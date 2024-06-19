3 High-Flying REITs With Double-Digit Dividend Yields

andresr

Who doesn't like to buy big dividends?

It's what I call instant gratification.

It's like going to a casino and putting $100 on red...

And watching the wheel spin...

And seeing the ball land on red...

Then getting $100 in profits.

But wait.

The odds of landing on red are not 50-50.

Assume that you bet $100 on red.

The probability of the wheel landing on red is 18/38 (because there are 18 red numbers and 38 numbers in total).

If the wheel lands on any other color (black or green zero), you get nothing.

Thus, on average, you can expect to get 94.74% of your original $100 back.

Sounds like a sucker bet?

Well, in my article today, I want to highlight three hi-flying REITs.

One is a downright Avoid.

Another one is a speculative Buy.

And one is a Buy.

Hopefully, by reading this article, you can increase your odds.

Regardless, always remember that when it comes to investing, you must always remember to protect your principal at ALL costs.

It's our hard-earned money that is at risk!

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH)

SACH is a Connecticut-based mortgage REIT that specializes in the origination, servicing, and management of a $490.7 million loan portfolio that primarily consists of secured, short-term loans on real estate principally located in the northeast and southeast regions of the country.

As mentioned, Sachem’s loans are short-term and typically have an initial term of 1 to 3 years. The company's standard loan bears interest at a fixed rate, ranging between 10% and 13%, and a default rate that goes as high as 24% per year.

As standard practice, the company earns origination fees, typically between 1% to 3% of the loan's principal amount, as well as other fees related to underwriting and managing the loan.

Also, the company’s loans normally have an extra layer of security in the form of personal guarantees and additional collateral.

Another way the company mitigates risk is to limit its typical loans to 70% of the collateral value and 85% of the project’s total cost.

SACH will from time-to-time issue loans with a higher loan-to-cost ratio if there are other factors involved such as additional collateral, a strong borrower credit profile, and the quality of the property securing the loan.

SACH does not originate loans to owner / occupants. The company’s typical borrower is a developer or investor that uses the capital to fund acquisitions, developments, or renovations with the intention to hold the property for investment or sale.

The company offers various loan products including bridge loans, construction loans, refinance loans, and fix and flip loans.

SACH - IR

SACH’s loans are diversified by loan type, property type, geographic location, and borrower type.

At its formation, the company almost exclusively issued loans for projects in Connecticut and several surrounding states. It's been expanding its footprint over the past several years, and its current mortgage loan portfolio is spread across 15 states.

SACH’s loans continue to be largely concentrated in Connecticut, which represented almost 60% of the company’s loans by count, and almost 40% by loan balance.

SACH - IR

Sachem has an adjusted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) growth rate of negative -1.31% since 2020.

Earnings increased from $0.41 per share in 2020 to $0.53 per share in 2022.

However, in 2023 EPS fell by -53%, to $0.25 per share.

Analysts expect 2024 EPS to increase by 50%, to $0.38 per share, but this is still well below its earnings per share in 2020 and not enough to cover its 2024 expected dividend of $0.44 per share.

Between 2020 and 2023 the company’s dividend payout ratio exceeded 100% in each year except for in 2022 when it came in at 98.11%.

In 2023, its dividend payout ratio got as high as 192% due to the sharp fall in earnings, which management primarily attributes to rising interest rates.

Analysts expect the dividend payout ratio to exceed 110% in both 2024 and 2025 which could be a red flag for an upcoming dividend cut.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

In addition to SACH’s rising cost of debt, its earnings are being negatively impacted by the rate of foreclosures in process.

At the end of 2020 the company had 495 mortgage loans and 16 foreclosures in process, or 3.23% of its portfolio loans were in foreclosure.

At the end of 2023 the company had 311 mortgage loans and 56 foreclosures in process, or 18.01% of its mortgage loans were in foreclosure.

SACH - IR (compiled by iREIT®)

The company has a material amount of loans that were due in 2023, but have yet to be paid in full or extended. Management states the following in the company’s 2023 Form 10-K (emphasis added):

“Of the 311 mortgage loans that made up our loan portfolio at December 31, 2023, 89, or approximately 28.6%, had matured in 2023 but have not been repaid in full or extended. These loans are in the process of modification and will be extended if the borrower can satisfy our underwriting criteria, including the proper loan-to-value ratio, at the time of renewal. If the loan does not meet our underwriting criteria, we will treat the loan as in default and take the necessary steps to collect the balance due.”

In its 1Q-24 earnings report, the company disclosed that 72 out of its 273 mortgage loans (26.4%) have matured but have not been fully repaid or extended. This represents roughly $140 million of mortgage receivables.

SACH - Form 10-Q

The stock pays a 15.77% dividend yield, but this could very well be a sucker yield.

As previously mentioned, analysts expect the dividend payout ratio to exceed 100% over the next several years, but of larger concern are the problems “under the hood” that have yet to fully materialize.

The uptick in foreclosures is significant, and roughly 26.4% of its portfolio mortgage loans have matured but have not been paid.

The stock is trading discounted with a current blended P/E of 9.09x, compared to its average P/E ratio of 11.15x.

However, we feel the discount is not enough to compensate for the added risk given the uncertain macro environment along with the company’s growing list of foreclosures.

We advise investors AVOID Sachem Capital.

FAST Graphs

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

MPW is an internally managed REIT that was formed in 2003 and operates in the healthcare sector.

The company specializes in developing and acquiring healthcare facilities, primarily hospitals, that are net-leased to healthcare operators throughout the United States, as well as 7 countries across Europe and Colombia in South America.

The company’s portfolio includes 436 healthcare properties with roughly 43,000 licensed beds that are net-leased to 53 operators across 9 countries.

General Acute Care Hospitals constitutes the majority of the company’s portfolio and represents 65.9% of MPW’s first quarter revenues.

The hospital REIT invests in other healthcare properties such as behavioral health, rehabilitation, long-term care, and urgent care facilities.

Its next largest property type consists of behavioral health clinics, which made up 19.3% of its Q1 revenue, followed by rehab facilities that made up 10.4%.

Over the last year, Medical Properties has shifted its focus from growth to quality, primarily improving the quality of its balance sheet and liquidity position. The company has been actively disposing of non-core assets and using the proceeds to pay down its debt.

MPW - IR

MPW’s stock price has been beaten down for a while now, maybe "destroyed" would be a better choice of words. The stock has fallen 80.07% since January 2022.

Google

Our service, along with many others on Seeking Alpha, have chronicled the fall of MPW pretty extensively, so I’ll just sum it up here:

High Tenant Concentration

Concerns over Tenant Financial Health / rent coverage

Accusations of Bad Management

Unsustainable AFFO Dividend Payout Ratios.

Between macroeconomic and company-specific factors, AFFO per share fell from $1.42 in 2022 to $1.20 in 2023, representing a 15% decline.

To make matters worse, MPW elected to cut its dividend by almost half in 2023, reducing its quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.15 per share.

Analysts expect AFFO to fall by -40% in 2024, to just $0.72 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Around April of last year, the company agreed to sell its Australia portfolio for AUD$1.2 billion, which included 11 hospitals leased to Healthscope.

Other property sales included 14 facilities repurchased by Prime Healthcare and the sale of MPW’s Connecticut hospitals to Yale.

Between the company’s property sales and its dividend cut, it stated a goal of increasing incremental liquidity by $2.0 billion over the course of 2024.

In the company’s 1Q-24 earnings release, it disclosed that it had executed total liquidity transactions of $1.6 billion YTD, which represents 80% of its 2024 target.

Of course, as MPW continues to sell its assets, its funds from operations will take a hit. Analysts expect AFFO to fall by -40% in large part due to the company’s asset sales.

In May 2024, MPW’s largest tenant, Steward Health Care, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. MPW responded, saying it approved funding for $75.0 million of debtor-in-possession financing to ensure the continuity of patient care.

It remains to be seen how all of this will play out in court, but it appears that the market was largely anticipating the move and that the Steward bankruptcy was already “baked into the price.”

At one point, Steward made up over 20% of MPW’s revenues. At the end of Q1-24, Steward accounted for 3.9% of the company’s 1Q revenues.

MPW - IR

In some ways, the Steward bankruptcy may have been a relief for MPW shareholders in that it finally ripped the band-aid off and removed an overhang that has lasted for years.

The final result of this is yet to be determined, but the sooner MPW can re-tenant its properties, the better.

MPW has mission-critical properties, as hospitals cannot shut down or be replaced online.

However, it’s the critical nature of its properties that gets the government involved, which is typically not good for any business in the private sector.

Whether due to delays or disputes in reimbursements for Medicare, a mandate to care for patients regardless of insurance, or the recent example of the government prohibiting elective surgeries, government regulation tends to be a headwind for private businesses.

Currently, MPW is priced to fail with a P/AFFO of 4.94x. The stock pays a 12.37% dividend yield that currently has adequate coverage with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 73.33%.

This has been the ultimate battleground stock over the past 2 years and will likely continue to be extremely volatile until its balance sheet is better positioned and the Steward bankruptcy has been resolved.

We rate Medical Properties Trust a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty is a mortgage REIT that specializes in loan origination and other debt investments related to real estate. The company operates through 2 business segments, which include its “Structured Business” and its “Agency Business.”

Through its Structured Business the company invests in a portfolio of debt products including bridge loans, junior participating interest in mortgages, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. Its structured loans are secured by multiple property types including commercial, multifamily, and single-family rental.

Through the company’s Agency Business, it originates, sells, and services multifamily agency loans through government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Arbor retains the servicing rights on practically all the loans that it originates and sells under the GSE programs.

Additionally, through its Agency Business, ABR originates and services “Private Label” loans through conduit or commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”). Typically, its Private Label loans are pooled and securitized and then sold as securities to third-party investors.

During 1Q, the company had agency loan originations of $846.3 million and a total servicing portfolio of roughly $31.4 billion, up 9% since the first quarter of 2023.

For its Structured Business, the company executed $255.9 million in structured loan originations during the first quarter and reported a structured portfolio of approximately $12.3 billion.

The vast majority of the collateral securing its structured portfolio is multifamily, which represents 87% of its structured portfolio, and the majority of its agency servicing portfolio is sold through Fannie Mae (“FNMA”) at 69%.

ABR - IR

ABR released its first quarter operating results in May and reported net interest income of $103.6 million, down from $108.6 million in 1Q-23.

Net income during the quarter was reported at $73.2 million, compared to net income of $102.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

On a per-share basis, the company reported diluted earnings of $0.31 during 1Q-24, compared to diluted EPS of $0.46 during the first quarter of 2023.

ABR’s distributable earnings (“DE”) during 1Q-24 came in at $96.7 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to DE of $122.2 million, or $0.62 per share in 1Q-23.

During the first quarter, the mortgage REIT declared a dividend of $0.43 per share, which represents a dividend payout ratio of ~91%.

Additionally, the company repurchased over $11.0 million of its common stock at an average price of $12.19 during the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, ABR reported a provision for loss sharing of $273,000, and a provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) of $19.1 million.

This compares with a provision for loss sharing of 3.2 million and a provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) of $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

ABR - IR

Since 2016 Arbor Realty has delivered an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of 7.14% and an average dividend growth rate of 15.28%.

The company had muted earnings growth in 2023 and analysts expect EPS to fall by -26% in 2024 and then increase by +7% the following year.

At its current price, the stock offers an EPS yield of 14.53% and a dividend yield of 12.56%, providing ample dividend coverage. ABR is currently trading at a P/E of 6.88x, which compares favorably to its average AFFO multiple of 8.18x.

We rate Arbor Realty Trust a Tier 2 Buy.

FAST Graphs

