AbbVie: 5 Reasons That Make A Buy Case

Jun. 18, 2024 5:37 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock, ABBV:CA Stock2 Comments
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie's weak stock price performance in the past quarter is in no way an indication of the progress it has made in recent months.
  • Turnaround in revenue growth following Humira's patent expiration is now evident and recent acquisitions could bolster growth further.
  • EPS trends have improved too, while a stable operating income is also encouraging.
  • The market multiples assessed in three ways are also more attractive than not, and the dividend yield isn't bad either.

Abbvie

vzphotos

Since I last wrote about the pharmaceuticals company AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in March, its stock market performance has been underwhelming, with a 3% price decline. This isn't an entirely surprising short-term movement.

The stock was trading at higher multiples

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.4K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ABBV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABBV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV
--
ABBV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News