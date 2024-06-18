Cooling U.S. Consumer Spending Points To Weakening Inflation Threat

Summary

  • US retail sales were softer than hoped in May and with April revised to show a contraction, we are seeing more evidence of a cooling consumer spending story.
  • With inflation pressures seemingly moderating and unemployment ticking higher, a September Fed rate cut will be on the table for discussion.
  • We favour three cuts this year with the Fed funds target rate getting down to the 4% level in the second quarter of 2025.

By James Knightley

Softer spending growth highlights intensifying consumer pressures

US retail sales for May are disappointing, rising 0.1% month-on-month versus the 0.3% consensus, while April was revised to show a 0.2% contraction rather than the 0% outcome initially reported. We focus more on the "control

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.83K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

