai would pursue a commercial launch in the near future:

We remain optimistic on the Chinese natural gas vehicle market, which expanded to well over 100,000 commercial vehicles in 2023. And we continue to collaborate with our OEM partner in the Chinese market to provide an affordable, low-carbon solution in the future. The parties are currently discussing this work and the obligations of each party going forward. The engine development program continues to evolve and move forward.

During the questions-and-answers session, a number of analysts tried to get additional color on a potential date for the commercial launch in China, but management didn't have much of an answer:

We don't have any orders right now from Weichai for production. We've been shipping them development parts for trials. We're continuing the development work and, we're optimistic that we will get the – get through the development programs and into production at some point. But we don't have orders today.

Consequently, I would expect the terms of the existing large-scale supply agreement with the Weichai Westport joint venture to be modified again before the end of this year.

Bottom Line

Westport Fuel Systems reported disappointing first quarter results, with both revenues and profitability coming in below expectations.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the company and Volvo finally launched their new HPDI joint venture, which triggered a $28.4 million cash payment to Westport.

In combination with ongoing cost-cutting efforts, the resulting liquidity boost should be sufficient to carry the company well into 2026 and potentially even beyond.

However, with no visible path to profitability or free cash flow generation, I don't see any reason to initiate or add to existing positions at this point.

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.

