Dmitry Vinogradov

Investment Summary

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) continues to offer long-term compelling value and could potentially trade above $180 per share by FY'26E in my best estimation (37% cumulative return, 13.5% CAGR). This is supported in the provable facts pattern by 1) the company's fundamental outlook [including the 50% payout ratio of FCF in dividends + buybacks], 2) attractive business economics [deploying incremental capital to an advantage], 3) compressed multiples, and 4) potential undervaluation where the stock trades today.

In my previous publication on SNX, I outlined several bullish features in the investment debate:

The company is a gusher of cash and produces a rolling ~$1 billion in free cash flow after all reinvestment requirements for maintenance and growth.

This is possible because of its capital productivity, with high rates of capital turnover and working capital efficiency.

Valuations supportive with 1) stable, high FCF and 2) compounding growth through reinvestment and marginal returns on capital.

Moving to the present day, my conviction on this name has only grown for reasons I will discuss in this report. Net-net, the company still presents with attractive economic characteristics that are resulting in incremental growth of intrinsic value. Reiterate buy.

Recent developments

Q1 FY 2024 earnings breakdown

The company reported its Q1 FY 2024 earnings in April. It booked gross billings of $19.3 billion down ~500 basis points as expected. This decrease was driven by 1) a 7% drop in its Endpoint Solutions business and 2) a ~300 basis points decline in revenues from its Advanced Solutions division. Meanwhile, it clipped net revenues of $14 billion, 760 basis points year over year, and pulled this to earnings of $2.99 per share.

But perhaps the highlight for the quarter was that it announced a $2 billion authorization for on-market share buybacks. It now has $2.2 billion under this facility. Presuming it allocates the entire sum, this is a ~19.8% buyback yield on a market cap of $11.1 billion at the time of writing.

During the quarter, management returned 68% of free cash flow to shareholders through (i) $199 million in share repurchases and (ii) $36 million in dividend payments – up 14% year over year. My points on SNX gushing in cash are substantially reinforced by all of these facts.

Analyzing the top line further, the following were notable takeouts:

In Q1, hardware accounted for ~72% of gross billings, software 21%, and services 7%. Management continues to see improving trends in the PC market and I've got to say I agree given what I've seen both company-wise (for example in SNX's case) and geography-wise (for example a strong PC market growth in Australia). It clipped 52 basis points gross margin decompression with ~$1 billion in gross profit (7.2% margin). The upside was due to a more profitable product mix. It lost ~$13 million of leverage at the SG&A line with expenses at $581 million. This was an $11 million decrease quarter-over-quarter, however. It pulled this to an operating income of $425 million on a margin of ~3.04%, reflecting 11 basis points loosening over Q1 last year. The cash conversion cycle improved from 2 days to 21 days resulting in an operating cash flow of $385 million and an 89% conversion of this to free cash flow to the firm ("FCFF"). It left the quarter with a gross leverage ratio of 2.3x and a net leverage of 1.7x [net debt/EBITDA]. The balance sheet showed cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, and this covers all short-term maturities.

The critical takeout is that management appears to be on the shareholders' side in my opinion. It will buy back c.$2 billion of stock, creating an impulse of money flows to what I believe is an undervalued stock.

It will also increase our ownership in the company without any additional outlay – this is tremendously attractive. We get to increase our earnings power without any growth or new capital. As mentioned, these are shareholder-friendly moves in my opinion.

Q2 FY 2024 earnings preview

The company is set to report its Q2 FY’24 earnings on 25 June. Management had projected gross billings in the range of $18.5–$19.6 billion which is up ~150 basis points on Q2 last year. It is projecting sales of ~$15 billion at the upper end of the range and to pull this to earnings of $2.50–$3/share. My numbers meanwhile [discussed later] have the company to produce $19.8 billion in Q2 sales [leading to ~$57.5 billion in trailing 12-month revenues]. The two factors I want to heavily scrutinize are 1) the early outcomes of the buyback program [how much, if any shares were repurchased, at what price, and so forth], and 2) how much management invested in terms of capital expenditures and growth initiatives the 12 months to Q2. My expectation is that management has begun its share repurchases and that we will observe growth in each of Sales, invested capital, and post-tax earnings. If the company produces another 4.8x turnover on invested capital of $11.85 billion this justifies sales of $57.8 billion for the 12 months to Q2 FY 2024. As it stands, Wall Street is constructive on the company’s earnings growth, eyeing 16% EPS expansion in Q2 FY 2024 to $2.82/share, growing ~5.6% each quarter until reaching $3.67 by FY 2025. In my view, these are reasonable estimates that capture the floor of growth SNX could exhibit in Q2. The hurdle in this vein is relatively low and this could potentially set the company to surprise to the upside – even a >6% growth in earnings gets us there. In my estimation, the prospect for upward revisions in the consensus numbers on SNX is invariably higher in that scenario.

As such, I would recommend investors pay close attention to the following in Q2 1) sales growth, 2) additional capital invested [including CapEx], 3) change in operating margin, 4) capital turnover [<4.6x would be a large step back], and 5) management’s language on FY 2024 full year growth. These figures will provide a clear view of SNX’s runway for the coming 12 months in my view and provide an overview of the progression from one quarter to the next.

Updated economic modelling

As seen in Figure 2, the company produced its first marginal loss on incremental capital investment during the 12 months to March 2024. So it is unsurprising to see the equity line trade flat since its results were released around then.

What didn’t change was the existing fundamental economics driving the business returns in the first place. These are made up of 1) invested capital turnover of 4.76x [meaning that for every one dollar of capital invested in the business, it is returning $4.76 in sales], and 2) razor-thin post-tax margins of 2% [unchanged across the entire testing period].

In my view, the fact that SNX reports such meager post-tax margins is not a cause for concern in this instance. Companies can arrive at the same return on capital via two ways – either 1) high margin, low volume business models, or 2) the opposite, low margin high volume operating models.

SNX falls into the latter category. The reason is that it operates in an industry with commodity-like economics. This is a scenario where the products are undifferentiated in any majorly important consumer way such as appearance, features, or functionality (just like a commodity, like nickel). Instead, consumers typically search for the cheapest option or the presence of substitutes. In such undifferentiated domains, those with the highest sales volume [and most likely, (i) the lowest sales prices, and (ii) the lowest operating costs as a percentage of sales] have the recipe for driving business returns.

In that vein, it is my opinion that SNX enjoys production advantages that enable it to sell its offerings below industry peers and therefore realize a turnover of sales on capital employed in the business. This is a competitive advantage. I discussed this at length in the previous report, which I encourage you to read by clicking the link at the beginning of the article.

Figure 2.

Company filings

The incremental value management has unlocked since 2021 is shown in Figure 3. Specifically, it has invested an additional $5.20/share of capital into the business to maintain its competitive position and to grow (including acquisitions) and has grown post-tax earnings by $3.20 per share on this, otherwise a 61.5% return on incremental investment. It’s invested around 3.6% of the cumulative post-tax earnings to achieve this to 1) fund buybacks [of which there was $722 million worth in the last 12 months], 2) pay dividends, and 3) complete various tuck-in acquisitions to build earnings.

Figure 3.

Company filings

Revisions to forward estimates

Management's capital allocation decisions alongside the financial performance of the company for the last 3 years on a rolling 12-month basis are seen in the figure below. Sales have experienced a high growth period of 9.8% on the less than 3% operating margins discussed earlier. To produce a new dollar of sales, management has had to invest $0.06 in working capital, $0.10 in intangibles, and $0.12 in acquisitions. In total, the investment to produce a new dollar of revenues has required $0.30 into additional sources of capital. This squares off with the economics of the business discussed earlier and supports the notion that this company has plenty of free cash flow to roll off to its shareholders every rolling 12-month period.

Figure 4.

Company filings, author

The question is what to expect from the company moving forward. A 9% forward growth rate is far too optimistic for this company in my opinion. Consensus has it to grow an average of 4% in sales over the coming three-year period, and even this is a stretch in my view. A 2% forward revenue growth rate would be far more supportive in my personal opinion, given 1) the lack of viable investment opportunities for it to redeploy capital, and 2) the effort of growing $56.4 billion at anywhere greater than a rate of 2% [it is borderline unachievable] and 3) in the interests of being overly conservative for modelling.

Should it hit a 2% revenue growth rate over the coming periods, the distribution of outcomes modelled in my figures is listed below. I get to the company producing $58.6 billion in revenue this year (around $680 million ahead of consensus) stretching up to $62.3 billion the following year. In my eyes, it could produce (i) $1.2–$1.3 billion in post-tax earnings and throw off $1 billion to $1.1 billion in free cash flow every 12 months over this period, and (ii) it could compound its intrinsic valuation at ~2% per period, reinvesting 15%–18% of its earnings for a marginal return of 10%–12.5% on all new capital deployed.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

Valuation scenarios

The stock trades at compressed multiples of 11.5x trailing non-GAAP earnings, which is a 50% discount to the sector. It is also priced at 11x trailing EBIT and 1.4x the net assets invested in the company (also respective discounts).

I would also note that investors have not changed the multiple paid relative to capital invested in this company over the last 3 years. This is despite capital invested increasing from $6.4 billion in 2021 to around $12 billion in the last 12 months. It has also increased the multiple of post-tax earnings from 9.7x in 2023 to 11.5x at present.

Figure 6.

Author, company filings

My view is the 1.2x EV/IC multiple is more than fair to carry forward given the recent history and stability of this multiple in the past. Doing so on my forward estimates of invested capital out to FY'26E gets me to a valuation range of $161 to $266 per share. Further, the 3-year average EV/NOPAT multiple paid is 11.6x and carrying this forward to my post-tax earning estimates gets me to a valuation range of $165-$186 per share.

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

The investment case is supported by the progression of earnings power as well. If I buy 1000 shares of the company today, it would cost $131,000 for the following characteristics:

Post-tax earnings per share of $13.77,

Earnings power of $13,766, for a return on market capital of 10.5% (this is analogous to earnings yield),

The current P/NOPAT multiple is 9.5x (note this is different from the enterprise value multiple listed earlier as it factors in market cap only),

At my projected numbers, this gets us to ~$26 in post-tax earnings per share, yielding us $26,057 earnings power – otherwise an 89% growth.

These are attractive economics in my opinion and support a buy rating. If investors were to lower the multiple down to 8x (15-16% contraction) my estimate is the internal rate of return would still be 51% and our position would compound to $198,000. My opinion is the company could sell as low as 5x NOPAT and still trade fairly today.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Critically, because this is 1) a low-growth name with 2) a small reinvestment runway to grow the business at a fast pace, an appraisal of how economically valuable the company's projected earnings + cash flows could be is essential. These cash flows are deemed to be economically valuable if they are produced on invested capital at a rate above 10% (this reflects the long-term market averages).

Any earnings above this rate will be considered economic earnings – note these differ drastically from the accounting earnings reported in financial statements (which are the return on sales, not the return on capital). I then discount these back at the stipulated 10% hurdle rate listed above, plus an additional 200 basis points inflation charge (12% total). Summing the value of the earnings gets us to a valuation of $142 per share, supporting the buy rating further.

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

In short

SNX continues to present with the mouthwatering economics that we like to position against. The company has exceptional free cash flow production that is built on the back of its highly productive capital, which produces more than $4 in revenues for every $1 of investment made into business operations. I have run very conservative estimates that project ~2% compounding sales growth for the company moving forward, with similar capital allocation patterns as it has done in the past 3 years. Even with these relatively conservative inputs, assigning with a 1.2x multiple on projected invested capital, my estimation is the company could trade above $160 by the end of 2024, and $180 by 2026. Reiterate buy.