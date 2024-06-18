golubovy/iStock via Getty Images

If you've spent any time in the investing world, it's likely that you've come across the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Its main goal is to replicate the performance of QQQ by 3x (on a daily basis), which means that it's a highly risky, highly volatile, highly time-dependent wager that most investors don't end up choosing for their long-term portfolios.

However, the long tail returns of buying and holding the instrument are actually quite appealing on a capital appreciation basis, as you can see below:

Over the last decade, TQQQ has outperformed QQQ by a factor of far more than 3x - due to the daily compounding nature of performance - which would have turned a $100,000 investment at the start of 2015 into more than $1.9 million today, with no extra work required.

That should raise your eyebrows.

However, some may view this as a fool's bet due to the underlying risk & volatility. Some point to the devastating drawdowns as a main reason to stay away, and others argue that any interruption in an investment plan could have dire consequences, if one is forced to sell some or all of a position at a suboptimal time.

Plus, if the market chops around, it can harm the fund significantly, as we'll take a look at later. This is due to significant risks around value erosion as a result of how these funds work.

However, assuming a stable, long-term investment horizon, we actually think that TQQQ has an interesting place in a total returns'-oriented portfolio if you manage it correctly. It can be a volatile instrument, but that volatility is ultimately a risk that can be managed.

Today we're going to dive in and take a deeper look at the fund's performance, future prospects, and some strategies for your consideration when it comes to making TQQQ's inherent volatility work in your favor.

TQQQ's Performance

Before we talk about QQQ as an underlying asset choice, or some strategies that you can use to improve the risk/return profile of holding the fund, it's important to first understand TQQQ's history over the last decade plus.

The fund was launched in February 2010, which gives us a solid track record to review.

Internally, the fund operates very simply - by purchasing derivative swap contracts that juice the daily return profile of the fund's target index, the Nasdaq 100.

While the fund does invest in some of QQQ's underlying equities and other short-term treasuries, most of the outstanding gross exposure is concentrated in these OTC swap contracts, which are counterpartyed by big Wall Street banks like Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan (JPM):

ProShares

The fund has largely worked as anticipated since inception and hasn't been prone to any technical / tactical errors, which can't be said for a number of other leveraged funds that blew up in early 2018 during Volmageddon.

On a simple returns' basis, if you purchased the opening price of the fund in 2010 at $75.95, the shares would now be worth roughly $14.7k if you don't adjust for splits:

TradingView

The above graph is a LOG graph, which shows the exponential growth of the share price over time.

If you do adjust for splits, shares are actually trading at around the same price as they were in 2010 - at the upper end of the $70's range - but you'd own 192x the number of shares you did way back when.

No matter how you slice it, it's been an incredible run. These returns are real, and represent serious gains to investors.

If you purchased $100,000 of TQQQ in early 2010, it would be worth roughly $19.4 million today.

However, owning TQQQ doesn't come without a tremendous amount of risk.

In that same span of time, TQQQ has suffered from a number of deep, substantial drawdowns, particularly around the Covid crash, the 2018 volmageddon, the 2015 junk bond scare, and the 2022 tech sector wipeout:

PortfoliosLab

Each of these drawdowns sent the fund's share price down by nearly half or more, which would be incredibly hard to sit through as an investor:

PortfoliosLab

This is why the fund issuers themselves state that these aren't instruments for long-term investing, but rather they are better as vehicles for short-term speculation.

Additionally, since the end of 2021, the fund is actually still in drawdown, which is somewhat surprising given that QQQ has been making new highs since December of last year.

Why the variance in performance?

It's due to something called 'sequence of returns' risk, which we'll cover shortly, along with an exacerbating factor called 'beta slippage'.

However, no matter the case, the performance of the fund is 'there' and highly interesting, despite the likely difficulty inherent in sitting through drawdowns of this magnitude.

The Underlying Index

But why talk about TQQQ? There are other 3x levered funds that track other indices, like how UPRO runs a similar setup on the S&P 500 (SP500) - why focus on this one?

We like TQQQ because we really like QQQ's investment story on a standalone basis. Plus, the way QQQ moves sets TQQQ up well to outperform in a number of market types.

Let's discuss each of these a bit more.

From a fundamental perspective, we like QQQ as a long-term option for those interested in an unlevered, high quality, well-built index that's constructed to reward the best, most innovative, most powerful modern American companies. To read more about this, check out our article here, but suffice it to say the following:

What really excites us about QQQ for the long haul is the promise that the fund has a repeatable process of getting investors into the best high-growth companies around. This is proven out by the index's track record.

From this perspective, the long-term durability of QQQ, in our mind, seems like a constant variable. America has a tremendous number of inbuilt advantages, and from there, the biggest and best companies should always have an opportunity to flourish and increase in value. This forms the base of a positive return profile for TQQQ.

But it's not just the fundamental backing of QQQ that makes it a great choice, the distribution of QQQ's returns is also attractive for a leveraged strategy.

We use a double-overlaid Heiken Ashi candle indicator to measure the 'trendiness' of price action over a given period. A "Green" reading is when both Heiken Ashi candles are green, a "Yellow" reading is when the candles are in conflict (aka, the price action is 'choppy'), and a "Red" reading is when both candles are red.

For reference, here's what this looks like in practice:

TradingView

One of the reasons we like QQQ so much as a base for TQQQ is that the instrument, on the whole, is very trendy:

Author Calculations

As you can see above, since 2012, QQQ has seen much less 'chop' in its' price action on a day-to-day basis vs. a more 'steady eddy' stock like Coca Cola (KO), with significantly more pure 'green' days under its belt.

Not only that, but QQQ's average ADX over the last decade sits at around 23.2, which is very high.

This matters primarily because leveraged strategies depend on sequence of returns, to some degree, to produce good results.

Zooming out, chop damages leveraged strategies more than unleveraged ones, as you can see below. Here's a chart of performance for two separate instruments, one that uses leverage, and one that doesn't, both tracking the same thing:

Author's Calculations

When prices don't move much, or chop up and down in a similar range, the leveraged strategy loses more as a result of pure percentage math.

This risk gets compounded by beta slippage, which is essentially the process TQQQ goes through at the end of the day when it rebalances to meet target exposures. This means that in a choppy market, the negative returns above are actually a bit worse as a result of this process.

The good news is that in this case, QQQ's underlying trendiness means that TQQQ has some protection against this risk. We expect that this property of QQQ should persist as long as its stock selection process remains the same.

All in all, it's not just the performance history- TQQQ has a solid fundamental and technical setup built for continued, if somewhat volatile, gains.

Simple Strategies For Improving TQQQ In A Portfolio

So if holding this thing for the long term is simply too hard, what is the best way to use the beneficial features in a portfolio?

If you've been looking at the data we've presented so far on TQQQ, it's likely that you'll come to the same conclusion that we have - it's an unbelievable vehicle for potential gains, but WHEN you buy into the fund matters A LOT. Especially for time horizons that are under 5~ years.

That's why we wanted to discuss some ways that you can tactically position around the fund, with a small amount of effort, that could potentially improve your returns substantially.

Let's look at two of these.

First, let's explore a moving average strategy, where you only buy and hold TQQQ when QQQ is above its 200 day moving average:

TradingView

The goal here is to cut out periods of chop and negative price action so they don't have a chance to destroy capital. This hopefully eliminates a good deal of beta erosion over time so that you can capture more upside trend with less stress.

The result in only holding TQQQ when QQQ is above its 200-day moving average is significant - a huge boost in returns vs. the vanilla index while reducing drawdown vs. TQQQ from 80% to 56% - much more palatable:

Composer.Trade

This small tweak clearly has a huge impact on results, and if implemented, account equity is back to making all-time highs, which can't be said for TQQQ standalone:

Composer.Trade

While it does reduce returns vs. TQQQ as a benchmark given the lower overall volatility, it appears to be a much better version of for those seeking some leverage, but not the wild ride of TQQQ buy and hold.

Alternatively, for those seeking a more traditional DCA approach to TQQQ that should dampen vol risk, an interesting option is to buy tactically to ensure good entry points. No point in throwing away capital buying the dizzying heights - buy the dip and get more for your money.

In this case, using CNN's Fear And Greed index could be a good option. As they say, when the streets are fearful, it's time to buy:

CNN

If you use a level of '30' on the F&G as a buy zone, saving up cash to invest when things tick into real fear is a great opportunity to build a position, as opposed to buying regularly like clockwork.

Mapped out over the last 1y of price action, you would have been buying in the circled areas below:

TradingView

Both look like solid entry points from a wider perspective.

Summary

In sum, TQQQ appears to be an incredible vehicle for capital appreciation, if you're able to work around it tactically. While there are some ways you can attempt to reduce the associated risks, there's no question about the associated upside.

It's not for everyone, but if you're looking for a solid instrument of potential capital appreciation, buying in according to a pre-planned strategy, then letting the blended fundamental / leverage stack work to your advantage seems like a great way to go.

There are significant risks, but we feel comfortable saying that over the long haul, there are very few other funds that will outperform a well put together TQQQ strategy.

We rate TQQQ a 'Buy'.

Cheers!