Are you a dividend investor who is interested in a steady group of dividend payers from well-known names around the world? Because let’s face it - there aren’t many of you. Most investors in the past decade have focused their attention on US markets, playing momentum and capital appreciation rather than dividends. At some point that changes, and when it does, you may want to consider the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID). This exchange-traded fund follows the Nasdaq International Dividend Achievers Index, which consists of non-US stocks that have increased their annual dividend payments for at least five years in a row.

A Look At The Holdings

PID has nearly 50 positions. And tilts very much on the large-cap side. No position makes up more than 4.97% of the fund, and overall, it looks fairly diversified, all things considered.

Well, what kinds of companies are these? Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC owns, operates and invests in sustainable infrastructure with a focus on renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, heat, transmission lines and water across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is one of the largest publicly traded renewable power platforms in the world, owning and operating a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar and other renewable power assets across five continents. PLDT is the Philippines’ leading telecommunications carrier. British American Tobacco is one of the world’s leading tobacco companies.

I like the mix, and that mix I mentioned results in a large-cap tilt. There are some mid-cap companies here and a tiny amount of small-caps. Overall, though, this shouldn't be a surprise, as it's the large-cap international blue-chip names that likely have growing dividends as opposed to smaller companies which are more focused on growth reinvestment.

Sector and Country Allocation

The largest sector allocation here is, surprisingly, Utilities. I’m a fan of the sector in general. Aside from the fact that these companies tend to have high dividends anyway, they tend to be stalwarts for an economy. Typically, when you look at international funds, the largest allocations go to Financials and Industrials. To see Utilities at the top is a big plus in my view.

As to country allocation, here’s why I’m less of a fan. Canada makes up 55% of the fund, followed by the UK at second and, oddly enough, the US at 5.45%. The US exposure may have more to do with some odd classification of a particular set of companies in the fund, which may, in fact, be international.

I worry about Canada’s economy in general, but that may be balanced by the naturally more defensive tilt in Utilities. Still - the large allocation here is something you should be mindful of, in my view.

Peer Comparison

One fund worth comparing against is the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI). This fund basically tracks the same index of international companies. When we compare the two funds to each other, we find that PID has underperformed since 2022, but the overall return is similar over the past two and four years. No real edge in choosing one over the other in my opinion.

Pros and Cons

There are several reasons to like PID. For starters, it provides you with access to a diversified portfolio of foreign stocks with one of the most attractive characteristics to look for in dividend-paying investments: dividend-growth. I very much like the large Utilities exposure. This will have a different return profile than most other large passive U.S. or international funds out there.

The downside? The fund is overly exposed to Canadian companies. This means that the fund is exposed to country-specific risk and the fortunes of Canadian businesses in general. And while the dividend yield isn’t bad at 3.41%, there might be higher yielding opportunities to consider as opposed to what’s being offered here.

Conclusion

I like PID despite my concerns around the Canada exposure. The focus on dividend growth together with its exposure to a diversified portfolio across sectors and countries could be attractive for those income-seeking investors looking for global exposure. Generally speaking, I like international investing, dividends, and Utilities. This checks the box on all three.